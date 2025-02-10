Study abroad in China: Stepping into the future

Driven by teamwork: Clarine Beryl (right) poses for a photo with her team members.

Driven by teamwork: Clarine Beryl (right) poses for a photo with her team members.

I n a time of rapidly advancing technology, those who can study at the forefront of its development will have an advantage. This idea is drawing Indonesian students to study in China, where this development is turbo-charged.

“China is famous for its cutting-edge technology and fast-paced innovation,” said Clarine Beryl, an Indonesian studying robotics at Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University Entrepreneur College (Taicang) (XEC), China.

“People always say living in China feels like stepping into the future, because everything is connected and advanced. I thought that’s exactly where I wanted to be, and I believed I’d definitely learn a lot there,” she said.

When Beryl was researching universities, she had one concern about studying in China, which was language. While her Mandarin language ability was adequate for daily conversations, taking on an entire undergraduate program in Chinese felt a bit overwhelming, she said.

“Being an undergraduate is already hard, and I didn’t want to add more worries to my life,” she said.

However, she discovered that the solution was an international university in China.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

“Luckily, I found Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU), where the language of instruction is English,” she said.

Founded by Xi’an Jiaotong University in China and the University of Liverpool in the United Kingdom, XJTLU offers more than 100 degree programs, all taught in English, at campuses in a modern province neighbouring Shanghai.

Global vibe: Clarine Beryl walks the campus at XJTLU International Day 2024

Preparing future leaders

XJTLU emphasizes practical experience along with rigorous academics. Its leading Syntegrative Education model focuses on cooperation with industry to ensure its graduates are prepared to lead the future of technology.

At XJTLU, Beryl is the leader of a student team figuring out how to program a robotic arm to intelligently organize a desktop.

“The software will be able to help robots predict users’ needs through observation and then perform customized tasks for users in various scenarios,” she said.

Dr. Fan Zhu, Assistant Professor at XEC’s School of Robotics, provides guidance to the team.

“They’re comfortable with industry-standard machine learning techniques, which add a sophisticated layer to their project,” Dr. Zhu said.

The team has benefitted from resources available at the University’s start-up hub, X3 Co-Venture, Beryl said. The hub assists students with launching entrepreneurial projects, collaborating with industrial partners and building new business partnerships. X3 Co-Venture provided the team with the budget to purchase the equipment needed to carry out the research, as well as office space.

In the future, the team plans to establish pilot opportunities with robotics manufacturers and potential end-users to refine the technology, gain insights into market needs and build credibility, Beryl said.

The video demonstrates how the software predicts the user’s preferences and adjusts based on the user’s behavior and voice commands.

More than a degree

Beryl is glad she chose XJTLU and is excited about the career she is preparing for.

“Honestly, robotics match me a lot," Beryl said. “I’ve always loved building things, whether it’s putting pieces together or figuring out how things work. Coding is another passion of mine; there’s nothing more satisfying than seeing something you created come to life and work exactly how you imagined. Robotics combines all of that in the most exciting way possible.”

She said what really excites her about robotics is its potential to change the world, a possibility she sees in the software she and her teammates are developing.

“Through this project, I realized that robotics is not just a degree for me; it’s a chance to work on the kind of technology that’s going to define our future,” Beryl said.

Applied learning: Clarine Beryl (second from right) and her team members work on software development with a robotic arm at a lab

Although Beryl is the only international student on the team, she doesn’t encounter significant cultural differences.

“We always make an effort to ensure that everyone understands each other. We respect each other’s viewpoints and communicate openly,” she said.

A benefit of being in a cross-cultural team has been gaining a deeper understanding of Chinese culture and work ethic, Beryl said.

“What I’ve gained from working with Chinese students is invaluable. It has been a great learning opportunity for all of us as we continue to grow and improve our communication skills together,” she said.

Relaxed: Clarine Beryl poses for a photo in Suzhou, China

Beryl would also like to encourage other female students who want to pursue a career in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

“There’s a stereotype that STEM fields are ‘male-dominated’ and they require a certain type of personality or skill set that society often associates with men.

“However, I believe that STEM is for everyone. It’s okay to be curious, make mistakes and learn along the way,” she said.

For more information about XJTLU, visit www.xjtlu.edu.cn/en.

Source: XJTLU