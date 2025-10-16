TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
How facility management can drive green transition

Inefficient energy use in buildings  represents a substantial obstacle toward national climate objectives, thus underlining the importance of effective facility management.

Yohanes Jeffry Johary (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, October 16, 2025

A general view of the city skyline of Jakarta on Oct. 30, 2021. A general view of the city skyline of Jakarta on Oct. 30, 2021. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

I

ndonesia has pledged to reach net zero emissions by 2060 or earlier, as outlined in the long-term strategy submitted to the United Nations Framework on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The target set by the current administration is tied not only to climate action, but also toward reaching Indonesia’s broader development goals, mainly its vision of becoming a high-income nation by 2045.

However, reaching these goals will take more than bold promises. Collective action is needed from all sectors, including our buildings: offices, factories, hospitals, schools and shopping centers, all of which account for nearly 23 percent of the country’s energy use (as per 2021) and this is projected to rise to around 40 percent by 2030. Inefficient energy use in these spaces represent a substantial obstacle toward national climate objectives, thus underlining the importance of effective facility management.

The government’s national energy plan is calling for the reduction of energy consumption by 17 percent by 2025 and nearly 40 percent by 2050 from current figures. As major energy users, buildings must play a key role in meeting these targets.

Research from the International Energy Agency has shown that technologies such as digital sensors, predictive maintenance and data-driven energy systems can help reduce energy use in buildings by 20-40 percent, while advanced building management systems can cut up to 30 percent in operational costs through real-time monitoring and automation. Such measures include optimizing air conditioning systems based on occupancy, which helps buildings become more energy efficient and actively encourages green transition.

With Indonesia’s total energy consumption currently reaching the equivalent of 324 million tonnes of oil in 2024, rising at nearly 10 percent per year, the urgency for facility-level action could not be clearer.

Facility management delivers tangible, everyday benefits across industries by weaving sustainability into core operations. In manufacturing, for example, it can optimize energy use, ensure compliance with environmental standards and implement predictive maintenance that minimizes downtime and costs, all of which are key in enhancing Indonesia’s global competitiveness amid its industrial growth.

Related Articles

Pressure on govt for new climate pledge ahead of COP30

Why the Eurasian security architecture is important for Indonesia

Prabowo’s second year and the changing economic landscape

When Washington denies, Jakarta commits

Asia demands a new playbook for philanthropy, collaboration and leadership

A general view of the city skyline of Jakarta on Oct. 30, 2021.
How facility management can drive green transition
Members of the Kasepuhan Cisungsang indigenous community carry newly harvested rice to be placed in a leuit or rice barn during a Seren Taun traditional ceremony in Cisungsang, Lebak, Banten, on Sept. 29, 2025.
Better together: Building 'Four Betters' in agrifood systems

People carry placards on Oct. 2, 2025 during a protest against the government’s free nutritious meal program, in Jakarta. Increasing numbers of people are questioning the program’s efficacy and safety following mounting food-poisoning incidents.
Safer food for a better future: Lessons from the free meals program

Highlight
UEFA Champions League final ambassador Dutch former footballer Patrick Kluivert attends a ceremony of the draw for the quarter-final, semi-final and final of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League football tournament, in Nyon, on March 17, 2023.
Indonesia football federation parts ways with coach Patrick Kluivert
United States President Donald Trump (center) smiles as President Prabowo Subianto (left) watches during a summit on Gaza in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt on Oct.13, 2025. Prabowo attend the summit and witness the signing of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas by guarantors Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.
Indonesia in the Middle East
President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto in dialogue with Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Media, Steve Forbes at the Forbes Global CEO Conference 2025 which took place at The St. Regis Hotel, Jakarta, on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. Photo: BPMI Setpres/Kris
Prabowo claims 8% growth is possible through free meals program

Companies

Prabowo ally named Garuda Indonesia CEO, strengthening control
Jakarta

Jakarta rolls out free bulky waste pickup to encourage recycling
Archipelago

10 killed, 18 injured as oil tanker catches fire during repairs in Batam
Politics

Defense Minister Sjafrie hosts NasDem chair Paloh, plans to meet PKS leader
Environment

CO2 in the atmosphere up by record amount in 2024: UN
Wellness

Headphones in: How to use music to keep you moving
Asia & Pacific

Trump due in South Korea on October 29 for APEC summit
Economy

Prabowo claims 8% growth is possible through free meals program
