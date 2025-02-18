TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Balancing growth and sustainability in Indonesia

Manufacturing is a substantial source of national emissions, accounting for almost a third of Indonesia’s total emissions.

Petra Christi and Luke Brown (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta/Melbourne, Australia
Tue, February 18, 2025

Balancing growth and sustainability in Indonesia

T

he ambitious economic growth agenda of President Prabowo Subianto’s administration and the recent pledge to retire all fossil fuel and coal-powered plants within 15 years and achieve net-zero emissions before 2050 necessitates a delicate balance.

Attracting new sources of investment and exploring new efficiencies in existing industries will be key to balancing these twin objectives.

Manufacturing has long been vital to Indonesia's economy, making up approximately 18 per cent of the country's GDP. However, it is also a substantial source of national emissions, accounting for almost a third of Indonesia’s total emissions.

A handful of manufacturing sub-sectors contribute the most to national emissions, notably chemical production, cement, food and beverages, iron and steel, textiles and plastics. Addressing these emissions requires critically examining industrial practices and making a strategic shift toward sustainable operations.

A new Climateworks Centre report offers valuable insights into this challenge and proposes practical solutions to the challenge of sustainability in three of Indonesia's high energy intensity manufacturing sub-sectors, chemicals, textiles and food and beverages.

Climateworks’ research shows that these three industries, where energy consumption is high, stand to benefit most from implementing sustainability measures. Each is ideally positioned to reap the greatest benefits from implementing mature technologies, such as energy efficiency upgrades.

By upgrading to more energy-efficient equipment and processes, these industries can achieve substantial energy savings, which not only directly reduces their emissions but also offers the added advantages of lower operational costs and enhanced competitiveness.

Boxes of battery cells are seen stored for shipment at the battery manufacturing plant at PT HLI Green Power, Indonesia's first electric vehicle battery cell manufacturer, in Karawang, West Java, on Aug. 28, 2024.
Academia

Balancing growth and sustainability in Indonesia
President Prabowo Subianto (right), in his capacity as chairman of Gerindra Party, delivers his speech during the 17th anniversary of the party at Sentul International Convention Center, Bogor, West Java, on Feb. 15, 2025.
Academia

Prabowo's toughest challenge: State-corporate crime
This image grab taken from AFP video footage and posted on Nov. 23, 2022 shows workers at Foxconn’s iPhone factory in Zhengzhou in central China clashing with riot police.
Academia

The new face of protest

Indonesian Military (TNI) soldiers attend a ministerial handover ceremony at the Defense Ministry office in Jakarta on Oct. 22, 2024.
Politics

House to resume TNI Law revision
Boys will be boys: Children play online games on their mobile phones along the roadside in Jakarta on Nov. 27, 2024.
Editorial

Support for age limit, but
Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto speaks to reporters before entering his car at his Jakarta office on Dec. 3, 2024.
Regulations

New export revenue rules to tackle transfer pricing, Airlangga says

