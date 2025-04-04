Building a sustainable future: Asia’s path in a transforming world

Technicians inspect rooftop solar panels on Aug. 2, 2023, at Claro Hotel Makassar in the South Sulawesi provincial capital. (Antara/Arnas Padda)

Climate risk, energy security and food resilience are regional challenges that require cooperation. True sustainability can only be achieved through joint action.

L ess than a century ago, Asia was recovering from wars, colonial legacies and economic challenges. Today, it is the world’s economic engine, contributing more than half of global growth. But will this success lead to greater cooperation, or will fragmentation define the region’s rise?

The answer lies in the choices made today. The Boao Forum for Asia 2025 presents an opportunity to shape those decisions, urging sustainable and inclusive growth.

Indonesia has long played a role in the Boao Forum. In 2005, then-president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono addressed the forum under the theme "Asia Searching for Win-Win: The New Role for Asia." That year marked the signing of a Strategic Partnership Agreement between Indonesia and China, setting the stage for future collaboration.

Today, the global landscape is shifting rapidly, with economic realignments, technological breakthroughs, geopolitical tensions and climate change impacts. Now is the time to think bigger, act faster and collaborate more deeply.

Sustainability is more than crisis management; it’s about lifting communities out of poverty, safeguarding natural resources and ensuring long-term prosperity. Resilience may not yield immediate returns, but it lays the foundation for stability.

Under President Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia is integrating infrastructure, food security, water management and energy sustainability into a unified strategy. These areas are interconnected. No infrastructure is valuable without electricity, clean water or agricultural productivity.

Indonesia’s initiatives, like improving irrigation systems and scaling renewable energy, contribute to a resilient economy. In Central Java, improved irrigation has boosted agricultural yields, reducing climate risks.