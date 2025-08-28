TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Quality journalism is the only savior for news outlets

In the digital and AI age, news outlets in Indonesia, as elsewhere, may never regain their glory days of wealth and resources but, by focusing on quality, they can still be a source of reliable information essential to the good functioning of democracy.

Endy Bayuni (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, August 28, 2025

Several journalists hold banners demanding fair pay and calling on media companies to protect sexual violence victims during a march to commemorate International Labor Day in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi, on May 1, 2025. Several journalists hold banners demanding fair pay and calling on media companies to protect sexual violence victims during a march to commemorate International Labor Day in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi, on May 1, 2025. (Antara/Andry Denisah)

I

ndonesia’s news industry is already struggling to stay afloat in the digital landscape where news outlets no longer control the flow of information the way they had in the analogue world of a not distant past.

Now, artificial intelligence (AI) is changing not only the way people access news, but also how it is produced. The industry is about to go through even more profound changes. The industry is facing an existential threat like never before.

While we may argue that journalism is indispensable to the functioning of an open and democratic society, we have yet to figure out how the media can get out of its current predicament of gradually losing relevance in the information ecosystem.

One thing we know, however, is that quality journalism can be the main savior.  Getting there, however, is a real challenge, but it is not insurmountable. Journalists must embrace the changes in information technology and adapt their work accordingly.

The COVID-19 pandemic provided a valuable lesson for media outlets in Indonesia and most countries around the world. Many news outlets reported a sudden uptick in the number of people clicking and viewing news about the virus from sources they could trust. Flooded with misinformation and disinformation, some of which came from the government, the public turned to news outlets, mostly established, but also some start-ups, that practice journalism.

News outlets may never regain the glory days of the past now that they operate in the digital landscape, but they can still carve an important niche in the ecosystem. Focusing on quality, they can stay above the fray of the tons of information, mostly fake if not inaccurate and certainly not verified, that are flooding that landscape.  

Quality has become the keyword of journalism’s survival.

The Jakarta Post
