Health checks for all: A historic leap in healthcare for Indonesia

E ntering the 80th year of Indonesia’s independence, Indonesia stands at the cusp of an extraordinary transformation in healthcare. Under the leadership of President Prabowo Subianto, we will soon be launching Cek Kesehatan Gratis, the world’s most massive health program to date.

This initiative, offering free medical check-ups to 280 million Indonesians, is not just a public health intervention, it’s a monumental commitment to equity, dignity and progress for all.

Fittingly, this initiative is a gift to the people of Indonesia; a birthday present from the state to its citizens. Every Indonesian will receive a free voucher for medical check-ups worth millions of rupiah that can be claimed during or after their birthday, ensuring that this historic program reaches every individual, leaving no one behind.

Cek Kesehatan Gratis (free health check) represents President Prabowo’s most significant quick win. The program’s scale is unparalleled. Reaching every corner of our archipelago, from bustling urban centers to the most remote islands, this initiative will ensure that every citizen, regardless of their economic standing, gains access to comprehensive health assessments.

To be launched soon, in the fourth quarter of this year, with a substantial budget allocation of Rp 4.7 trillion (US$288 million) from the 2025 State Budget, this ambitious target aims to reach 60 million Indonesians in the first year, aiming to cater to some 280 million people within 5 years.

By far this is the largest, most massive, most ambitious quick win of the current administration.

The ambition comes from realizing the Articles 28H and 34 of the 1945 Constitution regarding health rights and state obligations. On a more pragmatic front is the effort to reduce cardiovascular disease-related deaths, currently claiming more than 500,000 lives annually in Indonesia.

Why this matters now

Make no mistake, this is a mission to save the precious lives of Indonesians, the most important asset of the country.

The timing of this program is critical. Indonesia is facing a rising tide of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, hypertension and heart disease, which account for a significant proportion of our healthcare burden. In addition to that, transport accidents, cancer and tuberculosis dominate mortality causes in teenagers (63.9 percent) while cancer, heart disease and stroke are the leading causes in adults (72.6 percent), all of which are preventable.

Preventable conditions like neonatal disorders, congenital birth defects and lower respiratory infections contribute to 96.8 percent of infant deaths and 76.4 percent of child deaths.

Meanwhile, stroke, heart disease and diabetes are the top causes of death among the elderly, with 73.5 percent.

As we all learned the hard way during the pandemic, health and the economy are inseparable. The economic and social impact of this program includes potential reduction in long-term healthcare costs through early detection, enhanced accessibility to healthcare services across socioeconomic groups and contribution to the vision of achieving the "2045 Golden Indonesia Generation".

A published 2022 study found the cost of treating diabetic patients with major complications of type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) was estimated to be Rp 105 million (or over US$9,200), while health financing for heart disease alone reached Rp 19.25 trillion, followed by cancer at Rp 6.49 trillion and stroke at Rp 5.82 trillion.

Once we get every Indonesian checked, treated early and living a healthier lifestyle after recovery, the burden of disease will no doubt diminish sharply.

Furthermore, as we all heard during the presidential speeches in the last G20, APEC, D-8 meetings and scores of other occasions, President Prabowo Subianto would surely not want to leave anybody behind.

Many Indonesians, especially those in rural and underserved areas, have long faced barriers to basic health services. By providing free medical check-ups on a nationwide scale, we are not only addressing existing disparities, but also laying the foundation for a healthier, more resilient population.

A bold vision for public and mobile health

Universal free health checks and screenings are being rolled out right after the recently launched free meals program, another groundbreaking initiative under President Prabowo’s leadership. This nutrition program has provided free, nutritious meals to 83 million beneficiaries, including pregnant mothers, breastfeeding mothers and toddlers.

The free meals program has laid the foundation for Cek Kesehatan Gratis, or CKG, to complement proper nutrition intake with preventive healthcare to go hand-in-hand. This comprehensive strategy reflects the government’s holistic vision for improving the well-being of all Indonesians to be ready to embrace the Independence Jubilee, Golden Indonesia 2045.

With the free meals program, we are addressing the triple burden of malnutrition that include wasting, stunting, micronutrient deficiency and obesity, which have long plagued our nation. CKG will allow all citizens to have the tools and resources to monitor and maintain their health, empowering them to lead healthier lives.

CKG is not just about physical examinations. It is designed to drive a larger behavior change agenda in Indonesia. For too long, preventive healthcare has been undervalued, with many citizens only seeking medical help after their conditions worsen.

However, such behavior change is not without challenges. Social mobilization on this scale requires massive outreach, education and trust-building efforts.

We aim to inspire Indonesians to embrace their health as a priority and make regular check-ups a normal part of their lives. Engaging key opinion leaders, influencers, peer educators and health communicators, as well as politicians and regional leaders is vital in ensuring this program creates a “fear of missing out” phenomenon, where supply and demand will be symmetric, meeting optimal equilibrium.

The ultimate theme of this new public value will be “SATU Sehat, Semua Sehat” (one is healthy, all are healthy) which sends a message that your wellbeing means everybody’s wellbeing, that your health is indivisible from the collective prosperity of the nation. If you're healthy, I’m healthy, we are all healthy.

Equally important to public participation in this era, technology must be part of th critical juncture, conditio sine qua non, for ensuring the success of CKG. Thus, we strongly encourage every Indonesian to download the Satu Sehat Mobile application. This digital platform will not only facilitate the registration process, dissolving queuing and triage issues for free check-ups, but also serve as a comprehensive health management tool.

The app allows users to store their health records securely, access personalized medical advice and receive reminders for follow-up care. By integrating technology into this initiative, we are building a smarter healthcare system that benefits both individuals and the nation as a whole.

Moreover, CKG is aligned with global best practices. Many developed nations, such as the United Kingdom, Germany and Canada, attribute their strong health outcomes to robust preventive care systems. With this program, Indonesia is setting a new benchmark for the developing world by prioritizing preventive care at a scale never before attempted.

However, implementing a program of this magnitude requires meticulous planning, innovative technology and unwavering collaboration. The Health Ministry, supported by the Presidential Communication Office, will partner with local governments, private healthcare providers and civil society organizations to mobilize an extensive network of healthcare workers, facilities and mobile clinics to complement free medical checkup services.

While CKG is a quick win, its impact will be felt for decades. By detecting health issues early, we can reduce the strain on our healthcare system and shift the focus from costly treatments to affordable prevention. This will allow us to allocate resources more efficiently and invest in areas such as medical research, education and infrastructure.

We invite every Indonesian to take full advantage of CKG. This is your opportunity to prioritize your health, support your family and contribute to a healthier Indonesia. For healthcare workers, community leaders and volunteers, this is a chance to be part of a transformative moment in our nation’s history. When one is healthy, the other will prosper too.

Downloading the Satu Sehat Mobile app is your first step. It is your gateway to not only the free check-up voucher, but also a future of smarter, more convenient healthcare. This app, a transformation of the PeduliLindungi application, provides integrated health services and electronic medical records, making it easier for individuals to access and manage their health information. By using the app, participants can schedule their health checkups, receive reminders and access their health records digitally, ensuring a seamless and efficient experience.

Budi Gunadi Sadikin is the Health Minister and Hasan Nasbi is the Presidential Communications Office Head.