Shared future: Working together toward the China-Indonesia community

Building mutual trust: (left to right) Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin and Foreign Minister Sugiono, along with their Chinese counterparts, Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Defense Minister Dong Jun, attend a press briefing after the first meeting of China-Indonesia joint foreign and defense ministerial dialogue at the Diaoyutai State Guest House on April 21 in Beijing. (Reuters/ /Pool/Iori Sagisawa)

The cooperation between China and Indonesia is of great significance that goes beyond the bilateral scope for shaping regional and global governance.

A t the invitation of the Indonesian government, Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council of China, will pay an official visit to Indonesia. This is the first visit to Indonesia by the Chinese Premier since the new Indonesian government took office, and the first stop of his first overseas visit this year.

It coincides with the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two countries. It is of great significance to inject new impetus into the bilateral relations. During the visit, Premier Li Qiang will meet with President Prabowo Subianto, attend commercial events and talk to business communities of both countries.

China and Indonesia are important neighbors to each other. China always regards Indonesia as a partner in development and practical cooperation. Over the past 75 years, our bilateral relations and cooperation have maintained vigorous momentum with remarkable achievements.

Under the strategic guidance of our two presidents, both sides have reached important consensus on building the China-Indonesia community with a shared future of regional and global influence, as well as delivering the ''five-pillars" of cooperation covering political, economic, people-to-people, maritime and security fields.

The first ministerial meeting of the China-Indonesia Foreign and Defense Ministers’ (2+2) Dialogue was held successfully last April. It is the first 2+2 dialogue mechanism established by China, opening up a new chapter for strategic mutual trust and security cooperation between the two countries. Frequent high-level exchanges and improving dialogue mechanisms provide a solid underpinning for the sound and steady development of our bilateral ties.

Practical cooperation has yielded fruitful results. Two-way trade exceeded US$147.8 billion last year, marking a 6.1 percent growth. For 12 consecutive years, China has been Indonesia’s largest trading partner. With our joint efforts, high-quality Belt and Road cooperation have been carried out with more substantive progress.

Whoosh, the flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative, has carried over 9 million passengers. It just set a milestone on May 10, with the new record of sending more than 25,000 passengers in a single day. The recent inauguration of Batang Special Economic Zone (KEK) will inject new momentum into the Two Countries, Twin Parks.