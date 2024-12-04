TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Europe’s economy is stalling out

To regain the dynamism and flexibility needed to weather US president-elect Donald Trump’s tariffs, Europe’s largest economies must pursue far-reaching structural reforms.

Kenneth Rogoff (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/Cambridge, UK
Wed, December 4, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Europe’s economy is stalling out Pushing back: Protesters and employees of Thales Alenia Space company gather to protest against the group's plan to cut over 1300 jobs within Europe at the company's office in Toulouse, southwestern France, on Nov. 26. (AFP/Lionel Bonaventure)

A

s Europe prepares for a potential trade war after United States President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January, its two largest economies are struggling. While Germany is heading into its second consecutive year of zero growth, France is expected to grow by less than 1 percent in 2025.

Is Europe’s economic stagnation the result of insufficient Keynesian stimulus, or are its bloated and sclerotic welfare states to blame? Either way, it is clear that those who believe simple measures like higher budget deficits or lower interest rates can solve Europe’s problems are detached from reality.

For example, France’s aggressive stimulus policies have already pushed its budget deficit to 6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), while its debt-to-GDP ratio has surged to 112 percent, up from 95 percent in 2015. In 2023, President Emmanuel Macron faced widespread protests over his decision to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, a move that, while meaningful, barely scratches the surface of the country’s fiscal challenges. As European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde recently warned, France’s fiscal trajectory is unsustainable without far-reaching reforms.

Many American and British progressives admire France’s model of big government and wish their own countries would adopt similar policies, but debt markets have recently woken up to the risks posed by France’s ballooning debt. Remarkably, the French government now pays a higher risk premium than Spain.

With real interest rates on advanced-economy government debt expected to remain elevated, barring a recession, France cannot simply grow its way out of its debt and pension problems. Instead, its heavy debt burden will almost certainly weigh on its long-term economic prospects. In 2010 and 2012, Carmen M. Reinhart and I published two papers arguing that excessive debt is detrimental to economic growth. The sluggish, indebted economies of Europe and Japan are prime examples of this dynamic, as subsequent academic research has shown.

Heavy debt burdens impede GDP growth by limiting governments’ ability to respond to slowdowns and recessions. With a debt-to-GDP ratio of just 63 percent, Germany has ample room to revitalize its crumbling infrastructure and improve its underperforming education system. If implemented effectively, such investments could generate enough long-term growth to offset their costs. But fiscal space is valuable only when used wisely: In reality, Germany’s “debt brake”, which caps annual deficits at 0.35 percent of GDP, has proven too inflexible, and the next government must find a way to work around it.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Moreover, increased public spending will not deliver sustained growth without significant reforms. Specifically, Germany must reinstate key elements of the Hartz reforms introduced by former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder in the early 2000s. These measures, which made the German labor market significantly more flexible than France’s, were instrumental in transforming Germany from the “sick man of Europe” into a dynamic economy. But a leftward shift in economic policy has effectively reversed much of this progress, severely undermining Germany’s vaunted efficiency. Its ability to produce much-needed infrastructure has visibly suffered; a glaring example is Berlin’s Brandenburg Airport, which finally opened in 2020, ten years behind schedule and at three times the projected cost.

Popular

Indonesia mulling social media ban for children

Indonesia mulling social media ban for children
Indonesian internet companies must dominate locally before expanding globally

Indonesian internet companies must dominate locally before expanding globally
Indonesia women's team reaches first-ever AFF Cup final

Indonesia women's team reaches first-ever AFF Cup final

Related Articles

Regional elections and the struggle for inclusive citizenship

Room for interest rate cuts seen to narrow in 2025 thanks to Trump

DEN warns of rupiah risks from more US protectionism

ASEAN in the global economy: A half-century journey

Trump tariffs could upend Brexit calculus

Related Article

Regional elections and the struggle for inclusive citizenship

Room for interest rate cuts seen to narrow in 2025 thanks to Trump

DEN warns of rupiah risks from more US protectionism

ASEAN in the global economy: A half-century journey

Trump tariffs could upend Brexit calculus

Popular

Indonesia mulling social media ban for children

Indonesia mulling social media ban for children
Indonesian internet companies must dominate locally before expanding globally

Indonesian internet companies must dominate locally before expanding globally
Indonesia women's team reaches first-ever AFF Cup final

Indonesia women's team reaches first-ever AFF Cup final

More in Opinion

 View more
A worker unloads fresh fruit bunches (FFB) on July 10, 2024, for sale at a market in Sepaku, East Kalimantan.
Academia

Businesses await Prabowo’s guidelines on the palm oil industry
A pupil receives a diphtheria vaccine shot at an Islamic elementary school in Banda Aceh on Nov. 21, 2023.
Academia

What Trump’s win means for Indonesia’s global health strategy
Pushing back: Protesters and employees of Thales Alenia Space company gather to protest against the group's plan to cut over 1300 jobs within Europe at the company's office in Toulouse, southwestern France, on Nov. 26.
Academia

Europe’s economy is stalling out

Highlight
A man watches South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol speak during a news broadcast on a television at a train station in Seoul on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, after he declared emergency martial law, saying the step was necessary to protect the country from “communist forces“ amid parliamentary wrangling over a budget bill. “To safeguard a liberal South Korea from the threats posed by North Korea's communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements. I hereby declare emergency martial law,“ Yoon said in a live televised address to the nation.
Asia and Pacific

South Korean lawmakers call to impeach Yoon after martial law rescinded
Protesters hold a demonstration in front of the Central Java Police headquarters in Semarang on Nov. 28, 2024. They demand a complete and transparent investigation on the case of shooting allegedly done by a police officer that killed a 17-year-old high school student in the city on Nov. 24.
Editorial

Policing the police
Customers queue to get newly-launched iPhone 14 mobile phones at an Apple store in Hangzhou, in China's eastern Zhejiang province on Sept. 16, 2022.
Companies

Govt expects Apple to up investment commitment to $1 billion

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Smartphone investment in Indonesia
Regulations

OECD warns of protectionism weeks before Trump return

Archipelago

KPK investigates acting Pekanbaru mayor for alleged corruption
Society

Gus Miftah’s conduct doesn’t align with Prabowo’s values: Gerindra Party
Europe

French government risks falling in no-confidence vote
Society

Government, telecom companies join hands to curb online gambling
Companies

Govt expects Apple to up investment commitment to $1 billion
Society

Teachers skeptical of Prabowo’s pay increase policy
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Europe’s economy is stalling out

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.