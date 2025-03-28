TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Economic fears can create a self-fulfilling prophecy – don’t let them

Today’s hailstorms of hostility are already hitting economies around the world, with businesses and individuals taking shelter from the unpredictable conditions.

Matthew Blake
New York, United States
Fri, March 28, 2025 Published on Mar. 28, 2025 Published on 2025-03-28T18:17:04+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Economic fears can create a self-fulfilling prophecy – don’t let them A view of a container terminal at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. Trade Minister Budi Santoso has said Indonesia is ready to face the potential impact of a trade war between the United States and China. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

R

hetoric and reality are not the same thing, but the difference is often indiscernible. That is what we are seeing in the financial system today, where hostile language and tit-for-tat tariffs are unleashing uncertainty and volatility to such an extent that a self-fulfilling dynamic is taking shape. Words are reshaping our world.

The United States’ changing policy paradigm is clouding the horizon, creating an atmosphere heavy with unpredictability. Precise forecasts of what awaits us are becoming impossible, but one thing is clear – a climate of fear is spreading.

Businesses are hitting pause on capital spending. Consumers are fretting about their finances and the cost of everyday goods. People around the world are worried about their investments and pension pots.

References to recession risk are mounting, particularly in the US, where consumer confidence is falling at its fastest pace since COVID-19 cases and inflation spiked in August 2021. Ipsos’ Global Consumer Confidence Index showed significant drops in consumer sentiment in seven countries in February, and CNN’s Fear & Greed Index of market sentiment flipped towards “extreme fear” in early March, from “neutral” weeks earlier.

“Nothing is more uncertain than the future,” said the Latin writer Publilius Syrus 2,000 years ago, and this maxim is resonating loudly and clearly today. The Global Economic Policy Uncertainty Index has jumped after two years of steady decline, and the United Nations is blaming “persistent uncertainties” for a “subdued global outlook”.

The result is that the risk of economic dislocation is rising. What can countries on the receiving end of this uncertainty do to soften the blow? The obvious answer to a downturn is to lower interest rates, but some have more room to maneuver than others.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Only the European Central Bank appears to be in a position to ease cyclical pressures by continuing to cut rates, according to Union Bancaire Privée, as a trade war would threaten eurozone growth more than inflation.

Among the other targets of US tariffs, Canada is seen as increasingly likely to opt for a supersize rate cut to protect its citizens. Given that the US accounts for three-quarters of Canada’s goods trade, the effects of not taking action could be severe.

China is also expected to make two or three cuts to its benchmark one-year lending rate this year, reducing it from 3.1 percent to 2.5 percent. A similar series of cuts to reserve requirement ratios is also anticipated, giving financial institutions more leeway for lending and investment.

In the world’s fifth-largest economy, India's central bank has made its first rate cut in almost five years, lowering the key repo rate at which it lends to commercial banks by 0.25 points to 6.25 percent.

As for the US, stubbornly high inflation means the Federal Reserve will find itself limited in its ability to snip the reins on rates that might be holding back the economy. Yet given the dollar’s heavy role in global financial systems, US moves could tip the balance on monetary policy globally.

Another measure that some may turn to is reciprocal tariffs, but this is only going to make the clouds on the economic horizon darker and denser. If seeing a way ahead in such conditions becomes impossible, trading relationships will start to break up.

New empirical research from the World Economic Forum points to the implications this would have on GDP and inflation, with the Navigating Global Financial System Fragmentation report suggesting potential losses to economic output of US$600 billion to $5.7 trillion per year, equivalent to 5 percent of current GDP and double the impact of the pandemic.

This fragmentation would also push inflation upwards, by 5.5 percent in a worst-case scenario or 0.6 percent if the divisions are less wide-ranging.

These economic earthquakes would not spare larger economies, with the US facing a hit of 1.8-2.3 percent to its GDP compared with IMF forecasts, China at risk of losing 3.7-4.4 percent and Brazil potentially knocked back by 3.6-4.3 percent. As for the world’s fastest-growing major economy, India could see 4.6-6.6 percent carved off its GDP.

Today’s hailstorms of hostility are already hitting economies around the world, with businesses and individuals taking shelter from the unpredictable conditions.

This could become particularly pronounced in the case of retirees. Most are already somewhat unsure about how much they can safely spend in retirement, but World Economic Forum research shows that adding in concerns about financial volatility means spending from this part of the population is at risk of receding.

The Forum’s Global Retail Investing Survey finds that across 13 countries, 44 percent of those surveyed are worried about outliving their savings. If more money remains unspent, the economy will feel the impact. With retail investors inclined to tighten the purse strings in uncertain times, “unpredictability” drives 20 percent of investment avoidance – fear of a financial downturn could easily become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

In response, the Forum’s new Future-Proofing the Longevity Economy report highlights retirement system innovations that are strengthening financial security in times of uncertainty. For example, Malaysia’s Employee Provident Fund (EPF) has grown to cover more than 16 million workers, while Singapore’s Central Provident Fund (CPF) incorporates risk-pooling elements into its defined contribution scheme to provide retirees with a stable, lifelong income stream.

Hunkering down and hiding from this unpredictability may be an instinctive response for some, but it will not provide long-term safety or the best way out when the situation changes.

The answer for business leaders is not to lean away from the unrest, but to buckle up and lean in. Be prepared for the unexpected and proactively engage with customers, shareholders and policymakers on the prospects ahead. Engage with other business leaders on shared opportunities and concerns. Make the most of global platforms that bring together public and private-sector leaders, such as the World Economic Forum.

The economic clouds will clear and the horizon will brighten, we just don’t know when. Those who prepare for the rain and the shine will be best placed, however things play out.

***

The writer is World Economic Forum’s head of Centre for Financial and Monetary System.

Popular

Why corruption thrives in a religious society

Why corruption thrives in a religious society
New TNI Law could bring economic consequences

New TNI Law could bring economic consequences
Enough with police brutality: Activists

Enough with police brutality: Activists

Related Articles

China's “Two Sessions” draw a new blueprint for openness

White House mistakenly shares Yemen war plans with a journalist

How much ‘weaponization’ can the global economy take?

Australia to speed up $1 billion in defence spending in budget

US trade chief to speak with Chinese counterpart as tariff rift widens

Related Article

China's “Two Sessions” draw a new blueprint for openness

White House mistakenly shares Yemen war plans with a journalist

How much ‘weaponization’ can the global economy take?

Australia to speed up $1 billion in defence spending in budget

US trade chief to speak with Chinese counterpart as tariff rift widens

Popular

Why corruption thrives in a religious society

Why corruption thrives in a religious society
New TNI Law could bring economic consequences

New TNI Law could bring economic consequences
Enough with police brutality: Activists

Enough with police brutality: Activists

More in Opinion

 View more
A view of a container terminal at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. Trade Minister Budi Santoso has said Indonesia is ready to face the potential impact of a trade war between the United States and China.
Academia

Economic fears can create a self-fulfilling prophecy – don’t let them
Several vehicles pass through the one-way traffic system at the Cikampek Utama Toll Gate in Karawang, West Java, on March 27, 2025. Traffic on the Cikopo-Palimanan toll road remained smooth on the fourth day ahead of Idul Fitri, thanks to the implementation of the one-way traffic scheme, which spans from KM 70 of the Cikampek Toll Road to KM 188 of the Cipali Toll Road.
Academia

Why Idul Fitri is a moment of joy for Catholics, too
Vehicles heading to Jakarta during ‘mudik’ (exodus) crawl on April 15, 2024, along a section of the Jakarta-Cikampek Toll Road in Karawang, West Java.
Academia

Lebaran and the human right to pursue happiness

Highlight
Several vehicles pass through the one-way traffic system at the Cikampek Utama Toll Gate in Karawang, West Java, on March 27, 2025. Traffic on the Cikopo-Palimanan toll road remained smooth on the fourth day ahead of Idul Fitri, thanks to the implementation of the one-way traffic scheme, which spans from KM 70 of the Cikampek Toll Road to KM 188 of the Cipali Toll Road.
Society

Muted Idul Fitri ahead as 'mudik' travel declines
Protesters set fire to a police motorcycle during a demonstration against a revision to the armed forces law in front of the House of Representatives building in Jakarta on March 27, 2025. The Indonesian parliament approved the amendment of the military law on March 20, despite protests that it would expand the armed forces' role in civilian affairs. The revision to the armed forces law, pushed mainly by President Prabowo Subianto's coalition, was aimed at expanding the military's role beyond defense in a country long influenced by its powerful armed forces.
Politics

Water cannon break up Indonesia military law protests
The front page of The Jakarta Post newspaper shows Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto (left) and Surakarta Mayor and President Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo's eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka at a book store a day after the countrys presidential and legislative elections in Jakarta on February 15, 2024.
Companies

Local media outlets court Google, Meta as publishers’ rights rule takes shape

The Latest

 View more
Legacy

We called her 'Mamak': Remembering Indonesia’s hiking mother
Companies

China's GEM assumes control of nickel processor BNSI
Academia

Economic fears can create a self-fulfilling prophecy – don’t let them
Asia & Pacific

Strong earthquake strikes Southeast Asia, buildings collapse in Myanmar
Companies

MR.D.I.Y. Indonesia sustains expansion, delivering 205.6% net profit growth in 2024
Companies

Lippo Group pledged to ‘resolve’ Meikarta project, ministry says
Society

The many ways to determine Ramadan, Idul Fitri dates
Style

Singapore swing: Brands from the Little Red Dot on the rise in the Big Durian
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.