Jakarta Post
US retreat from Paris Agreement: Opportunities for climate education

European countries could take leadership roles to fill the void left by the United States.

Alpha Amirrachman (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, February 18, 2025

Children play near plastic waste on Sasa Beach in Ternate, North Maluku, on June 11, 2023. (Antara/Andri Saputra)

uring an informal coffee evening, a diplomat from a European country asked my opinion about the possible impact of the withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Agreement. I said it was deeply regrettable because we actually expect the US to set a role model for how countries deal with climate change.

As a person who has been active in advocating climate action through education, I am concerned that this move could disrupt international partnerships in educational projects focused on climate science and policy, the slow global push toward climate literacy and reduce and further discourage global funding for climate-related education initiatives.

I told the diplomat that European countries could take leadership roles to fill the void. European countries known for their high-end vocational education can help guide Global South countries to move forward with their global action agenda.

In line with the larger goals of the European Green Deal and the demand for a competent workforce in the shift to a sustainable economy, vocational education in Europe has been including climate action more and more in its curricula.

For instance, in the field of curriculum development, European vocational schools are incorporating green skills into their curricula. This covers instruction in energy efficiency, waste management, sustainable building techniques, renewable energy technology and the concept of the circular economy.

Sustainability modules are being included in even more conventional career paths including construction, agriculture and auto repair. Apprentices in the automotive industry get knowledge of battery technology, electric vehicles and automotive component recycling procedures.

Furthermore, the dual education system in nations like Austria, Germany and Switzerland combines classroom instruction with on-the-job training. It is also being modified to incorporate green industry apprenticeships and co-develop curricula with businesses that are sustainability leaders.

Weaponizing data against democracy

Global minimum tax: Complex tax incentive reform or another policy in limbo?

The legal dilemma of budget efficiency during economic slowdown

Why diabetes is a growing public health concern in Indonesia

Peatlands and mangroves are key to Southeast Asia's climate efforts

