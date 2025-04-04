TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Building a sustainable future: Asia’s path in a transforming world

Climate risk, energy security and food resilience are regional challenges that require cooperation. True sustainability can only be achieved through joint action.

Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, April 4, 2025 Published on Apr. 3, 2025 Published on 2025-04-03T11:24:19+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Building a sustainable future: Asia’s path in a transforming world Technicians inspect rooftop solar panels on Aug. 2, 2023, at Claro Hotel Makassar in the South Sulawesi provincial capital. (Antara/Arnas Padda)

L

ess than a century ago, Asia was recovering from wars, colonial legacies and economic challenges. Today, it is the world’s economic engine, contributing more than half of global growth. But will this success lead to greater cooperation, or will fragmentation define the region’s rise?

The answer lies in the choices made today. The Boao Forum for Asia 2025 presents an opportunity to shape those decisions, urging sustainable and inclusive growth.

Indonesia has long played a role in the Boao Forum. In 2005, then-president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono addressed the forum under the theme "Asia Searching for Win-Win: The New Role for Asia." That year marked the signing of a Strategic Partnership Agreement between Indonesia and China, setting the stage for future collaboration.

Today, the global landscape is shifting rapidly, with economic realignments, technological breakthroughs, geopolitical tensions and climate change impacts. Now is the time to think bigger, act faster and collaborate more deeply.

Sustainability is more than crisis management; it’s about lifting communities out of poverty, safeguarding natural resources and ensuring long-term prosperity. Resilience may not yield immediate returns, but it lays the foundation for stability.

Under President Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia is integrating infrastructure, food security, water management and energy sustainability into a unified strategy. These areas are interconnected. No infrastructure is valuable without electricity, clean water or agricultural productivity.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Indonesia’s initiatives, like improving irrigation systems and scaling renewable energy, contribute to a resilient economy. In Central Java, improved irrigation has boosted agricultural yields, reducing climate risks.

Popular

Gerindra, PDI-P agree to push for Prabowo-Megawati meeting

Gerindra, PDI-P agree to push for Prabowo-Megawati meeting
Southeast Asia nations, hit particularly hard by US tariffs, prep for talks with Trump

Southeast Asia nations, hit particularly hard by US tariffs, prep for talks with Trump
Why corruption thrives in a religious society

Why corruption thrives in a religious society

Related Articles

Central banks must stem the nature crisis

World's glacier mass shrank again in 2024, UN says

Nature’s groceries and safety net: Forests help feed the world better

Nickel industry’s toll on Morowali’s future

In freezing foreign aid, the US leaves people to die

Related Article

Central banks must stem the nature crisis

World's glacier mass shrank again in 2024, UN says

Nature’s groceries and safety net: Forests help feed the world better

Nickel industry’s toll on Morowali’s future

In freezing foreign aid, the US leaves people to die

Popular

Gerindra, PDI-P agree to push for Prabowo-Megawati meeting

Gerindra, PDI-P agree to push for Prabowo-Megawati meeting
Southeast Asia nations, hit particularly hard by US tariffs, prep for talks with Trump

Southeast Asia nations, hit particularly hard by US tariffs, prep for talks with Trump
Why corruption thrives in a religious society

Why corruption thrives in a religious society

More in Opinion

 View more
United States President Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order after delivering remarks on reciprocal tariffs on April 2, 2025, during an event in the Rose Garden titled “Make America Wealthy Again” at the White House in Washington, DC.
Academia

New modeling reveals full impact of Trump’s’ tariffs, with the US hit hardest
Technicians inspect rooftop solar panels on Aug. 2, 2023, at Claro Hotel Makassar in the South Sulawesi provincial capital.
Academia

Building a sustainable future: Asia’s path in a transforming world
Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's frigate JS Kumano docks at Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta on May 9, 2023. The Mogami-class frigate was on a deployment to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore to strengthen cooperation and exercise with navies in those countries.
Academia

Japan and ASEAN: Moving beyond symbolism to real strategic depth

Highlight
Coming soon?: A sales assistant checks on Apple iPhone products put on display at a shop in a mall in South Jakarta, in this file photo taken on Nov. 30, 2024. In the background, the caption on an ad for the new Apple iPhone 16 reads, “Coming soon”. Apple has pledged to invest US$1 billion to lift a ban on the sale of its flagship iPhone 16 in Indonesia, which was precipitated by the company’s failure to fulfill local content rules.
Economy

Indonesian business groups urge talks with US on tariffs
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech at a plenary cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Jan. 22, 2025.
Editorial

Communication breakdown
Members of the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) prepare to exhibit their equipment before attending the departure ceremony for Indonesia's humanitarian aid mission to Myanmar following the earthquake at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base in Jakarta on April 3, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia sends more aid, rescuers to Myanmar

The Latest

 View more
Politics

PDI-P to announce new secretary-general in upcoming congress
Politics

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani visits Jokowi during Idul Fitri
Markets

RI palm oil producers eye African, Middle Eastern markets as US tariffs take effect
Regulations

Indonesia sees slight dip in tax compliance amid extended holidays
Asia & Pacific

Protest as quake-hit Myanmar junta chief joins Bangkok summit
Asia & Pacific

South Korea's Yoon removed from office over martial law, election looms
Politics

Setya Novanto among 150,000 convicts granted Nyepi, Idul Fitri remissions
Academia

New modeling reveals full impact of Trump’s’ tariffs, with the US hit hardest
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Building a sustainable future: Asia’s path in a transforming world

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.