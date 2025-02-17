TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Analysis: Government stuck with costly and ineffective household gas subsidy

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, February 17, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Analysis: Government stuck with costly and ineffective household gas subsidy Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) head Bahlil Lahadalia. (JP/Donny Fernando)

A

nother government drive for financial efficiency has been shot down following a public outcry against restrictions on the sales of subsidized household gas introduced on Feb. 1. The new policy quickly gathered heat, with long lines of angry people around the country trying to buy 3-kilogram canisters of LPG and amid harsh criticism going viral on social media.

President Prabowo Subianto, who marked his first 100 days in office on Jan. 28, reversed the policy.

The restrictions were imposed to ensure that the subsidized fuel only goes to the poor. Much of the subsidized fuel, which this year was budgeted at Rp 87 trillion (US$5.4 billion), has gone to people ineligible for it. The inability to control the sales of 3 kg canisters, which had been freely available in the market threatened to overwhelm the gas subsidy.

The price differential, hence the subsidy, is so large as to make it irresistible for many to pass it up. The 3 kg canister sells for Rp 22,000 while the real cost is put at Rp 52,000. State oil and gas company Pertamina introduced the 3 kg canister in 2007 targeting the poor while encouraging them to switch away from kerosene. Everyone else is supposed to buy the unsubsidized 15 kg canisters.

Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, who is the target of much of the public wrath, said that because of the unrestricted sales, up to 40 percent of the gas subsidy money “leaked”, meaning that the gas canisters were bought by people who were not poor. He may be understating the problem since Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati had cited a figure of 68 percent.

The government this year is budgeting a whopping Rp 203 trillion for subsidies on fuel, LPG and electricity. Similar to LPG, much of the fuel subsidies also miss their target, going mostly to people who are ineligible.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Successive governments have struggled to cut the size of the energy subsidy, each time meeting a huge push back from the lower middle class, which makes up a sizeable proportion of the 280 million population. Their sheer size means they are political group that no government can afford to upset.

Popular

Legality of Prabowo’s budget cuts in doubt

Legality of Prabowo’s budget cuts in doubt
Indonesians consider fleeing country as frustration with government grows

Indonesians consider fleeing country as frustration with government grows
Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest

Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest

Related Articles

Analysis: House approves KEN, prioritizing energy security over decarbonization

Analysis: Indonesia bracing for big cuts in US foreign aid

Police crack down on fuel fraud amid LPG scarcity

Fuel shortages hit Shell, BP stations because of shipping delays: Ministry

House urges uninterrupted access to LPG subidy amid transition

Related Article

Analysis: House approves KEN, prioritizing energy security over decarbonization

Analysis: Indonesia bracing for big cuts in US foreign aid

Police crack down on fuel fraud amid LPG scarcity

Fuel shortages hit Shell, BP stations because of shipping delays: Ministry

House urges uninterrupted access to LPG subidy amid transition

Popular

Legality of Prabowo’s budget cuts in doubt

Legality of Prabowo’s budget cuts in doubt
Indonesians consider fleeing country as frustration with government grows

Indonesians consider fleeing country as frustration with government grows
Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest

Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest

More in Opinion

 View more
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during the leadership meeting of the National Police and Indonesian Military (TNI) in Jakarta on Jan. 30, 2025.
Academia

The legal dilemma of budget efficiency during economic slowdown
Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) head Bahlil Lahadalia.
Opinion

Analysis: Government stuck with costly and ineffective household gas subsidy
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech at a plenary cabinet meeting on Jan. 22, 2025, at the Presidential Office in Jakarta.
Editorial

Questioning budget cuts

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (left), who is also the Chairman of the Gerindra Party, walks together with the 7th President Joko Widodo (second right) while attending the celebration of the 17th Anniversary of the Gerindra Party at the Sentul International Convention Center, Bogor, West Java, Saturday, February 15, 2025. The celebration of the 17th Anniversary of the Gerindra Party carries the theme of Endless Struggle.
Politics

Prabowo, Jokowi present united front at Gerindra event
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech at a plenary cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Jan. 22, 2025.
Editorial

Questioning budget cuts
A man walks past an apartment entrance, where according to local media reports US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers conducted an immigration raid in the Highbridge area of the Bronx borough of New York City on January 28, 2025.
Americas

Thousands of Indonesians in US marked for deportation

The Latest

 View more
Academia

The legal dilemma of budget efficiency during economic slowdown
Opinion

Analysis: Government stuck with costly and ineffective household gas subsidy
Politics

Prabowo, Jokowi present united front at Gerindra event
Editorial

Questioning budget cuts
Economy

Investors bleed trillions to rampant CSO extortion in industrial zones
Americas

Thousands of Indonesians in US marked for deportation
Art & Culture

Resistance, rebellion and song: How Pramoedya's spirit lives on in art
Politics

PDI-P ‘respects’ Prabowo’s plan to form permanent coalition
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Government stuck with costly and ineffective household gas subsidy

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.