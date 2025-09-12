TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia
Indonesia’s Gaza flotilla and the law of naval blockade
Lake Toba retains UNESCO Global Geopark status after warning
At least nine killed, two missing in Bali's worst flooding in years
Farewell Bu Ani

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia
Indonesia’s Gaza flotilla and the law of naval blockade
Lake Toba retains UNESCO Global Geopark status after warning
At least nine killed, two missing in Bali's worst flooding in years
Farewell Bu Ani

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Deadly Nepal protests reflect Gen Z activism across Asia

Nepal's so-called Gen Z protests, which resemble similar youth-led protests in the region, have managed to create a historic opportunity for their active participation in charting the country's future course in governance, though this presents new challenges that require a whole other set of skills and experiences.

D.B. Subedi (The Jakarta Post)
The Conversation
Fri, September 12, 2025 Published on Sep. 11, 2025 Published on 2025-09-11T14:01:59+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Protestors hold up a banner bearing the Straw Hat Pirates logo from the manga ‘One Piece’ as they try to break through a police barricade on Sept. 8, 2025, during an anticorruption rally in Kathmandu. Protestors hold up a banner bearing the Straw Hat Pirates logo from the manga ‘One Piece’ as they try to break through a police barricade on Sept. 8, 2025, during an anticorruption rally in Kathmandu. (Reuters/Navesh Chitrakar)

E

arlier this week, thousands of mainly young people took to the streets in mass protests in Nepal, triggered by the government’s decision to ban 26 social media platforms. Some 22 people died and hundreds were injured within a few hours in clashes between protesters and police.

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and his cabinet ministers resigned in the face of growing public outrage and widespread criticism, both domestically and internationally, over the protesters’ deaths.

Provoked by the deaths of protesters on Sept. 8, angry young demonstrators burned down several government buildings across the country, including the parliament and Supreme Court. Several politicians’ residences were also set on fire, while leaders of major political parties went into hiding.

The Nepali Army has mobilized troops on the streets to take control of the situation, but power has not yet been officially transferred to a new government.

Political protests and public uprisings are not new in Nepal. The country’s first mass uprising in 1990, labeled Jana Andolan I, and the second in 2006, called Jana Andolan II, both called for major changes in the political system. The governments that followed failed to meet the public’s hopes for real reforms.

For the first time in the country’s history, a protest of this size has been entirely led by young people from Generation Z, born roughly between 1997 and 2012. Out of the nearly 30 million people in Nepal, around 40 percent belong to this generation.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Growing up in a digital culture shaped by internet and social media platforms, this generation has lived through Nepal’s worst years of political instability and frequent government changes: There have been 14 governments in the past 15 years.

In 2015, Nepal shifted from a constitutional monarchy to a federal republic. But this massive change has delivered few improvements for everyday people. Despite some improvements in roads, electricity and the internet, inequality, political corruption, elitism and nepotism continue. Making the situation even worse is an unemployment rate that exceeds 10 percent overall, and more than 20 percent for young people.

In a country where more than 73 percent of households own a mobile phone and around 55 percent of the population uses the internet, social media platforms are not only a source of entertainment and networking but also a way of amplifying political voices, especially when traditional media is perceived as biased toward political interests.

Nepal’s Gen Z is using social media as both a social and political space. The #Nepobaby hashtag is often trending on TikTok, while Instagram posts detail the lavish lifestyle that politicians and their children enjoy, compared to the hard reality of many young people who work low-wage jobs or have to leave the country just to survive.

On Sept. 3, the government banned these social media platforms, citing a directive that requires companies to register in Nepal. The government justified the move as necessary to control fake news, misinformation and disinformation.

But Gen Z saw the ban as censorship. The frustration spreading on social media quickly turned into a nationwide uprising. The coalition government lifted the ban on Sept. 8, but this move could not save it.

The protests in Nepal mirror similar recent movements led by young people elsewhere in Asia, especially Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Indonesia.

Like Bangladesh in 2024, the young protesters in Nepal were frustrated with corruption and joblessness. Similar to Sri Lanka’s Aragalaya movement in 2022, Nepal’s protests fought against inequality and nepotism, resulting in the collapse of the government. And like the Indonesian student protests in recent weeks, Nepali protesters relied on memes, hashtags and digital networks, rather than party machines, to organize.

What comes next for Nepal is unclear. The army chief is now coordinating with Gen Z activists to set up an interim civilian government that will prepare for fresh elections. This is a remarkable shift: The youth who shook the streets are being asked to help shape the country’s political future.

Yet challenges remain. The young protesters are still a loose, leaderless network lacking the experience to run a state system. After an online meeting on Sept. 10, the protesters reportedly agreed to propose former chief justice Sushila Karki, now in her 70s, as leader of the interim civilian government.

In addition, Nepal’s key institutions, such as the courts, the bureaucracy and security forces, are still largely dominated by older elites. Any attempt to shift power might face resistance.

Perhaps Nepal can take a lesson from Bangladesh’s recent experience, where young protesters stepped in to help form an interim government under the leadership of Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus.

Despite the challenges ahead, the uprising has provided a historic opportunity to fix Nepal’s broken government system. But real change depends on how power shifts from the old guard to new leaders, and whether they can address the structural and systemic issues that drove young people to the streets.

---

The writer is a lecturer at The University of Queensland. This article is republished under a Creative Commons license.

Popular

Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia

Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia
Indonesia’s Gaza flotilla and the law of naval blockade

Indonesia’s Gaza flotilla and the law of naval blockade
Lake Toba retains UNESCO Global Geopark status after warning

Lake Toba retains UNESCO Global Geopark status after warning

Related Articles

Crime syndicates may be setting up scam centre in Timor Leste, UN says

French lawmakers urge 'digital curfew' for teens

Burden sharing: A short-term remedy, a long-term risk for BI

Nepali rapper turned mayor is Gen Z's favorite in political crisis

A landmark leap for Asian golf with pioneering routes into the Masters, The Open 

Related Article

Crime syndicates may be setting up scam centre in Timor Leste, UN says

French lawmakers urge 'digital curfew' for teens

Burden sharing: A short-term remedy, a long-term risk for BI

Nepali rapper turned mayor is Gen Z's favorite in political crisis

A landmark leap for Asian golf with pioneering routes into the Masters, The Open 

Popular

Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia

Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia
Indonesia’s Gaza flotilla and the law of naval blockade

Indonesia’s Gaza flotilla and the law of naval blockade
Lake Toba retains UNESCO Global Geopark status after warning

Lake Toba retains UNESCO Global Geopark status after warning

More in Opinion

 View more
European Union flags flutter on Sept. 12, 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany.
Academia

Europe could escape the bond ‘doom loop’, US not so much
Protestors hold up a banner bearing the Straw Hat Pirates logo from the manga ‘One Piece’ as they try to break through a police barricade on Sept. 8, 2025, during an anticorruption rally in Kathmandu.
Academia

Deadly Nepal protests reflect Gen Z activism across Asia
Newly appointed Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa waves to journalists on Sept. 8 following his inauguration at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta.
Editorial

Purbaya’s thankless task

Highlight
A clerk poses with rupiah banknotes at a money changer in Jakarta on May 2, 2024.
Economy

Moody’s flags fiscal risks after shift in finance chief
Newly appointed Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa waves to journalists following his inauguration at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 8, 2025.
Editorial

Purbaya’s thankless task
Demonstrators hold portraits of Affan Kurniawan, a 21-year-old “ojol“ (online motorcycle transportation) driver who was run over by a police armored vehicle, during a protest in front of the Surabaya Police headquarters in East Java on Aug. 30, 2025. Indonesia was rocked by protests in major cities on Aug. 29 after footage spread of Affan being run over by a police tactical vehicle in earlier rallies against low wages and financial perks for lawmakers.
Politics

President vows to investigate violence during protests: Interfaith group

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Govt grants 25% local content boost for building local factories
Regulations

Govt seizes part of nickel site in Weda Bay over forest violations

Companies

Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie
Economy

Moody’s flags fiscal risks after shift in finance chief
Companies

Hyundai battery plant start-up delayed by months following US raid, CEO says
Academia

Europe could escape the bond ‘doom loop’, US not so much
Culture

The Gramercy Phase 2 fulfil demands of modern and refined lifestyle
Art & Culture

Heri Dono, the beloved wizard of contemporary art

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.