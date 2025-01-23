TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Analysis: Claims of bias and abuse of power in regional election disputes

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, January 23, 2025

Constitutional Court Chief Justice Suhartoyo (fourth left) presides over a 2024 election dispute hearing on April 4, 2024, in Jakarta. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

D

isputes over the 2024 regional election results being heard at the Constitutional Court mostly involve troubling allegations of central government favoritism for certain candidates.

Among the controversial cases is an accusation against Village and Regional Development Minister Yandri Susanto, who allegedly abused his power to help his wife win the post of regent in Serang, Banten. Similarly, allegations have been leveled at the police for partiality in favor of particular candidates, including Central Java gubernatorial candidate Ahmad Luthfi, who is a former police chief of the province.

The Constitutional Court commenced hearings for the 2024 regional election disputes on Jan. 8. On the first day, they were set to hear 47 cases out of a total of 309 that had been registered. The court split the workload between three panels, with each panel having three justices.

Many plaintiffs have alleged that the November polls were marred by bias, involving various ministers and the mobilization of civil servants in favor of certain candidates. They seek the disqualification of election winners, citing unfair practices and criticizing the Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) for failing to act on reported violations.

In West Bandung regency, the legal team representing Hengky Kurniawan and Ade Sudrajat Usman accused Minister Yandri and special presidential envoy for youth and arts Raffi Ahmad of showing bias during a working visit to Cikahuripan village, Lembang, on Nov. 15, 2024. Allegedly, both officials openly expressed support for the pair Jeje Ritchie Ismail and Asep Ismail, who are backed by the National Mandate Party (PAN) and Gerindra Party. The duo were also accused of mobilizing village officials and community organizations to rally support for them.

The losing candidates in Serang regency accuse Yandri of abusing his authority to benefit his wife, Ratu Rachmatuzakiyah, on the campaign trail. The plaintiffs, Andika Hazrumy and Nanang Supriatna, claimed structured, systematic and massive fraud, including Yandri convening 277 village heads under the guise of a family event using official ministry letterhead, had cost them the victory. Their legal team also presented evidence of the state apparatus’ partiality, such as photographs of village heads celebrating Ratu’s victory. Furthermore, allegations surfaced that police in Serang intimidated village heads to support Rachmatuzakiyah and even directed the production of campaign videos for her.

In East Java, Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) candidates Tri Rismaharini and Zahrul "Gus Hans" Azhar Asumta demanded a revote across all polling stations, alleging deliberate manipulation of election results and irregularities, such as misused social assistance programs. They contested the East Java poll body's declaration of Khofifah Indar Parawangsa and Emil Elestianto Dardak as winners with 12,192,165 votes, compared to Risma-Gus Hans' 6,743,095 votes and Luluk Nur Hamidah-Lukmanul Khakim's 1,797,332 votes.

