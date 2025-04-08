TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
My personal take on President Prabowo’s achievements and challenges

There is a lack of clear explanations for new government programs and initiatives, leading to uncertainty about their implementation.

Jusuf Wanandi (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, April 8, 2025

President Prabowo Subianto (center) delivers a speech on March 28, 2025, at the signing ceremony of a Government Regulation (PP) on electronic system providers governance in child protection at the courtyard of the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta. The policy, a derivative regulation of the Electronics Information and Transactions (ITE) Law, mandates that online platforms prioritize child protection over commercial pursuits. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A.)

K

ornelius Purba, a senior editor at The Jakarta Post, wrote an article on March 28 discussing the so-called “low-key mudik” as another vote of no confidence in President Prabowo Subianto. Known for his lighter approach to issues, Kornelius sometimes takes a more critical stance when necessary.

However, this time around, I felt his article lacked focus, turning into a rambling discussion of various issues related to Prabowo before concluding that the lower mudik (Idul Fitri exodus) figures somehow reflected waning confidence in the President.

To provide a more balanced perspective, I believe it is only fair to assess Prabowo’s presidency based on his actual achievements and the challenges ahead. I supported him in the last presidential election and still believe he was the best choice, particularly because of his strategic approach to national development.

I fully expected his leadership to introduce new challenges, which we have indeed seen unfold over the past few years. These challenges will only intensify in the future, making strong leadership even more essential.

This is precisely why I backed him—because I believe he is the only leader capable of guiding Indonesia through these tough, complex times. Beyond his strategic vision, I also know him personally and can vouch for his deep commitment to his people, the nation and humanity as a whole.

Economic indicators show that the country’s macroeconomic fundamentals remain stable, with growth around 5 percent, controlled inflation and a budget deficit below 3 percent. Fiscal discipline provides room for Bank Indonesia (BI) to lower interest rates, but this is constrained by the likelihood that the United States Federal Reserve will find it difficult to reduce rates under Trump 2.0 because of inflationary tariff policies. Government bond sales remain strong, with confidence reflected in an oversubscription of three times.

However, signs of weakening growth and purchasing power are emerging. Several indicators, such as declining bank deposits, sales slowdown as Idul Fitri approached and weakened activity in the poverty market and retail middle-low segments, point to this trend.  The most affected group is the middle-low level. Investment and exports outside the mineral and palm oil sectors have not increased significantly, and the stock market (equity investors) has experienced a downturn.

