TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Indonesia’s tourist sector: A new era of innovation and growth

Indonesia’s upward trajectory in global tourism is undeniable

Amit Saberwal (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Singapore
Tue, December 10, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Indonesia’s tourist sector: A new era of innovation and growth A general view of government-built overwater bungalows for tourists, that have been closed for renovation, next to the village of the Bajau sea nomads in Papan Island in Central Sulawesi on July 3, 2024. (AFP/Jack Moore)

A

s Indonesia enters a new chapter under President Prabowo Subianto, the nation’s tourist sector stands at the brink of a transformative era. With the recent appointment of Widiyanti Putri Wardhana as tourism minister, optimism is surging. Armed with an entrepreneurial spirit and visionary strategies, she embodies the innovative leadership needed to align with President Prabowo’s bold vision for national development.

Indonesia’s upward trajectory in global tourism is undeniable. Recent advancements in the Travel and Tourism Development Index (TTDI), where the country climbed from 32nd to 22nd place, spotlight its burgeoning potential. This momentum presents both an opportunity and a challenge: ensuring sustainable, inclusive growth while preserving the nation’s rich cultural and natural heritage.

Minister Widiyanti’s approach reflects a deep understanding of this pivotal moment. Her strategy centers on inclusivity, innovation and sustainability, three pillars essential for the industry’s growth. By fostering partnerships among local communities, industry leaders and international stakeholders, her vision paves the way for a tourist sector that benefits all.

To promote inclusivity, the new government can support or even establish partnerships, both existing and new, particularly with business entities that cater to all levels of accommodation. To align with these new policies, the government can collaborate with hospitality businesses, especially those operating in budget-friendly segments, to strengthen their presence in lower-tier cities. Travelers often prefer to stay longer in such remote destinations, making budget-friendly accommodation their top choice.

At the heart of her plan is the Indonesia Quality Tourism Fund (IQTF), a game-changer for the industry. By channeling resources into high-quality events, infrastructure upgrades and the empowerment of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the IQTF aims to unlock the untapped potential of regions beyond Bali. This strategy diversifies the tourism landscape and distributes economic benefits more equitably across the archipelago.

Bali is often seen as Indonesia’s crown jewel, but relying too heavily on this one destination has led to over-tourism and countless missed opportunities in other regions. To address this growing issue, it is vital for both the government and industry leaders to take action, especially since we lack new infrastructure to support the influx of visitors. If things do not change, Bali’s popularity could start to work against it.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

To combat overtourism, the government needs to invest in improving various infrastructure elements, especially transportation. Making it easier to travel around Indonesia means doing more than just marketing campaigns, it requires real investment. Enhancing transportation networks and lowering the costs of domestic flights are important steps that could encourage more Indonesians to discover the beauty of their own country.

Popular

Diageo expands factory in Bali, strengthens Indonesia as Southeast Asia supply hub

Diageo expands factory in Bali, strengthens Indonesia as Southeast Asia supply hub
Indonesia mulling social media ban for children

Indonesia mulling social media ban for children
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Related Articles

Reengineering culture to sustain Prabowo’s leadership

President Prabowo should make Indonesia a global champion of democracy

An opportunity for unified data in Indonesia's social welfare programs

Indonesia’s drive for AI leadership in Southeast Asia

20 years of the Aceh tsunami: From ‘megathrust’ threat to disaster mitigation

Related Article

Reengineering culture to sustain Prabowo’s leadership

President Prabowo should make Indonesia a global champion of democracy

An opportunity for unified data in Indonesia's social welfare programs

Indonesia’s drive for AI leadership in Southeast Asia

20 years of the Aceh tsunami: From ‘megathrust’ threat to disaster mitigation

Popular

Diageo expands factory in Bali, strengthens Indonesia as Southeast Asia supply hub

Diageo expands factory in Bali, strengthens Indonesia as Southeast Asia supply hub
Indonesia mulling social media ban for children

Indonesia mulling social media ban for children
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

More in Opinion

 View more
.
Academia

South Tangerang awards SWA’s World Robot Olympiad winner
A coal power plant is seen along the north coast of Jakarta on July 4, 2024.
Academia

Illusions of green: The hard truth about Indonesia's energy future
Seeking critical change: The G20 logo is displayed as Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira speaks during a press conference following the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 22.
Academia

What the G20 can do for Africa's energy agenda

Highlight
Riot police guard during a protest against planned controversial revisions to election law outside the Indonesian Parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 22, 2024.
Politics

Police brutality persistent this year, study finds
A teenager uses her mobile phone to access social media on Jan. 31, 2024 in New York City, US.
Academia

Time to regulate
This aerial picture shows residential areas surrounding the city center in Jakarta on Dec. 2, 2021.
Economy

Govt’s pitch to foreign housing developers no easy sell

The Latest

 View more
Society

Mangroves save $855b in global flood mitigation costs: Study
Society

Asa Ren, Health Ministry continue work on collecting biological samples
Markets

Govt to slash corn, salt, sugar import quotas for 2025
Economy

Xi says trade war with US will have 'no winners'
Markets

China stocks jump on Politburo policy shift; Aussie falls after RBA
Middle East and Africa

Trial of Prime Minister Netanyahu resumes in Tel Aviv
Academia

South Tangerang awards SWA’s World Robot Olympiad winner
Middle East and Africa

Syria rebel leader discusses 'transfer of power' after Assad's fall
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Indonesia’s tourist sector: A new era of innovation and growth

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.