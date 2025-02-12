TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

A tailored approach to the foreign policy budget

As global uncertainty increases, driven by intensifying competition among great powers, a dramatic budget cut to the Foreign Ministry could compromise both Indonesian foreign policy capabilities and contingency preparedness.

Andrew Mantong and Muhammad Habib Abiyan Dzakwan (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, February 12, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A tailored approach to the foreign policy budget Members of the United Nations General Assembly vote on a resolution at the resumed 10th Emergency Special Session meeting on the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory on Sept. 18, 2024.. (UN Photo/Evan Schneider )

W

hen people celebrate Valentine’s Day with various recreational expenses, Indonesian civil servants may have to embark on one of their most difficult episodes. The Finance Ministry has set the date as the deadline for a historically unprecedented budget cut.

Government expenditure is a key component of a nation’s gross domestic product, and any increase or decrease will certainly have a significant multiplier effect. At home, at least, a dramatic decrease in stationery orders, hotel occupancy and meeting packages must be compensated for by significant growth in other sectors to maintain desirable levels of economic growth.

Every government agency, both national and local, will receive a reduced budgetary allocation due to President Prabowo Subianto’s decision to prioritize funding for his flagship free nutritious meal program. Only a few agencies are rumored to be exempt from this latest austerity measure, including the Defense Ministry, the National Police and the National Intelligence Agency (BIN). Others will need to downsize their programs, with the only exceptions being social assistance and personnel costs.

The Foreign Ministry is not, at least as far as news circulates, among those exempted. While the rationale behind the cuts is understandable, an indiscriminate reduction in the budget could significantly impact foreign policy, contradicting the image President Prabowo has been working to build.

Before implementing substantial budget cuts to foreign policy, at least two critical warnings must be considered.

First, foreign policy must be treated as a specialized area of public policy, as it is directly linked to national security and often involves a degree of urgency and emergency. The Foreign Ministry must have the capacity to prepare contingencies.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

History has shown that Indonesia gained independence and survived the Cold War not only because of domestic perseverance but also due to the foreign policy efforts of its diplomats abroad. As global uncertainty increases, driven by intensifying competition among great powers, a dramatic budget cut to the Foreign Ministry could compromise both Indonesian foreign policy capabilities and contingency preparedness, especially when Indonesia’s foreign policy budget is already among the lowest compared with Group 20 and ASEAN-6 peers.

Popular

Japan’s leading patisserie reaffirms plan to build second factory in Indonesia

Japan’s leading patisserie reaffirms plan to build second factory in Indonesia
Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest

Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest
Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

Related Articles

Kalla urges caution in PMI race as Golkar politician Agung seeks chairmanship

Wong’s ASEAN consolidation

Revisiting Indonesia’s surprising BRICS plan

Survey reveals strong public support for Prabowo at 85.3%

Prabowo demands loyalty from his cabinet

Related Article

Kalla urges caution in PMI race as Golkar politician Agung seeks chairmanship

Wong’s ASEAN consolidation

Revisiting Indonesia’s surprising BRICS plan

Survey reveals strong public support for Prabowo at 85.3%

Prabowo demands loyalty from his cabinet

Popular

Japan’s leading patisserie reaffirms plan to build second factory in Indonesia

Japan’s leading patisserie reaffirms plan to build second factory in Indonesia
Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest

Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest
Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

More in Opinion

 View more
Looking to invest: United States President Donald Trump is seen on a giant screen during his address by video conference at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 23, 2025.
Academia

US sovereign wealth fund: A feasible idea or a giant opportunity for waste?
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen before a meeting with European Commissioner for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, on Feb. 17, 2020.
Academia

Why social media fact-checking promised too much
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati (left) talks with Deputy Finance Ministers Thomas Djiwandono (center) and Suahasil Nazara (right), ministry secretary-general Heru Pambudi (second left), ministry fiscal policy agency head Febrio Nathan Kacaribu (second right) and ministry state wealth director general Rionald Silaban (third left) on July 18, 2024, after a press briefing at the ministry's building in Jakarta.
Academia

Centralized, stronger oversight of key financial professionals

Highlight
Congenial: Former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo and President Prabowo Subianto pose for a photograph in Surakarta on Nov. 3. (The Jakarta Post/Twitter/Jokowi)
Politics

IKN budget freeze raises doubts about Prabowo-Jokowi ties
Defense Minister and president-elect Prabowo Subianto (center left), accompanied by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoǧan (center right), salutes the military guard of honor upon arriving at the Turkish Presidential Complex in Ankara on July 30, 2024.
Editorial

Prabowo and Erdogan’s front for Gaza
A worker tidies up a stack of locally produced rice at state food company Perum Bulog’s warehouse in Indramayu, West Java, on May 30, 2024. The company said that local rice supply as of early of May had reached 590,000 tonnes, and the production was expected to increase in June.
Politics

Army general’s new role in Bulog causes concern

The Latest

 View more
Entertainment

Fans snap up tickets for Black Sabbath reunion

Politics

Deddy Corbuzier inaugurated as defense minister’s special staff
Regulations

Danantara set for launch in March, ministry says
Europe

Netanyahu says Israel will end Gaza ceasefire if hostages not returned

Academia

US sovereign wealth fund: A feasible idea or a giant opportunity for waste?
Asia & Pacific

Gutting aid, US cedes soft power game to China
Academia

Why social media fact-checking promised too much
Conversation

Love for share: Decoding ethical non-monogamy with Andrea Gunawan
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

A tailored approach to the foreign policy budget

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.