Jakarta Post
Charting an inclusive AI future for Indonesian youth

Young people need to understand how AI systems function, whose interests they serve and how they can take part in shaping their development.

Hari M. Sembiring (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Perth, Australia
Published on Apr. 30, 2025

Charting an inclusive AI future for Indonesian youth Internet first: A student learns German through the Duolingo app at home on June 26, 2020, when schools were closed to contain the spread of COVID-19. Access to the internet was the key to pandemic-induced online learning. (JP/Arief Suhardiman)

Since the dawn of civilization, we have built tools to serve us. They are extensions of our hands, our minds and our ambitions.

From the first marks etched in stone to the printing press that spread knowledge across continents to harnessing electricity and the creation of the internet that connects billions, our inventions have always been driven by the need to shape the future on our terms. Today, however, the future is increasingly shaped by forces we do not fully control.

Where our tools once waited for our command, they now anticipate our needs. They learn, predict and increasingly, decide. Artificial intelligence is no longer just a tool. It has become a system reshaping how we work, learn and govern.

The impact of this shift is profound. According to the World Economic Forum, AI could displace up to 23 million jobs in Indonesia by 2030, particularly affecting routine-intensive roles in sectors like manufacturing and administration. Yet, this same technological disruption also promises substantial benefits, potentially adding up to US$ 366 billion to Indonesia’s gross domestic product by 2030, according to McKinsey.

Roles like AI specialists, data analysts and cybersecurity engineers are rapidly emerging with LinkedIn noting annual hiring growth rate exceeding 35 percent for such tech vacancies in Indonesia.

Indonesia’s response to this global transformation involves ambitious nationwide initiatives such as the National AI Strategy 2020-2045 and the Digital Talent Scholarship by the Communications and Digital Ministry, which has trained thousands of young Indonesians in advanced IT skills since its inception in 2018.

Yet, the reality on the ground talks more about how complex that reality can be. SMERU has discovered that internet penetration among Indonesian youth aged 10-29 is high at 77 percent, but less than 1 percent of the workforce possesses advanced digital skills necessary for high-level AI jobs. Additionally, digital literacy remains moderate, rated 3.54 out of 4 on Indonesia’s Digital Literacy Index in 2022, highlighting critical needs for improvement, a survey found.

The fragile promise of pluralism, religious freedom in Southeast Asia

Power begins to return after outage in Indonesia's Bali island

Coffee, gold push up inflation to 1.95 percent in April

The fragile promise of pluralism, religious freedom in Southeast Asia

Power begins to return after outage in Indonesia's Bali island

Coffee, gold push up inflation to 1.95 percent in April

Internet first: A student learns German through the Duolingo app at home on June 26, 2020, when schools were closed to contain the spread of COVID-19. Access to the internet was the key to pandemic-induced online learning.
The Jakarta Post
