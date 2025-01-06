TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

End of threshold regime: Toward substantial democracy?

The court's decision will minimize the dominance of big or ruling parties in determining the course of the presidential race, which has disadvantaged smaller parties.

Gde Siriana Yusuf (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, January 6, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
End of threshold regime: Toward substantial democracy? Game changer: Constitutional Court Chief Justice Suhartoyo (center), accompanied by his deputy, Justice Saldi Isra (second left), Justice Enny Nurbaningsih (left), Justice Arief Hidayat (second right) and Justice Guntur Hamzah, presides over a hearing in Jakarta on Jan. 2, 2025. (Antara Foto/Fauzan)

O

n Thursday, the Constitutional Court (MK) voted to remove the threshold for nominating presidential and vice presidential candidates after 36 motions for judicial review. The court concluded that the mechanism not only contradicted people’s political rights, but also violated morality, rationality and justice.

The court's decision will require the House of Representatives to revise the 2017 General Election Law in a manner which positively impacts the process and practice of Indonesian democracy. According to the law, a political party or coalition of parties must control 20 percent of the House of Representatives seats or have won 25 percent of the popular vote in the previous legislative election to be eligible to field a presidential candidate.

In its ruling, the court said each political party contesting the general election has the right to nominate a presidential candidate, whether or not it holds House seats. However, political parties that do not participate in the presidential election are subject to a ban in the next election.

There are at least three consequences of the removal of the presidential threshold. First, parties do not necessarily have to form a coalition to field a presidential candidate. They have independence and will be able to take up the aspirations of constituents regarding the selection of presidential candidates.

Parties will have an incentive to select candidates not only on the basis of popularity, but more importantly, on the basis of ideological similarity. The threshold system has made it difficult for opposition candidates to compete.

In other words, the court's decision will minimize the dominance of big or ruling parties in determining the course of the presidential race, which has disadvantaged smaller parties.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Second, the ruling will curtail the practice of political dowry, or money given in exchange for support for certain candidates, which has been rampant in the past. The threshold has institutionalized the practice, making elections costly.

Popular

Hanoi declared world's most polluted city

Hanoi declared world's most polluted city
Ministry to probe sexual harassment allegations against RI envoy in Nigeria

Ministry to probe sexual harassment allegations against RI envoy in Nigeria
Volunteers clean up Bali's beach from "worst" monsoon-driven trash

Volunteers clean up Bali's beach from "worst" monsoon-driven trash

Related Articles

End of threshold regime: Toward substantial democracy?

Small, medium parties hail presidential nomination threshold removal

Trashing the threshold

Trump’s second act and Indonesia's economic outlook in 2025

Former US president Jimmy Carter dies aged 100

Related Article

End of threshold regime: Toward substantial democracy?

Small, medium parties hail presidential nomination threshold removal

Trashing the threshold

Trump’s second act and Indonesia's economic outlook in 2025

Former US president Jimmy Carter dies aged 100

Popular

Hanoi declared world's most polluted city

Hanoi declared world's most polluted city
Ministry to probe sexual harassment allegations against RI envoy in Nigeria

Ministry to probe sexual harassment allegations against RI envoy in Nigeria
Volunteers clean up Bali's beach from "worst" monsoon-driven trash

Volunteers clean up Bali's beach from "worst" monsoon-driven trash

More in Opinion

 View more
A craftsperson looks at her embroidery work on an Islamic garment at the Almira Handmade boutique in Malang, East Java, on Aug. 20, 2024.
Academia

The right decision to separate Tourism and Creative Economy ministries
A woman takes a look at instant foods on offer in a supermarket in Cikutra, Bandung, West Java, on Sept. 3, 2024.
Academia

Turning food waste into Indonesia’s opportunity for change
Foreign Minister Sugiono smiles before his inauguration at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2024.
Editorial

Sugiono's direction

Highlight
Students pray before eating their lunch on the first day of a free-meal program at an elementary school in Banda Aceh, Aceh, on January 6, 2025. Indonesia launched an ambitious US$4.3 billion free-meal program on January 6 to combat stunted growth due to malnutrition, a key election promise of President Prabowo Subianto.
Society

Indonesia launches ambitious free-meal program to combat stunting
Newly-appointed Indonesia's Foreign Minister Sugiono smiles before his inauguration at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, on October 21, 2024.
Editorial

Sugiono's direction
A shack stands next to a forest in Lhoong, Aceh on March 21, 2023.
Regulations

Govt to convert 20 million ha of forest for food, energy self-sufficiency program

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Calls grow for House to fall in line with nixed nomination threshold
Europe

Norway PM worried by Musk involvement in politics outside US
Asia & Pacific

Taiwan says cyberattacks double in 2024, China main culprit
Economy

Vietnam economy expands by 7% in 2024, beating expectations
Society

Indonesia launches HMPV monitoring after uptick in China
Markets

Foreign investors favor BI securities over stocks, government bonds
Archipelago

More than 260 Rohingya refugees arrive in Aceh
Markets

Indonesia approves first bullion bank
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

End of threshold regime: Toward substantial democracy?

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!