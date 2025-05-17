TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Indonesia’s economic growth: Between optimism and reality

While there are reasons for some optimism, the country needs to do more in terms of reforms and inclusivity to not just drive the domestic economy, but also to become the region’s leader in sustainable development.

Sanjoyo (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, May 17, 2025 Published on May. 16, 2025 Published on 2025-05-16T11:59:35+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Indonesia’s economic growth: Between optimism and reality Students return empty trays after finishing their lunch on Feb. 18, 2025, provided via the government’s free nutritious meal program, at SDN Banjarsari 5 state elementary school in Serang, Banten. (Antara/Angga Budhiyanto)

A

s Indonesia enters a critical phase of political transition amid global economic uncertainties, questions loom over the country’s economic trajectory.

The latest data offers little comfort: In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, gross domestic product (GDP) grew only 4.87 percent year-on-year, the lowest post-pandemic growth rate since 2021. Beneath this figure lies a worrying reality: sluggish household consumption, stagnant investment and declining exports, all compounding a fragile recovery.

This is not just a matter of macroeconomic statistics. As someone who has worked closely with policymakers in rural areas, I’ve witnessed how these numbers translate into real consequences, from delayed village infrastructure to rising anxiety among street vendors. It’s a sobering reminder that economic growth is ultimately about people: their struggles, hopes and dignity.

Despite this, the government remains optimistic. The official growth target for 2026 is between 5.8 and 6.3 percent, a bold vision that signals confidence. But how realistic is this projection? What conditions must be met to make it achievable?

Household consumption, which contributes over 50 percent to GDP, grew only 4.89 percent. Weaker purchasing power, driven by food inflation, rising energy prices and stagnant wages, weighs heavily on families.

In my hometown of Wonosari, Yogyakarta, owners of small shops are struggling. “I used to sell 50 rice packs a day. Now even 30 is hard,” one vendor lamented. This grassroots voice underscores the wider economic strain felt across the country.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Investment, another critical pillar, remains stagnant. Although Bank Indonesia lowered its benchmark interest rate in late 2024, this has yet to spur significant business activity. Investors remain hesitant due to postelection uncertainty, global geopolitical tensions and bureaucratic inefficiencies. One business owner confided, “It’s not the taxes, it’s the rules that change every year.” This hesitation speaks volumes: Investor confidence hinges not just on fiscal incentives, but also on legal certainty and regulatory stability.

Popular

Waging peace amid perpetual conflicts

Waging peace amid perpetual conflicts
Bogor declares health emergency after mass food poisoning linked to free meal program

Bogor declares health emergency after mass food poisoning linked to free meal program
Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’

Related Articles

Businesses defend age limit for job applications as govt plans to scrap them

Bogor declares health emergency after mass food poisoning linked to free meal program

Consumer confidence inches up from multi-month low

Food poisoning still haunts free meal program despite promise of improvements

BGN to improve food safety standards following mass poisoning incidents

Related Article

Businesses defend age limit for job applications as govt plans to scrap them

Bogor declares health emergency after mass food poisoning linked to free meal program

Consumer confidence inches up from multi-month low

Food poisoning still haunts free meal program despite promise of improvements

BGN to improve food safety standards following mass poisoning incidents

Popular

Waging peace amid perpetual conflicts

Waging peace amid perpetual conflicts
Bogor declares health emergency after mass food poisoning linked to free meal program

Bogor declares health emergency after mass food poisoning linked to free meal program
Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’

More in Opinion

 View more
Members of Yogyakarta’s Wayang Kulit (shadow puppet) theater group, Sanggar Widya Pramana, sing and play gamelan instruments on Feb. 9 during a performance of the Hindu heroic tale, Ramayana at The Local Market, organized by non-profit Kuka Indonesia which supports education for underprivileged communities, in Jakarta.
Academia

Beyond the algorithm: Rescuing Indonesia’s soundscapes from digital extinction
Female soldiers stand at attention on Aug. 31, 2018, as they prepare to deploy as part of the Indonesian contingent on a United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Lebanon.
Academia

Rethinking Indonesia’s commitment to UN Women's agenda
Congolese refugees gather for a possible chance to receive aid during a food distribution operation on May 7 at the Musenyi refugee site in Giharo. Since January 2025, more than 71,000 people fleeing ongoing violence in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo have crossed into Burundi, its largest refugee influx in decades, the United Nations says.
Academia

Mutually assured development destruction

Highlight
Intan Jaya regency is marked with the red line.
Archipelago

Central Papua rocked by fresh unrest
Indonesian soccer fans watch in a large screen the live broadcast of the pre-Olympic play-off match between Indonesia and Guinea for final spot in the mens Olympic soccer tournament at Paris 2024, outside the Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta on May 9, 2024.
Editorial

Show red cards for bad fans
Tourists flock Kuta beach in Bali at sunset on May 31, 2023.
Regulations

Hotels demand crackdown on unlicensed rentals in Bali

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Indonesia seizes ship carrying narcotics worth $426 million
Academia

Beyond the algorithm: Rescuing Indonesia’s soundscapes from digital extinction
Archipelago

Three arrested in Undip medical bullying case
Academia

Rethinking Indonesia’s commitment to UN Women's agenda
Archipelago

BPOM laments limited role in free meal program amid rampant food poisonings
Academia

Mutually assured development destruction
Archipelago

Govt to convert inner-city prisons into public housing
Art & Culture

‘The Knight’s Dreams’: When artists' dreams and reflections collide
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Indonesia’s economic growth: Between optimism and reality

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.