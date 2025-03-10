TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Understanding economic challenges in the first quarter of 2025

Various indicators suggest that the economy remains in a difficult state.

Soependi (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, March 10, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Understanding economic challenges in the first quarter of 2025 Muslims buy food to break their fast on March 13, 2024, during the holy month of Ramadan . (AFP/Adek Berry)

T

he first quarter of 2025 not only brings new hopes for Indonesia's economic growth, but also presents complex challenges. As the holy month of Ramadan continues and Idul Fitri approaches, society faces weakening purchasing power. Various indicators suggest that the economy remains in a difficult state.

Rising inflation, fluctuating exchange rates and high-interest rates are putting pressure on people’s purchasing power. Traditionally marked by increased consumption, this period now highlights economic uncertainty and a shrinking middle class.

Indonesia’s economic growth projections for the first quarter show worrying signals, despite the momentum from Ramadan and Idul Fitri. Data from BPS recorded a significant decline in the middle class, from 57.33 million people in 2019 to 47.85 million in 2024. This drop, equivalent to 9.48 million people moving downward, could slow household consumption, directly affecting economic growth.

The government, through its ministers and deputy ministers, is formulating policies to address these challenges. Coordination meetings indicate efforts to provide fiscal incentives to boost purchasing power and revitalize affected sectors, especially ahead of religious holidays.

However, the conservative wage increase remains a major concern. The labor-intensive sector still faces high levels of worker layoffs, significantly impacting people’s incomes.

Additionally, the phenomenon of "spending savings" among lower and middle income groups continues, indicating increasing financial pressure, exacerbated by inflation and economic uncertainty. The agricultural sector, which employs the largest workforce, also faces significant challenges, as commodity prices become increasingly unfavorable for farmers.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The government has responded to the declining purchasing power with several planned policies. Stakeholders, including the Manpower Ministry, are discussing possible wage increases, though existing wage policies are seen as too conservative. These discussions are expected to positively impact purchasing power, especially for middle and lower income groups.

Popular

Evicted Kampung Bayam residents finally move in to promised homes

Evicted Kampung Bayam residents finally move in to promised homes
Questions raised over maritime ministry ending probe on Tangerang sea barrier

Questions raised over maritime ministry ending probe on Tangerang sea barrier
AGO suggests death penalty for Pertamina graft suspects

AGO suggests death penalty for Pertamina graft suspects

Related Articles

Innovation in MRV technology for enhancing carbon trading governance

Remote working allowed for civil servants ahead of Nyepi, Idul Fitri holidays

A look at monopoly rights in the new SOEs Law

America is gone, Europe must replace it

New policy to cut overlaps in free meal rollouts

Related Article

Innovation in MRV technology for enhancing carbon trading governance

Remote working allowed for civil servants ahead of Nyepi, Idul Fitri holidays

A look at monopoly rights in the new SOEs Law

America is gone, Europe must replace it

New policy to cut overlaps in free meal rollouts

Popular

Evicted Kampung Bayam residents finally move in to promised homes

Evicted Kampung Bayam residents finally move in to promised homes
Questions raised over maritime ministry ending probe on Tangerang sea barrier

Questions raised over maritime ministry ending probe on Tangerang sea barrier
AGO suggests death penalty for Pertamina graft suspects

AGO suggests death penalty for Pertamina graft suspects

More in Opinion

 View more
People watch carbon trading activity on a digital screen on Jan. 20 at the Indonesian Stock Exchange building in Jakarta.
Academia

Innovation in MRV technology for enhancing carbon trading governance
Muslims buy food to break their fast on March 13, 2024, during the holy month of Ramadan .
Academia

Understanding economic challenges in the first quarter of 2025
Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan
Opinion

Analysis: New movement shyly offers political vehicle for Anies for 2029

Highlight
(Courtesy of Finance Ministry's KLI Bureau)
Economy

Govt delays monthly budget data relay, as experts warn likely revenue drop
Workers and employees of textile giant PT Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex) listens to the speech from the company's board of directors at its factory in Sukoharjo, Central Java on Feb. 28, 2025. Sritex ceases operation starting March 1 after declared bankrupt by the Semarang Commercial Court.
Editorial

Cheap labor won’t cut it
Diplomats attend an Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Member States of The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah on March 7, 2025. Foreign ministers from the 57-member OIC have gathered after the Arab League endorsed Egypt's proposal to rebuild the Gaza Strip under the future administration of the Palestinian Authority.
Middle East and Africa

Heavy task ahead as OIC pushes for UN peacekeeping mandate in Gaza

The Latest

 View more
Economy

The end of cheap palm oil? Output stalls as biodiesel demand surges
Culture

Indonesia's modest fashion pioneers pass the baton to keep industry thriving
Academia

Innovation in MRV technology for enhancing carbon trading governance
Academia

Understanding economic challenges in the first quarter of 2025
Economy

Govt delays monthly budget data relay, as experts warn likely revenue drop
Opinion

Analysis: New movement shyly offers political vehicle for Anies for 2029
Middle East and Africa

Heavy task ahead as OIC pushes for UN peacekeeping mandate in Gaza
Editorial

Cheap labor won’t cut it
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Understanding economic challenges in the first quarter of 2025

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.