TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Journal indexation: The misconception of guaranteed quality

Journal indexation cannot be the only appraisal of research performance. The evaluation system must prioritize impact-focused indicators.

Ilham Akhsanu Ridlo/The Conversation Indonesia (The Jakarta Post)
Surabaya
Sat, March 15, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Journal indexation: The misconception of guaranteed quality Trial and error: Students attend a lecture at Sebelas Maret University (UNS) in Surakarta, Central Java, on April 7, 2021, during a trial of in-person learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Antara/Maulana Surya)

H

igher education institutions and research institutes are no strangers to commercial scientific journal indexers such as Scopus and Web of Science (WoS). These platforms serve as primary benchmarks for academic success and research performance evaluation. Within the scientific community, indexers function as a credibility currency for research’s perceived prestige and reliability.

This requirement has led to the misconception that indexation equates to research quality – while it does not necessarily guarantee high-quality research.

The indexation process merely demonstrates compliance with administrative requirements set by indexers. These include a peer review system, transparent editorial policies and properly structured metadata or supporting data.

In other words, journal indexation alone cannot serve as the sole metric for research performance. Instead, evaluation systems should prioritize impact-driven indicators.

There are many factors that contribute to research quality, including the compatibility between the research question and the chosen methodology, the integrity and transparency of the research process and the accessibility of data or supplementary research materials (such as datasets, methods of analysis and research logs). Peer review processes typically evaluate these aspects.

Take the journal Nature, for example. This prestigious publication retracted an article titled "A Specific Amyloid-ß Protein Assembly in the Brain Impairs Memory" in 2024 after it was proven that the lead researcher had manipulated images. Unfortunately, before the retraction, the article had already been cited 2,375 times and accessed by more than 74,000 readers.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

According to the indexer Web of Science, Nature has an impact factor of 50.5 and is classified in journal quartile Q1 (18.51) in the ScimagoJR indexer (Scopus) under the multidisciplinary category.

Despite being widely regarded as a reputable reference, bibliometric indicators – statistical analyses of published books and articles – have inherent limitations.

For instance, the impact factor only measures the average number of citations per article in a journal over the past two years. However, citation distribution is often uneven – while some articles receive many citations, others may receive none. As a result, the impact factor does not necessarily reflect the overall quality of all published articles in a given journal.

This misconception about journal quality has negatively affected the academic climate, particularly in developing countries like Indonesia. Many policies prioritize the quantity of publications and citation rates over research quality.

As a result, policymakers in higher education and research direct academics to focus on topics with global appeal to increase their chances of publication in indexed journals recognized by international indexing institutions.

Regrettably, this trend often leads to the neglect of local social and humanities issues, such as environmental sustainability and community-based problems, which are considered less appealing to an international audience.

The pressure to publish in indexed journals also increases the risk of unethical academic practices. Misconduct such as plagiarism, data fabrication and "salami slicing" – the practice of splitting a single study into multiple smaller papers to inflate publication counts – has become more prevalent. In fact, paper mills – cartels of publishing companies that sell fabricated scientific articles – are a documented issue.

These practices not only damage researchers’ credibility but also undermine the integrity of the academic community as a whole. As publicly funded institutions, universities and research institutes must prioritize disseminating inclusive and impactful knowledge to society.

Research quality appraisal requires a more inclusive and holistic paradigm to counter the negative effects of indexation-based performance evaluation. Several global science initiatives advocate for such changes, including the Declaration on Research Assessment (DORA), launched in 2012, the Leiden Manifesto in 2021 and the Coalition for Advancing Research Assessment (COARA) in 2023.

Reforming academic policies at both institutional and national levels is crucial to fostering a thriving research ecosystem. Relevant ministries must promote evaluation systems that prioritize research impact, while bibliometric indicators should serve as complementary rather than primary assessment tools.

Governments and academic institutions can also offer incentives for research that addresses strategic national issues rather than focusing solely on indexation standards.

Additionally, academic institutions should enhance capacity-building programs for journal editors and researchers, including training in academic writing and editorial management. This approach can help local journals meet international standards while retaining their unique identity.

Transparency is equally vital. One concrete step is facilitating researchers’ storage of raw data and related materials in the National Scientific Repository (RIN), ensuring public accessibility.

Scientific articles undergoing peer review can also be shared as pre-prints, allowing the public to read and provide feedback. For publicly funded research, adhering to transparency principles demonstrates the researcher’s accountability to the society that finances their work.

While journal indexation improves the accessibility of scientific articles, it should not be the sole performance metric – let alone a measure of research quality. Relying on bibliometric indicators as a “shortcut” for performance appraisal could ultimately reduce the research’s relevance and societal impact in Indonesia.

---

The writer is an assistant professor at Airlangga University. The article is republished under a Creative Commons license. The views expressed are personal.

Popular

Govt banking on Danantara to help expand Garuda's fleet

Govt banking on Danantara to help expand Garuda's fleet
State revenue nosedives in January and February

State revenue nosedives in January and February
Ex-Bank BJB chief named graft suspect in botched advertising case

Ex-Bank BJB chief named graft suspect in botched advertising case

Related Articles

Prabowo invites universities to drive research, national progress

UI says Bahlil has four years to revise dissertation

Budget efficiency as opportunity for bureaucratic transformation

Tax trap for medical doctors: A crisis in fairness

DeepSeek and the path to Indonesia’s AI future

Related Article

Prabowo invites universities to drive research, national progress

UI says Bahlil has four years to revise dissertation

Budget efficiency as opportunity for bureaucratic transformation

Tax trap for medical doctors: A crisis in fairness

DeepSeek and the path to Indonesia’s AI future

Popular

Govt banking on Danantara to help expand Garuda's fleet

Govt banking on Danantara to help expand Garuda's fleet
State revenue nosedives in January and February

State revenue nosedives in January and February
Ex-Bank BJB chief named graft suspect in botched advertising case

Ex-Bank BJB chief named graft suspect in botched advertising case

More in Opinion

 View more
Call to action: Plastic trash and non-organic waste cover corals in the waters of Nusa Dua, Bali, threatening the marine ecosystem in the area.
Academia

Empty promises won’t save marine ecosystems
A city downstream: A flooded residential area following heavy rains is seen from above on March 4 in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta.
Academia

Where is megapolitan Jakarta heading with its floods?
Former members of Jamaah Islamiyah (JI) perform Asr (afternoon) prayers on the sidelines of an event held to declare the disbandment of the terrorist group on Dec. 21, 2024, at the Convention Hall of the Tirtonadi terminal in Surakarta, Central Java. Some 1,200 former JI members from the greater Surakarta area, as well as 6,800 members from other parts of the country participated in the event online, declared their readiness to rejoin the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia. They also expressed their commitment to helping safeguard peace and development in the country.
Academia

JI: The art of disbandment and the politics of 'wait-and-see'

Highlight
Travelers approach their bus at the Kalideres bus station in Jakarta on April 4, 2024.
Society

Government expects smaller ‘mudik’ amid bleak economy
Diorama WR Supratman membawakan lagu Indonesia Raya saat kongres pemuda kedua 28 Oktober 1928 di Museum Sumpah Pemuda, Kramat Raya, Jakarta Pusat, Rabu 24 Oktober 2018.
Editorial

Long live Indonesia Raya
Clean energy: A farmer refills an empty gallon jug on Sept. 2, 2023 with water from a community well in Keliki village, Gianyar regency, Bali. The well uses a pump that runs on energy from a solar power plant, which was provided by state oil and gas giant Pertamina to support Indonesia’s transition to clean energy.
Economy

RI per capita emissions increasing but remain below ASEAN average

The Latest

 View more
Sports

Formula One boss to visit Thailand for talks on Bangkok race
Asia & Pacific

Tears, disdain as drug war families watch Duterte at ICC
Americas

New PM Carney says Canada will never be part of US
Science & Tech

Crew launch to ISS paves way for 'stranded' astronauts' return
Asia & Pacific

US official sought to end aid for Rohingya refugees, email says
Americas

Relief as US Congress averts government shutdown
Sports

Injury-hit Socceroos ring changes for crunch World Cup qualifiers
Economy

Relief as US Congress averts government shutdown

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.