Jakarta Post
Embers of trust: Social cohesion in a fractured Southeast Asia

Social cohesion forms a critical foundation for the capacity of communities to coexist and legitimizes governance through accountability. Yet across Southeast Asia, the fabric of social cohesion is demonstrably fraying and we must not look away.

Audric Rizki (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, September 20, 2025 Published on Sep. 18, 2025

Police fire tear gas to disperse demonstrators during a protest on Aug. 29 against the Mobile Brigade Corps (Brimbob), after the death of a motorbike taxi driver the previous night, in front of the governor's residence in Surabaya. Police fire tear gas to disperse demonstrators during a protest on Aug. 29 against the Mobile Brigade Corps (Brimbob), after the death of a motorbike taxi driver the previous night, in front of the governor's residence in Surabaya. (AFP/Juni Kriswanto)

A

s we approach the end of 2025, Southeast Asia finds itself at a critical juncture. The region is not only grappling with political instability and public unrest, but also confronting a deeper and more unsettling crisis: The weakening of social cohesion.

Let us take a step back.

In recent months, Southeast Asia has faced a series of destabilizing events. Indonesia has witnessed mass protests driven by widespread public distrust in the government, followed by social crackdowns that led to loss of lives and cabinet upheavals.

Border clashes have reignited between Thailand and Cambodia, affecting livelihoods of communities living near that border and jeopardizing diplomatic relations. Meanwhile, the Philippines is once again grappling with a corruption scandal that has sparked nationwide outrage, alongside ongoing violence in the south rooted in religious and clan-based tensions.

Adding to this turmoil, Myanmar remains gripped by the military’s protracted coup that continues to undermine peace and obstruct humanitarian efforts.

These events are not isolated. Unfortunately, they are part of a regional pattern, a mounting wave of instability that threatens to push Southeast Asia into a prolonged period of polarization, insecurity, and distrust.

It would be a mistake to think of these issues as confined within national borders. In reality, Southeast Asia is more interconnected than ever, economically, politically, culturally. Through trade, migration, digital platforms, and the framework of ASEAN itself, we are bound together. Sovereignty gives us independence, but our geography and shared interests ensure that instability in one country can quickly affect its neighbors.

