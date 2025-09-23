Analysis: The contrasting sides of the House of Representatives

Lawmakers attend a House of Representatives plenary session on July 1 at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta. (Anatara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

A mid intensifying public protests against lawmakers for their behavior and statements that hurt their voters, the House of Representatives has faced a crisis of confidence. Gerindra Party politician Rahayu Saraswati's resignation stands in sharp contrast to other legislators who have left their political futures in the hands of their parties.

Rahayu, a former entrepreneur, stepped down after her February 2025 statement, in which she encouraged the younger generation not to rely on the government for jobs, was reposted amid recent protests. Many considered her comment offensive.

The divergent responses highlight the varied approaches of representatives in fulfilling their roles. The current public backlash stems from a proposed significant increase in housing benefits for lawmakers, at a time when the country grapples with economic sluggishness and limited job opportunities.

The public's anger was further fueled by the inappropriate behavior of several lawmakers, showcased through social media and public events. Videos of legislators dancing during the People’s Consultative Assembly’s annual plenary session, combined with displays of extravagant lifestyles from figures like Eko Patrio and Uya Kuya of the National Mandate Party (PAN), exacerbated public frustration.

Other lawmakers courted controversy with provocative remarks: the NasDem Party's Ahmad Sahroni insulted citizens who called for the House's dissolution, while fellow NasDem politician Nafa Urbach insisted lawmakers were entitled to the incentives.

Meanwhile, Adis Kadir, the deputy House speaker from the Golkar Party, worsened the situation by poorly explaining the incentive components, further damaging the House's credibility.

Many of these controversial lawmakers—Eko and Uya, both former celebrities, and Nafa, an ex-actress, have a background in entertainment. Eko, now in his third term, was recently appointed PAN's secretary general, while Uya and Nafa are in their first terms. Sahroni, known for his wealth and flamboyant lifestyle, serves as the NasDem Party's treasurer.