US retreat from Paris Agreement: Opportunities for climate education

European countries could take leadership roles to fill the void left by the United States.

D uring an informal coffee evening, a diplomat from a European country asked my opinion about the possible impact of the withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Agreement. I said it was deeply regrettable because we actually expect the US to set a role model for how countries deal with climate change.

As a person who has been active in advocating climate action through education, I am concerned that this move could disrupt international partnerships in educational projects focused on climate science and policy, the slow global push toward climate literacy and reduce and further discourage global funding for climate-related education initiatives.

I told the diplomat that European countries could take leadership roles to fill the void. European countries known for their high-end vocational education can help guide Global South countries to move forward with their global action agenda.

In line with the larger goals of the European Green Deal and the demand for a competent workforce in the shift to a sustainable economy, vocational education in Europe has been including climate action more and more in its curricula.

For instance, in the field of curriculum development, European vocational schools are incorporating green skills into their curricula. This covers instruction in energy efficiency, waste management, sustainable building techniques, renewable energy technology and the concept of the circular economy.

Sustainability modules are being included in even more conventional career paths including construction, agriculture and auto repair. Apprentices in the automotive industry get knowledge of battery technology, electric vehicles and automotive component recycling procedures.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Furthermore, the dual education system in nations like Austria, Germany and Switzerland combines classroom instruction with on-the-job training. It is also being modified to incorporate green industry apprenticeships and co-develop curricula with businesses that are sustainability leaders.