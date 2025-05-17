TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Beyond the algorithm: Rescuing Indonesia’s soundscapes from digital extinction

When a gamelan gong is streamed on Spotify, its resonance reaches the world, but its soul stays trapped in a digital plantation, harvested for clicks while its guardians starve.

Aris Setyawan (The Jakarta Post)
Yogyakarta
Sat, May 17, 2025

Members of Yogyakarta's Wayang Kulit (shadow puppet) theater group, Sanggar Widya Pramana, sing and play gamelan instruments on Feb. 9 during a performance of the Hindu heroic tale, Ramayana at The Local Market, organized by non-profit Kuka Indonesia which supports education for underprivileged communities, in Jakarta. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

I

magine this: In a pendopo (open-air pavilion) in Surakarta, Central Java, a karawitan maestro adjusts the gong instrument and its resonance is a living thread to Java’s past. Meanwhile, outside, his granddaughter scrolls Spotify, her ears filled with the homogenized beats of global pop.

This dissonance is not merely generational but a battle for cultural survival. Indonesia’s musical traditions, forged in bronze gongs and bamboo flutes, are hollowed by “Spotify’s algorithmic empire” and reduced to clickable exotica. At the same time, their guardians starve. Centuries of sonic wisdom risk extinction in the digital age, not through irrelevance but through systemic extraction.  

Spotify’s global dominance masks a brutal economy. Artists earn $0.003 per stream, a model that devastates traditional musicians. A gamelan ensemble requires one million streams to match the earnings of a single live performance.

UNESCO documents how such poverty wages accelerate the closure of village music schools, severing intergenerational knowledge transfer. When a suling (traditional Indonesian flute) virtuoso earns $12 a year from Spotify, barely enough to repair his bamboo flutes, the system isn’t broken; it is engineered to erase.

Algorithms amplify this erasure. Playlists like “Lagi Viral”(Currently viral) prioritize K-pop-inspired pop, while intricate forms like Tembang Sunda (Sundanese songs) or Balinese Gong Gede languish in obscurity.

When traditional music surfaces, it is stripped of context: Sacred gamelan compositions appear in “Zen Garden” playlists, their spiritual ties to wayang kulit (shadow puppet) rituals reduced to relaxation for foreign ears. Metadata compounds the violence, anonymizing creators under labels like “Traditional Music of Indonesia”, a colonial practice that erases individual mastery and regional nuance.

Indonesia’s policy inertia mirrors its colonial past. While the South Korean government put a lot of effort into promoting local heritage on a global scale, Indonesia’s archives decayed.

Members of Yogyakarta’s Wayang Kulit (shadow puppet) theater group, Sanggar Widya Pramana, sing and play gamelan instruments on Feb. 9 during a performance of the Hindu heroic tale, Ramayana at The Local Market, organized by non-profit Kuka Indonesia which supports education for underprivileged communities, in Jakarta.
The Jakarta Post
© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

