TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

New regulation needed to shape foreign ownership limits

The regulation of foreign ownership is critical to ensuring that foreign investment contributes to economic growth while protecting domestic businesses and maintaining national sovereignty over financial regulations.

Bitra Suyatno (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, March 25, 2025 Published on Mar. 24, 2025 Published on 2025-03-24T13:12:58+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
New regulation needed to shape foreign ownership limits A person receives a message from the Financial Services Authority (OJK) on Sept. 10, 2023, asking citizens to be wary of online lending platforms. (Antara/Cahya Sari)

T

he government is currently in the process of drafting a new regulation to govern foreign ownership in the financing services sector. The proposed regulation, titled Government Regulation on Foreign Ownership in Financing Services Businesses, aims to restore government control over foreign ownership limits, which were previously regulated by the Financial Services Authority (OJK).

This move is part of the implementation of Law No. 4/2023 on the development and strengthening of the financial sector (P2SK Law), which requires the government to issue implementing regulations within two years of its enactment. The deadline for finalizing the regulation is set for Jan. 12, 2026, to avoid a potential legal vacuum.

The financing services businesses (UJP) sector encompasses a wide range of financial services, including financing companies, venture capital companies, infrastructure financing companies, peer-to-peer lending (P2PL) and pawnshops.

The regulation of foreign ownership in this sector is critical to ensuring that foreign investment contributes to economic growth while protecting domestic businesses and maintaining national sovereignty over financial regulations.

One of the most pressing concerns of the draft regulation is the risk of a legal vacuum if the regulation is not finalized by the Jan. 12, 2026, deadline.

The P2SK Law does not provide transitional arrangements for foreign ownership in financing services businesses, meaning that if the implementing regulations are not issued in time, there could be uncertainty and potential disruptions in the sector. The draft regulation aims to prevent this by providing clear guidelines for foreign ownership.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Foreign ownership is expected to bring in much-needed capital, technology and improved governance to the financing services businesses sector. These benefits are crucial for the sector's expansion and innovation, particularly in areas such as infrastructure financing and P2P lending. Additionally, foreign investment is expected to create jobs and promote healthy competition, which will ultimately benefit the Indonesian economy.

Popular

Protests break out as House passes TNI bill

Protests break out as House passes TNI bill
High waves trigger boat accidents in Bali, Labuan Bajo

High waves trigger boat accidents in Bali, Labuan Bajo
Budget cuts put Bali’s event industry on brink of collapse, association says

Budget cuts put Bali’s event industry on brink of collapse, association says

Related Articles

Trump’s big deal or small deal? Buying time to compete

Strategic partnerships key to Indonesia’s soaring aviation industry

The ESG drive is virtually dead in the US. What about in Indonesia?

Govt still studying how to finance Prabowo’s 70,000 cooperatives

Maximizing business growth with working capital loans

Related Article

Trump’s big deal or small deal? Buying time to compete

Strategic partnerships key to Indonesia’s soaring aviation industry

The ESG drive is virtually dead in the US. What about in Indonesia?

Govt still studying how to finance Prabowo’s 70,000 cooperatives

Maximizing business growth with working capital loans

Popular

Protests break out as House passes TNI bill

Protests break out as House passes TNI bill
High waves trigger boat accidents in Bali, Labuan Bajo

High waves trigger boat accidents in Bali, Labuan Bajo
Budget cuts put Bali’s event industry on brink of collapse, association says

Budget cuts put Bali’s event industry on brink of collapse, association says

More in Opinion

 View more
A woman searches for salvageable items in the rubble of her home at the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on March 18, 2025, after it was destroyed in an Israeli strike.
Academia

Sociology cannot be neutral in the face of systemic genocide
A person receives a message from the Financial Services Authority (OJK) on Sept. 10, 2023, asking citizens to be wary of online lending platforms.
Academia

New regulation needed to shape foreign ownership limits
All set: Personnel of the Banteng Raider Infantry Battalion (Yonif Raider) at the 4th Regional Military Command (Kodam IV) Diponegoro in Semarang, Central Java, attend a ceremony on Friday to mark their official dispatch for a peacekeeping mission in Lebanon. (JP/Suherdjoko)
Opinion

Analysis: TNI Law revision, a wasted chance to boost military professionalism

Highlight
Danantara's chief investment officer Pandu Sjahrir (left), CEO Rosan Roeslani (middle), chief operating officer Dony Oskaria (right) join hands for a photo at the management team announcement in Jakarta on Mar. 24, 2025.
Regulations

Danantara takes on Dalio, Sachs, others to ease governance concerns
Excavators transfer soil to transport trucks at a nickel mine operated by nickel mining company Vale Indonesia in Sorowako, South Solawesi on July 28, 2023.
Editorial

Cashing in mining royalties
Protesters put up banners during a demonstration against the recently passed Indonesian Military (TNI) law in front of the Malang City Council Building, East Java, Sunday March 23, 2025. The TNI law, which now allows greater role of military in government, has sparked nationwide protests for days.
Politics

Overlapping responsibilities loom over revised TNI Law

The Latest

 View more
Art & Culture

‘Semesta Arkiv’: A whimsical playground of art and reflection
Academia

Sociology cannot be neutral in the face of systemic genocide
Sports

Pressure mounts for RI victory against Bahrain in World Cup qualifier
Academia

New regulation needed to shape foreign ownership limits
Politics

Overlapping responsibilities loom over revised TNI Law
Opinion

Analysis: TNI Law revision, a wasted chance to boost military professionalism
Editorial

Cashing in mining royalties
Tech

Govt mulls GMO to boost soybean production
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

New regulation needed to shape foreign ownership limits

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.