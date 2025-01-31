Analysis: Prabowo gets a head start, at least on paper

Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto gestures as he addresses his supporters during a campaign rally in Jakarta, on Feb. 10, 2024. (Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto gestures as he addresses his supporters during a campaign rally in Jakarta, on Feb. 10, 2024. (Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

P resident Prabowo Subianto has reaped a high acceptance rate in the first 100 days of his government, giving him the head start that he needs to navigate the country through rough waves in the next five years.

The January opinion poll by Litbang Kompas, the research arm of Kompas daily, showed that the public satisfaction rate with Prabowo’s performance reached 80.9 percent, exceeding the acceptance rate of his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo just before he left office in October last year.

Public satisfaction in the political-security sector stood at 85.8 percent, while in the social welfare sector Prabowo scored 83.7 percent. In the economic sector, the rate hit 74.5 percent, and in the legal sector 72.1 percent.

The survey found that respondents with lower levels of education expressed the highest level of satisfaction. Conversely, the higher the level of education of the respondents, the lower their assessment of the performance of Prabowo's administration.

Similarly, based on socio-economic classification, the higher the respondents' income, the lower their acceptance of the performance of Prabowo and his Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

Satisfaction among lower-income respondents was recorded at 84.7 percent, with only 15.3 percent expressing dissatisfaction. Meanwhile, only 67.9 percent of upper-income respondents expressed satisfaction with the Prabowo administration's performance, while 32.1 percent expressed dissatisfaction.

In fact, the survey found that public satisfaction with the 100-day performance of Prabowo's administration surpassed Jokowi's, which only reached 65.1 percent in January 2015. Public approval of the Jokowi administration, as it prepared to end, stood at 75.6 percent in October 2024.