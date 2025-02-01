Myanmar’s fight for freedom: Amplifying the voices of its people

Despite these immense challenges, the people of Myanmar have shown extraordinary courage and determination in their fight for freedom.
eb. 1, 2025, marks four years since Myanmar’s military seized power, derailing the country’s fragile democratic transition. Since that day, the people of Myanmar have faced unrelenting atrocities: Airstrikes that terrorize communities, arbitrary arrests silencing dissent, mass displacement and a crumbling economy.
Despite these immense challenges, the people of Myanmar have shown extraordinary courage and determination in their fight for freedom.
ASEAN has repeatedly expressed its commitment to a "Myanmar-owned and -led peace process". Yet, how to translate this aspiration into meaningful action remains unclear. ASEAN cannot afford to mistake the junta’s control for legitimacy.
Any peace process that engages solely with the junta while excluding key stakeholders, including ethnic armed organizations and civil society groups, is destined to fail. Genuine solutions require an inclusive dialogue that reflects the diversity and resilience of Myanmar’s people.
The voices of Myanmar’s citizens must be at the center of any path to peace. These are the voices that have long called for justice, democracy and an end to military dominance. Without their input and leadership, efforts to resolve the crisis will remain hollow, providing no real path to stability or reconciliation.
ASEAN and the broader international community must listen to and amplify these voices, taking tangible steps to support the people’s fight for dignity and self-determination.
At the core of Myanmar’s struggle lies the aspiration for a federal democratic union. Decades of military rule and centralized governance have marginalized ethnic minorities, fueling grievances and perpetuating conflict.
