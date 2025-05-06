TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

One hundred days that shook US foreign policy

Trump 2.0 is an activist, imperial presidency, both at home and abroad.

Richard Haass (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/New York, United States
Tue, May 6, 2025 Published on May. 4, 2025 Published on 2025-05-04T11:24:15+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
One hundred days that shook US foreign policy United States President Donald Trump delivers a speech on April 29 marking his 100th day in office at Macomb County Community College Sports Expo Center in Warren, Michigan. (AFP/Jim Watson)

W

e are barely 100 days into United States President Donald Trump’s second term, but much is already clear. Trump 2.0 is starkly different: More confident and surrounded by a team determined to implement a far more sweeping agenda. Those staffing the administration, primarily amplifiers more than restrainers, enablers more than guardrails, spent the past four years preparing for this moment.

Trump 2.0 is an activist, imperial presidency, both at home and abroad. He seems to be everywhere, dominating public space and private conversations alike in much of the world. The contrast with his predecessor President Joe Biden could not be more stark.

The administration’s principal policy goal thus far has been to make good on Trump’s campaign pledge to secure the US’ southern border. But import tariffs, an across-the-board 10 percent baseline levy, plus additional country-specific tariffs, reaching 145 percent in China’s case, have become the defining initiative of his presidency.

Foreign policy is also substantially changed. The US has shifted from being a steadfast supporter of Ukraine to tilting decidedly in Russia’s favor. The shift appears to be motivated by a clear dislike for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and an embrace of Russian President Vladimir Putin for reasons unknown.

Trump, who boasted during his campaign that all he needed was a day to end the war, which he regularly blames on Biden and Zelensky, is now talking about walking away from diplomacy to end the war entirely. He is finding it difficult to make good on his campaign promise, in no small part because his pro-Russia policy fails to give Putin any incentive to compromise or Zelensky the confidence to do so. The agreement to establish a US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund should help, but, to achieve a cessation of hostilities, much more will need to be done to assist Ukraine.

Europe and the US’ other traditional allies receive no special treatment, either. This is certainly the case with tariffs, which tellingly spared Russia but severely hit Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Vice President J.D. Vance traveled to Munich in February to ignite a cultural clash with Europeans, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth openly raised doubts about the US commitment to Europe at NATO headquarters. This has spurred European preparations to support Ukraine if US assistance wanes and to achieve strategic self-sufficiency more broadly.

Popular

Decline in Indonesia’s press freedom alarming

Decline in Indonesia’s press freedom alarming
Govt suspends Sam Altman’s biometric identity project over legal concerns

Govt suspends Sam Altman’s biometric identity project over legal concerns
Jakartans rush to join ‘orange troops’ amid job scarcity

Jakartans rush to join ‘orange troops’ amid job scarcity

Related Articles

Slow and easily beaten -- Messi's Miami project risks global embarrassment

Opposing US tariffs without burning bridges

Bandung Principles, world order and the imperative for change (part 1)

Can a global trade war be avoided?

South Korea, Indonesia can cooperate in hosting North Korea-US summit

Related Article

Slow and easily beaten -- Messi's Miami project risks global embarrassment

Opposing US tariffs without burning bridges

Bandung Principles, world order and the imperative for change (part 1)

Can a global trade war be avoided?

South Korea, Indonesia can cooperate in hosting North Korea-US summit

Popular

Decline in Indonesia’s press freedom alarming

Decline in Indonesia’s press freedom alarming
Govt suspends Sam Altman’s biometric identity project over legal concerns

Govt suspends Sam Altman’s biometric identity project over legal concerns
Jakartans rush to join ‘orange troops’ amid job scarcity

Jakartans rush to join ‘orange troops’ amid job scarcity

More in Opinion

 View more
Students react to their teacher on April 14, 2025, at SMAN 70 Jakarta state senior high school in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta.
Academia

Revising history to legitimize ruling regime
United States President Donald Trump delivers a speech on April 29 marking his 100th day in office at Macomb County Community College Sports Expo Center in Warren, Michigan.
Academia

One hundred days that shook US foreign policy
Making his way: A farmer harvests salt on March 17, 2024, in the Talise area of Palu, Central Sulawesi.
Academia

Red-White cooperatives neither essential, nor strategic for now

Highlight
A man and boy walk across a small bridge made by the community who lives along the river banks in Jakarta on Nov. 26, 2019.
Economy

GDP growth drops below 5% in Prabowo’s first quarter
Royal soldiers walk in front of the Kamandungan gate of the Surakarta Palace during a royal ceremony, recently.
Editorial

Monarchs within the Republic
Students stand at the ready in a military barrack while undergoing an intensive character and discipline training at a military education center in West Bandung regency, West Java on May 5, 2025. Hundreds of students from various regions across West Java who are found of involved in street brawls, motorbike gangs and addicted to online games undergo an intensive training led by Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel for at least 14 days.
Archipelago

Critics slam militaristic character training for ‘delinquents’ in West Java

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Revising history to legitimize ruling regime
Archipelago

Dedi Mulyadi's vasectomy proposal met with opposition
Archipelago

Semarang Police name five students suspects in chaotic May Day protest
Americas

Trump administration freezes future grants to Harvard
Academia

One hundred days that shook US foreign policy
Tech

OpenAI abandons plan to become for-profit company
Archipelago

Two endangered Sumatran tiger cubs born in sanctuary
Politics

Defense Ministry’s plan to jump into pharma draws ire
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

One hundred days that shook US foreign policy

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.