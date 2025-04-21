TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Carrying the torch, lighting new paths: Women and leadership

While our grandfathers passed us the torch, and Kartini broke the first walls, we still find ourselves building the path as we walk it.

Nadia Habibie and Putri Habibie (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, April 21, 2025 Published on Apr. 20, 2025 Published on 2025-04-20T12:31:30+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Carrying the torch, lighting new paths: Women and leadership Students of SD Bromantakan 56 state elementary school write about their aspirations for the future on April 19, 2024 at Ngarsopuro Market in Surakarta, Central Java, during a public activity to mark Kartini Day, which falls on April 21. (Antara/Maulana Surya)

“You are the eldest of your generation. You must lead.”  These words, spoken to us by Eyang BJ Habibie (also known as Rudy) and Eyang Fanny Habibie, have echoed across our lives, an inheritance not just of name, but of responsibility.

As the firstborns of our generation in the Habibie family, leadership has never felt like a choice. It was both an expectation and a quiet command. Yet, stepping into that role as women has revealed to us that leadership, for us, would never quite look the same.

Our grandfathers, brilliant, visionary and devoted to Indonesia, led in ways that made the impossible possible. Their legacies are etched in the nation’s history. But the truth is, we cannot follow their footsteps exactly. Not because we do not admire them, we do, but because the path they walked was built differently.

They spoke of hard work and luck, of timing and opportunity. But they never had to mention not being allowed in the room. And yet, while the room now exists, thanks to Raden Ajeng Kartini, who dared to challenge the norms of her time, the doors still are not always open for women.

Kartini did not just live her resistance, she wrote it. Through letters, she poured her thoughts and dreams onto the page. Her words became thought, then belief, then quiet power, carried not through noise, but through steady, persistent ink.

Generations later, her writings continue to stir questions, awaken courage and shape ideas we are only now beginning to live.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The walls may be less visible, but they have not disappeared.

Popular

Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy

Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy
Seringai guitarist Ricky Siahaan dies at 48

Seringai guitarist Ricky Siahaan dies at 48
Indonesians bid farewell to Tupperware after 33 years of operations

Indonesians bid farewell to Tupperware after 33 years of operations

Related Articles

The Global South will pay for Trump’s trade war

Beijing threatens countermeasures against countries "appeasing" US

Experimenting with education

A Russian base in Indonesia? Should Australia be concerned?

Social media users in Indonesia turn to AI chatbot to voice criticism

Related Article

The Global South will pay for Trump’s trade war

Beijing threatens countermeasures against countries "appeasing" US

Experimenting with education

A Russian base in Indonesia? Should Australia be concerned?

Social media users in Indonesia turn to AI chatbot to voice criticism

Popular

Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy

Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy
Seringai guitarist Ricky Siahaan dies at 48

Seringai guitarist Ricky Siahaan dies at 48
Indonesians bid farewell to Tupperware after 33 years of operations

Indonesians bid farewell to Tupperware after 33 years of operations

More in Opinion

 View more
United States President Donald Trump holds a signed executive order after delivering remarks on reciprocal tariffs during an event in the Rose Garden entitled “Make America Wealthy Again“ at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 2, 2025.
Academia

The Global South will pay for Trump’s trade war
Protecting the next generation: Anti-tobacco activists encourage a shopkeeper on March 17, 2021, in Peta Barat Cengkareng, West Jakarta, to join the “Prevent Child Smokers” campaign by pledging not to sell cigarettes to children.
Academia

Cigarettes, poverty and the invisible malnutrition trap
Students of SD Bromantakan 56 state elementary school write about their aspirations for the future on April 19, 2024 at Ngarsopuro Market in Surakarta, Central Java, during a public activity to mark Kartini Day, which falls on April 21.
Academia

Carrying the torch, lighting new paths: Women and leadership

Highlight
Maintaining lift: A worker uses a container lift truck on Sept. 17, 2024 at Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta. Statistics Indonesia (BPS) reported in August 2024 that the country had recorded a trade surplus for the 52th successive month.
Economy

US tariffs unleash ‘perfect storm’ on 2025 state budget
The educators: A picture of Kartini (right) and her sisters Roekmini, Kartinah and Soemarti as teachers is documented in this photo, which is believed to be taken in Jepara, Central Java, circa 1903. (Courtesy of Leiden University)
Editorial

A revolutionary mind
Gerindra Party chair and President Prabowo Subianto (left) walks along with former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (second right) during the celebration ceremony of the party's 17th anniversary at Sentul International Convention Center in Bogor, West Java on Feb. 15, 2025.
Politics

Prabowo faces leadership test as Jokowi's influence lingers

The Latest

 View more
Markets

Gold hits record, dollar drops as tariff fears dampen sentiment
Academia

The Global South will pay for Trump’s trade war
Asia & Pacific

Beijing threatens countermeasures against countries "appeasing" US
Politics

Judge arrests raise concerns over poor judicial oversight
Economy

China warns countries against striking trade deals with US at its expense
Academia

Cigarettes, poverty and the invisible malnutrition trap
Academia

Carrying the torch, lighting new paths: Women and leadership
Academia

Stand with domestic workers on Kartini Day, every day
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Carrying the torch, lighting new paths: Women and leadership

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.