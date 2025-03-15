Empty promises won’t save marine ecosystems

Call to action: Plastic trash and non-organic waste cover corals in the waters of Nusa Dua, Bali, threatening the marine ecosystem in the area. (Courtesy of Nusa Dua Reef Foundation/File)

Call to action: Plastic trash and non-organic waste cover corals in the waters of Nusa Dua, Bali, threatening the marine ecosystem in the area. (Courtesy of Nusa Dua Reef Foundation/File)

Protecting our oceans requires strong government policies backed by sustained funding for conservation and enforcement.

I n the turquoise waters of East Kalimantan’s Derawan Islands, a deafening dynamite blast shatters the morning calm, trumpeting the ongoing destruction of one of the world’s most biodiverse marine ecosystems.

Located within Southeast Asia’s Coral Triangle, Derawan, which is often called the “Amazon of the Seas” for the richness of its biodiversity, teems with marine life, from hammerhead and whale sharks to green and hawksbill turtles, all thriving among coral reefs, seagrass beds and mangroves.

Beyond its ecological significance, the archipelago sustains local communities across the Sulawesi Sea and acts as a vital buffer against the effects of climate change.

But despite its status as a marine protected area (MPA), Derawan is increasingly threatened by poaching syndicates harvesting turtle eggs with impunity, illegal fishers plundering its underwater riches and plastic waste, which is carried by ocean currents, choking marine life and defiling its once-pristine beaches.

The 30x30 initiative, which aims to protect 30 percent of the ocean by 2030, offers hope for global conservation efforts. But the growing threats to Derawan and other marine ecosystems highlight a stark disconnect between ambitious international targets and reality on the ground.

Although the 285,000-hectare Berau MPA, home to Derawan, is officially designated as a protected area, available resources limit its effective management. For example, a single three-day boat patrol costs Rp 30 million (US$1,841).

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

The Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry, the authority responsible for managing and protecting this MPA from illegal activities, typically allocates only about Rp 200 million annually. Consequently, the MPA is not monitored consistently, leaving gaps in surveillance.