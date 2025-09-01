TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
From tragedy to reform: Rethinking democracy and public ethics in Indonesia

The tragic death of gig driver Affan Kurniawan on Aug. 28 is more than a procedural failure, but a wake-up call that should be wielded as a lightning rod for reforms that embrace moral integrity in the pursuit of ethical leadership, citizen engagement and public dialogue toward a just democracy.

Bernardus Agus Rukiyanto (The Jakarta Post)
Yogyakarta
Mon, September 1, 2025

A crowd of protesters surround the burnt frame of a car outside the Central Jakarta headquarters of the Jakarta Metropolitan Police’s Mobile Brigade (Brimob) on Aug. 29, 2025, the day after a Brimob tactical vehicle ran over and killed on-demand motorcycle driver Affan Kurniawan, 21, as he was trying to flee the area of a labor protest that had turned violent. A crowd of protesters surround the burnt frame of a car outside the Central Jakarta headquarters of the Jakarta Metropolitan Police’s Mobile Brigade (Brimob) on Aug. 29, 2025, the day after a Brimob tactical vehicle ran over and killed on-demand motorcycle driver Affan Kurniawan, 21, as he was trying to flee the area of a labor protest that had turned violent. (AFP/Aditya Aji )

O

n the evening of Aug. 28, a young online motorcycle driver named Affan Kurniawan was killed by a tactical police vehicle during a demonstration in Jakarta. He was not a protester or a provocateur, just a gig worker trying to deliver food who was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

His death, tragic and avoidable, has become a symbol of the fragility of our democracy and the urgency of ethical reform in public life.

Plato once warned, “The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men.”

Affan’s death is not merely a procedural failure; it is a moral wake-up call. It forces us to ask: What kind of democracy are we building, and for whom?

The nationwide protests that erupted in August were not spontaneous. They were the culmination of long-standing grievances: stagnant wages, exploitative labor systems, opaque tax policies and a growing sense that the political elite has lost touch with the people they claim to represent.

Led by labor unions, student groups and civil society organizations, the demonstrations demanded the abolition of outsourcing, fair minimum wage increases, tax reforms and the ratification of long-delayed legislation, such as the Domestic Workers Protection Bill and the Asset Recovery Bill.

Yet as Reinhold Niebuhr once noted: “Man’s capacity for justice makes democracy possible, but man’s inclination to injustice makes democracy necessary.”

A group of repatriated Indonesians, including 71 migrant workers, wait in line for the next leg of their journey on Aug. 9, 2025, after arriving at Batam Center International Ferry Port in the Riau Islands from Johor Bahru, Malaysia.
Academia

Tariff wars reshape migration, raise risk of abuses
A health worker administers an oral vaccine to a student on Jan. 16, 2024, during a municipal polio immunization campaign at elementary schools in Malang, East Java.
Academia

The high cost of cutting vaccine funding
The logo of the country’s second state asset fund, Daya Anagata Nusantara (Danantara), adorns the frontispiece of its headquarters on Feb. 28 in Menteng, Central Jakarta.
Academia

Danantara devoid of good governance and transparency

Traders look at their monitor screens while monitoring some stock trading in Jakarta on Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Markets

Rupiah, stocks tumble as riots rattle market
People gather around a burned-out car set ablaze during a protest outside the Jakarta Police’s Mobile Brigade headquarters (Mako Brimob) on Aug. 29, 2025, a day after a motorcycle taxi driver was killed when he was run over by a police tactical vehicle.
Editorial

Not a ‘98 repeat
Marines secure positions along a street outside the House of Representatives complex in Jakarta on September 1, 2025.
Politics

Students and activists call off protests on Monday, citing heightened security

Asia & Pacific

Afghanistan earthquake kills more than 800
Asia & Pacific

China urges Indonesia to protect Chinese nationals
Asia & Pacific

On behalf of Prabowo, FM Sugiono attends CSO summit in China
Archipelago

Prosecutor seeks life sentence for Ukrainian man over Bali drug lab
Politics

House back in session after weeklong protests
Companies

Shares in Samsung, SK Hynix drop after US makes it harder to produce chips in China
Entertainment

‘Marlina si Pembunuh dalam Empat Babak’ listed in Asian Cinema 100
Academia

Tariff wars reshape migration, raise risk of abuses
