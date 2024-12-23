TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Celebrating the women behind Indonesia’s fisheries

Women’s contributions to fisheries and environmental protection increasingly underscore the need for gender-responsive fisheries policies.

Arkienandia Nityasa Parahita (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, December 23, 2024

A woman removes boiled green mussels from their shells beside her daughter on March 19, 2024, at a fishing port in Jakarta. (AFP/YASUYOSHI CHIBA )

T

he commemoration of Mother’s Day in Indonesia is a fitting moment to honor the invaluable yet often overlooked contributions of women in Indonesia’s fisheries sector. These women, often referred to as the “mothers of the ocean,” not only play a vital role in enhancing the blue economy, but also in strengthening the resilience of coastal communities and protecting ecosystems.

Based on the Marine Affairs and Fisheries Ministry’s KUSUKA data, the number of women employed in the fisheries sector reached 221,960 in 2024. However, that number is yet to fully capture women’s contributions to the fisheries sector as they play diverse roles and much of their involvement remains informal and undocumented. Women, especially those who are aquaculture farmers, inter-port marketers, fish processors and marketers, are excluded from social and economic protections which leave them vulnerable.

Their contributions extend far beyond catching or farming fish. In many coastal households, women manage pre-harvest and post-harvest activities, from organizing operational costs to ensuring food and logistics for fishing trips. To improve family welfare, they also juggle roles in fish processing, marketing, auctioning and household management. In some cases, women actively participate in environmental conservation and integrate traditional knowledge into sustainable practices.

It was on Nov. 27, the regional election day, that I met Asmania, a 42-year-old fisher from Pari Island in the Thousand Islands, Jakarta, where she led the Kelompok Wanita Tani Perempuan Nelayan, a group of women at the forefront of protecting the island’s ecosystems. Along with three other plaintiffs, Asmania is also a claimant in the climate lawsuit against Holcim.

Pari, once a thriving hub for seaweed farming, saw its industry collapse when Tengah Island, a nearby uninhabited island, was privatized and turned into a resort. This development, combined with climate change, environmental degradation that destroyed seaweed farms and limited access to fishing grounds, has progressively stripped the livelihoods of the coastal community.

For coastal communities, the ecological crisis is a complex issue with far-reaching impacts.

However, climate change is not the only threat they face. Reclamation and land grabbing have not only harmed the environment but also put their livelihoods at risk. Reclamation and construction activities in Pari have made it increasingly difficult for fishers to access fishing grounds. For small-scale fishers who once depended on seaweed farming, the destruction of seaweed cultivation has undermined their primary income source.

Villagers face an increased risk of flooding as sea levels rise and the ground beneath them sinks in Timbulsloko village in Demak, Central Java, on June 20, 2023.
Academia

The world needs ocean-based climate solutions
Threatened ecosystem: Visitors walk among mangroves at the Angke Kapuk Nature Tourism Park in Jakarta on Dec. 7.
Academia

Promising outcomes from the summit to conserve and restore mangroves
A woman removes boiled green mussels from their shells beside her daughter on March 19, 2024, at a fishing port in Jakarta.
Academia

Celebrating the women behind Indonesia’s fisheries

Rescue workers from the Trenggalek Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) evacuate a senior citizen suffering from short breaths using a rubber dinghy amid flooding in Kelutan subdistrict, Trenggalek district, Trenggalek regency, East Java, on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. The flooding has cut the access to the Trenggalek city center.
Archipelago

Floods, landslides hit various regions ahead of year-end holidays
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol bows during a public address from his official residence in Seoul in this handout photo issued by the South Korean Presidential Office via Yonhap on Dec. 14, 2024. Yoon on Dec. 14 said he would "step aside" after parliament voted to remove him from office, urging an end to "politics of excess and confrontation". South Korean lawmakers on Saturday impeached Yoon over his failed martial law bid, with the opposition declaring a "victory of the people".
Editorial

Lessons from Korea
United States President Joe Biden and his grandson Beau Biden are seen on board Marine One as they return to the South lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on Dec. 19, 2024.
Americas

Fade out: Biden disappears into background

Companies

Pertamina subsidiary begins geothermal exploration project in Lampung
Economy

Ministry sees positive tourism outlook, prompting quality tourism
Jakarta

Greater Jakarta LRT begins operations of women-only carriages
Americas

Musk, president? Trump says 'not happening'
Science & Tech

Scientists observe 'negative time' in quantum experiments
Americas

Trump says it could be worth keeping TikTok in US for a little while
Companies

Honda, Nissan set to announce launch of integration talks, sources say
Art & Culture

Arahmaiani: Indonesia's Frida Kahlo testing the limits of freedom
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

