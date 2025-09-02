Social media must be utilized as a tool of democracy

Head-to-head: Students brave security cordons during a rally near the House of Representatives in Senayan, Central Jakarta, on Aug. 28, 2025. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

Governments must understand that TikTok, Instagram reels, memes and livestreams are not distractions, they are the pulse of modern civic life.

T he tragic death of Affan Kurniawan, a young motorcycle taxi driver fatally struck by a police tactical vehicle during a demonstration on Aug. 28 did not just make headlines, it went viral. Hashtags, livestreams and clips transformed a single tragedy into nationwide outrage.

From Jakarta to Makassar, civil servants died, government buildings burned and mobs ransacked the homes of public officials.

President Prabowo Subianto mobilized the Indonesian Military (TNI), police were told to “act decisively”. Meanwhile, Indonesians at home, and increasingly abroad, were scrolling, posting and debating, turning social media into the most immediate barometer of the country’s unrest.

Social media is democratizing civic participation. Ordinary Indonesians can share views, scrutinize official actions and organize offline events. Diaspora communities, from Europe to the United States to Australia, are weighing in too. Their commentary carries credibility because they are seen as politically detached yet informed.

In this digital arena, anyone with a smartphone can fact-check official statements, amplify marginalized voices or challenge narratives that traditional media might miss. Social media has leveled the playing field, turning ordinary citizens and overseas observers into real-time influencers of public discourse.

Indonesia’s political leadership remains dominated by Gen X and Baby Boomers, while much of the unrest, online and offline, is driven by Millennials and Gen Z.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Viral memes, TikTok commentary and social media challenges are not trivial, they are cultural signals with real-world consequences.