TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Putin’s India visit aims to shape global multipolarity

The upcoming India-Russia summit is expectedly significantly move forward Putin’s aim to advance global multipolarity as a new world order.

K. B. Usha (The Jakarta Post)
360info/New Delhi
Sat, December 7, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Putin’s India visit aims to shape global multipolarity Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands on Oct. 22, 2024, during a welcome ceremony for participants of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia. (AFP/Pool/Maxim Shipenkov)

N

early three years after his last visit to India in December 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin will be in New Delhi for the forthcoming reciprocal 23rd annual bilateral summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pending the announcement of specific dates. Putin’s visit will be at Modi’s invitation, which was extended during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of October’s BRICS Summit in Kazan.

The two leaders had met earlier at the 22nd India-Russia summit, held on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia in July. At that time, both sides reconfirmed their commitment to strengthen their “special and privileged” strategic partnership and its historical, time-tested and all-weather nature.

The upcoming summit is significant, as Putin’s priority would be to advance multipolarity amid a rapidly changing global order from unipolar dominance to multipolar balance.

The declaration of the BRICS Summit in Kazan resembled a testament to building a fairer and more just world order, which will be represented by the voice of the Global South/global majority that remains marginalized in Western-centric international institutions.

Like China, India is expected to be considered a civilizational state and an important partner in building a multipolar order in the emerging global balance of power led by Russia’s initiative.

Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, whose ideas have much influence on the policies of Putin and Moscow, considers China, India and his country as civilizational states, rather than nation-states in the Westphalian model of international relations. For him, multipolarity should be based on dialogue among Russia, China and India as part of the Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa (BRICS) grouping that challenges Western dominance.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Dugin emphasizes the crucial role India can play in the new global order and balance of power, which includes liberation from a colonial mindset and keeping away from West-dominated narratives.

The discourse in academic and policy circles, especially in Russia and the Global South, questions Western dominance and the marginalization of non-Western voices and experiences. The debate calls for commitment to diversity, inclusiveness, pluralistic universalism and grounding in world history.

Besides the NATO expansion to the East, political instability, the rebirth of fascism in Europe and the United States and confronting the new Cold War are the reasons for Russia’s call to build a multipolar world order with the support of Turkey, Egypt, India, China, Brazil, South Africa and others, through Eurasian integration and strengthening multilateral platforms like BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the Group of 20.

BRICS is the most crucial institution in the new Cold War and for establishing a multipolar world order. The changing global context and cooperation with Russia in the Global South, especially under the BRICS framework, shows that isolating Russia is difficult.

Russia is now committed to building a fairer and just multipolar world order as envisioned in the Kazan Declaration, which calls for strengthening multilateralism, enhancing economic cooperation, strengthening people-to-people exchanges, respecting the United Nations Charter and international law, fighting terrorism and climate change, among others.

A consensus was sought about viewing “unlawful unilateral coercive measures”, such as sanctions, as detrimental to the global economy and Sustainable Development Goals. Therefore, the expanded BRICS agreed to de-dollarize and trade in national currencies.

Putin sees the current significance of Russia, India and China in the East to confront Containment II, the US' post-Cold War containment policy, in the 21st century, in the same way Lenin observed in 1923 the significance of Russia’s alliance with India and China for ensuring the success of socialism in its struggle against imperialist countries.

In the context of the emergence of a multipolar world, former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger said: “India will be a fulcrum of 21st-century order: an indispensable element...”

Putin views that Russia, China and India’s alliance might counter NATO expansion and neoliberal capitalism, strengthen multipolarity and ensure the emergence of a multipolar world order that is more democratic, equitable, prosperous and peaceful.

In a recent speech at Valdai International Discussion Club’s plenary meeting in Sochi, Putin said, “India should be included in the list of great powers,” considering its fast technological and economic growth.

There is speculation that Putin may have played a role in bringing together Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping for a successful meeting at Kazan, where they agreed to keep the overall relationship cooperative, contribute to regional and global peace and act with a long-term view to advancing multipolarity.

Importantly, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi asserted that Beijing and New Delhi were nonaligned, upheld multilateralism and would contribute to the process of building global multipolarity.

Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar, who met Wang on the sidelines of the recent G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, said the two sides agreed to work together toward rebuilding trust and mutual understanding. Progress would be expected in resuming direct flights, exchanging journalists and facilitating visa issuance.

At the 22nd India-Russia summit, Putin and Modi reaffirmed their commitment to the countries’ “special and privileged strategic partnership”.

India also adopted a neutral position in the Ukraine-Russia war, urging the latter to resolve the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy in accordance with international law. After the outbreak of war in Ukraine, India-Russia trade expanded considerably.

India is one of the main importers of Russian oil despite pressure from US-Western partners. The target is to increase the trade volume from US$65 billion in 2023 to $100 billion by 2030.

Next year’s 23rd India-Russia summit will reflect upon and review the partnership, discuss future directions and trajectories and a road map for cooperation toward building global multipolarity. Defense cooperation is the major focus of Russia’s strategic partnership, though trade and economic cooperation is expanding.

The writer is an associate professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Centre for Russian and Central Asian Studies. This article is published under a Creative Commons license.

Popular

Indonesia should think twice about joining BRICS and OECD

Indonesia should think twice about joining BRICS and OECD
Kebaya, Reog Ponorogo now listed as UNESCO cultural heritage

Kebaya, Reog Ponorogo now listed as UNESCO cultural heritage
Businesses await Prabowo’s guidelines on the palm oil industry

Businesses await Prabowo’s guidelines on the palm oil industry

Related Articles

Reflection on women’s fight for equality in Indonesian politics

Putin’s India visit aims to shape global multipolarity

Vietnam's soaring US trade surplus stokes new fears of tariffs

South Korean lawmakers call to impeach Yoon after martial law rescinded

Taiwan's Lai kicks off Marshall Islands visit as China fumes

Related Article

Reflection on women’s fight for equality in Indonesian politics

Putin’s India visit aims to shape global multipolarity

Vietnam's soaring US trade surplus stokes new fears of tariffs

South Korean lawmakers call to impeach Yoon after martial law rescinded

Taiwan's Lai kicks off Marshall Islands visit as China fumes

Popular

Indonesia should think twice about joining BRICS and OECD

Indonesia should think twice about joining BRICS and OECD
Kebaya, Reog Ponorogo now listed as UNESCO cultural heritage

Kebaya, Reog Ponorogo now listed as UNESCO cultural heritage
Businesses await Prabowo’s guidelines on the palm oil industry

Businesses await Prabowo’s guidelines on the palm oil industry

More in Opinion

 View more
A group of people take part in a rally supporting women's rights and gender equality in Jakarta on March 8, 2024, to mark International Women's Day.
Academia

Reflection on women’s fight for equality in Indonesian politics
Visitors look at the humanoid robot Optimus displayed on July 5 in the booth of automotive tech company Tesla at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) 2024 in Shanghai, China.
Academia

The techno-realist manifesto
The menu icons of Google's artificial intelligence app BardAI, branded ChatBot, OpenAI's ChatGPT and other AI apps are displayed on a smartphone screen in Oslo, in this illustration created on July 12, 2023.
Academia

Indonesia’s drive for AI leadership in Southeast Asia

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto's aide Maj. Teddy Indra Wijaya, who is later appointed as cabinet secretary, salutes the president during the announcement of Red and White Cabinet member at the State Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 20, 2024.
Politics

Presidential aide calls cabinet members to keep them in line
Protesters take part in a candlelight rally calling for the ouster of South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol on the steps of the National Assembly in Seoul on Thurday, December 5, 2024. Yoon was still clinging to power on December 5, with his party announcing they will oppose an impeachment motion after his short-lived imposition of martial law stunned the world.
Editorial

K-drama worth watching
Losing faith: Public order officers seal on July 2, 2024 a house of worship belonging to the minority Ahmadiyah community in Ngamplang village in Garut, West Java. The government has declared Ahmadiyah heretical.
Archipelago

Thousands of Ahmadiyah members stranded as authorities ban mass gathering

The Latest

 View more
Markets

Fed seen poised to cut rates this month, debate 2025 pause
Europe

Frenchman sails around the world in 80 days... on dry land
Sports

Final season with Mercedes has been 'emotional' struggle: Lewis Hamilton
Americas

Murder, memes and snark: A killing lays bare US health care frustrations
Asia & Pacific

'Creeping coup': Lack of internet access is costing livelihoods in Pakistan
Society

'Modern slavery': Indonesians in clutches of scam syndicates
Middle East and Africa

North Gaza air strikes bring chaos to nearby hospital
Asia & Pacific

South Korea president stops short of resigning after martial law fiasco
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.