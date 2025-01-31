TheJakartaPost

Indonesia could lead ASEAN transformation with a female secretary-general

In 2028, Indonesia has an opportunity to nominate a woman candidate for ASEAN secretary-general, which could pave the way toward greater gender equality across the region while strengthening its leadership tradition within the group.

Mutiara Indriani and Nurenzia Yannuar (The Jakarta Post)
Canberra/Malang, East Java
Fri, January 31, 2025

Indonesia could lead ASEAN transformation with a female secretary-general A woman walks past the ASEAN logo on Jan. 17, 2025, ahead of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Retreat at the Langkawi International Convention Centre on the Malaysian resort island of Langkawi. (AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

his year marks a pivotal moment for ASEAN. Under Malaysia's chairmanship, the regional group is set to adopt the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, guided by the theme of a resilient, innovative, dynamic and people-centered ASEAN.

A significant departure from its previous iteration (ASEAN Community Vision 2025), the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 aligns with the Golden Indonesia 2045 vision to commemorate a century of Indonesian independence. Given the country’s population of 227.5 million, which represents 40 percent of ASEAN's 697.8 million population as of January, this alignment presents a rare and powerful opportunity for Indonesia to integrate its national aspirations with regional goals.

This alignment raises a crucial question: Can Indonesia's efforts to synchronize its national agenda with the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 catalyze meaningful transformation, not only for Indonesia but also for Southeast Asia as a whole?

As the region grapples with mounting uncertainties such as pandemics, geopolitical tensions and economic challenges, women's leadership has never been more critical. Empowering women could be the linchpin for achieving Golden Indonesia 2045. However, without prioritizing women, who make up half of the population of both Indonesia and ASEAN, this synergy risks losing momentum from the outset.

Indonesia has enshrined gender equality within its legal framework, as evidenced by Law No. 7/1984, Presidential Instruction No. 9/2000 as well as Home Affairs Minister regulations No. 15/2008 and No. 67/2011. These policies emphasize gender justice and representation to ensure equal rights and opportunities for all citizens. Yet significant challenges persist, particularly in rural areas where issues such as child marriage remain prevalent.

While Indonesia's 2045 vision aspires toward sovereignty, progress, justice and prosperity, it still lacks a strong focus on gender equality. The 2025-2045 National Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJPN) addresses gender equality under the indicator of Socio-Cultural and Ecological Resilience, with a target of reducing the Gender Inequality Index (GII) to 0.15 by 2045.

However, as of 2022, Indonesia’s GII stood at 0.439, significantly higher than Malaysia (0.202), Thailand (0.310), Vietnam (0.378) and the Philippines (0.388). Given Indonesia’s vast geography and cultural diversity, achieving this target will be exceptionally complex.

