TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash
Indonesia will give food companies two years to meet new labeling rules
Workers hold protest demanding better protection
Digital payments in Indonesia: A Cultural shift
Nightlife's healthier makeover

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash
Indonesia will give food companies two years to meet new labeling rules
Workers hold protest demanding better protection
Digital payments in Indonesia: A Cultural shift
Nightlife's healthier makeover

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Tianjin test: Modi to meet Xi amid fragile reset

China remains inextricably embedded in Indian supply chains despite the years-long stand-off between the two militaries.

Anand P. Krishnan (The Jakarta Post)
360info/Uttar Pradesh, India
Fri, August 29, 2025 Published on Aug. 28, 2025 Published on 2025-08-28T12:34:57+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) and Chinese President Xi Jinping looking on along the East Lake on April 28, 2018, in Wuhan, China. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) and Chinese President Xi Jinping looking on along the East Lake on April 28, 2018, in Wuhan, China. (AFP/Handout)

P

rime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit China’s Tianjin on Aug. 31 for a summit meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. His last visit to China was in 2018 for the SCO Summit in Qingdao. 

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s ingress into Eastern Ladakh in the summer of 2020, ruptured bilateral relations. Diplomatic and military negotiations for disengagement of the two countries’ forces finally gathered pace with a Patrolling Agreement in October 2024. 

While the disengagement has not led to de-escalation, the increase in pace for resetting ties has been the result of compelling economic imperatives. Modi’s visit comes at a time when India is facing 50 percent tariffs from its largest trading partner, the United States. 

China is India’s second-largest trade partner after the US. Their total trade was US$128 million in FY2024-25. However, within this, $113 million was in imports to India, highlighting the huge trade imbalance. The high dependence on China, for components, machinery and technical personnel, further illustrates this economic reality. 

The Indian industry and business, in the last four years, had been pushing for easing of tensions and loosening curbs on Chinese suppliers. Going beyond components, finished products by Chinese companies have created a dedicated clientele through careful brand building and promotional campaigns. 

Knowing its indispensable position, China has also visibly leveraged and weaponized its strategic location in the network of supply chains. Restrictions on machinery and equipment for iPhone production, tunnel boring machines and rare earths are some examples of China’s zero-sum approach to slow down industrial-infrastructural development and hold onto an advantageous negotiating position. 

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Indian industry has voiced the need to reduce overdependence on China, but it has also called for higher inflow of Chinese FDI into key sectors such as electronics by reconsidering restrictions from countries sharing land boundaries with India.

The transformation of India into a manufacturing hub, the template here being China, is one of the priority objectives for the Modi government. The ambitious Make in India campaign and schemes like Production Linked Incentives (PLI) are a fillip to these ambitions to attain self-sufficiency. 

India has also been actively seeking benefits from the China Plus One diversification strategy, developed by Western corporations to find alternative production bases and de-risk their businesses, learning from their experiences of COVID-related disruptions in China. However, this strategy is now confronted with challenges after the 50 percent tariffs by the Trump administration.

As a geopolitical rival, Beijing is aware of this approach, especially with India betting big on Apple-Foxconn as a critical entity to its manufacturing ambitions, and hence the squeeze on machinery and personnel to Foxconn’s Indian facilities. In the meeting with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in Delhi, India also sought assurances from China that it would remove export curbs on products such as fertilisers and rare earths.

There is a realization within the Indian government that in the short to medium term, it will have to rely on China for components, machinery and technology. The admission in the Economic Survey in 2024 that “to boost Indian manufacturing and plug India into the global supply chain, it is inevitable that India plugs itself into China’s supply chain”, is illustrative of this reality. 

Proposals of collaborations between Indian and Chinese electronics companies through joint ventures have been greenlit. Plans are also afoot to create easier visa norms for Chinese nationals in non-technical executive roles in Chinese companies’ India operations. 

The present “normalization” of the relations and the  speed at which it is happening is not on India’s terms nor determined by it. Therefore, questions of market access of Indian products in China and non-tariff barriers remain unresolved, and there are no positive signals from Beijing on these. 

While Apple has big plans for India, with a steady stream of media announcements on US tariffs, matters are complicated. For all its diversification plans, the company still retains its main production lines in China and has not announced any plans to move out of the country. 

Keeping this context in mind, loud announcements by politicians need to be tempered by reality. In Apple in China: The Capture of the World’s Greatest Company, Patrick McGee points out that most operations of Apple’s suppliers in India are “final assembly, test and pack out” (FATP) with components shipped from China. 

India’s focused attention on electronics component manufacturing only began in March this year. However, there is no evidence of any Chinese company having come onboard the PLI scheme for mobile manufacturing with the lion’s share garnered by Apple’s contract manufacturers. The efficacy of the PLI scheme has also come into question with regard to the value addition by foreign companies as well as lack of capabilities of domestic firms. 

The foundations towards holistic end-to-end manufacturing may have been laid for India to future-proof itself, but in the short to medium term future, China will remain well entrenched in Indian supply chains. 

---

The writer is a fellow at the Centre of Excellence for Himalayan Studies in Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence. The article is republished under a Creative Commons license.

Popular

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash
Indonesia will give food companies two years to meet new labeling rules

Indonesia will give food companies two years to meet new labeling rules
Workers hold protest demanding better protection

Workers hold protest demanding better protection

Related Articles

How Indonesia’s banks can break free from legacy constraints

Trump moves to limit US stays of students, journalists

Small islands offer safe havens for endangered species

The vicious cycle of China’s demographics

Indonesia-Peru CEPA: Charting a new path across the Pacific

Related Article

How Indonesia’s banks can break free from legacy constraints

Trump moves to limit US stays of students, journalists

Small islands offer safe havens for endangered species

The vicious cycle of China’s demographics

Indonesia-Peru CEPA: Charting a new path across the Pacific

Popular

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash
Indonesia will give food companies two years to meet new labeling rules

Indonesia will give food companies two years to meet new labeling rules
Workers hold protest demanding better protection

Workers hold protest demanding better protection

More in Opinion

 View more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) and Chinese President Xi Jinping looking on along the East Lake on April 28, 2018, in Wuhan, China.
Academia

Tianjin test: Modi to meet Xi amid fragile reset
A customer scans a Quick Response Indonesia Standard (QRIS) code to settle a transaction on April 24, 2024, at a coffee shop in Sukabumi, West Java.
Academia

How Indonesia’s banks can break free from legacy constraints
This undated US Air Force file photo released on June 20, 2019, shows a photo of an RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft. A US spy drone was some 34 kilometers from the nearest point in Iran when it was shot down over the Strait of Hormuz by an Iranian surface-to-air missile on June 20, 2019, a US general said.
Academia

Can kamikaze drones claim the right of sea lane passage?

Highlight
Under pressure: Protesters stage a rally in front of the Jakarta Police’s Mobile Brigade headquarters (Mako Brimob) in Kwitang, Jakarta, on Aug. 29, 2025.
Politics

‘Ojol’ driver’s death fuels fury over police brutality
President Prabowo Subianto (center) addresses plenary cabinet meeting in State Palace, Jakarta, on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025. He has emphasized that Indonesia’s national transformation strategy must be rooted in realism as it navigates escalating global conflicts and economic uncertainty.
Editorial

Fatty bureaucracy
A worker watches as trucks load up raw nickel near Sorowako, South Sulawesi on Jan. 8, 2014.
Regulations

New pricing rule offers miners little relief from profit pinch

The Latest

 View more
Markets

Indonesia to remain active in FX market after rupiah slide, BI says
Academia

Tianjin test: Modi to meet Xi amid fragile reset
Politics

‘Ojol’ driver’s death fuels fury over police brutality
Academia

How Indonesia’s banks can break free from legacy constraints
Academia

Can kamikaze drones claim the right of sea lane passage?
Markets

Asia upbeat on Wall St boost as markets await US inflation data
Academia

The tradeoffs of AI regulation
Art & Culture

Indonesia heads to BRICS+ Fashion Summit and Front Row Paris
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.