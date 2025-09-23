TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Trump and Musk sit side-by-side, months after messy split
ASEAN-centered trade bloc looks to expand, upgrade deal
Jakarta’s ‘invisible’ lives: Undocumented coastal children denied basic rights
Purbayanomics and the Rp 200 trillion question
Indonesia eyes Chinese fighter jets amid strategic, cost concerns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Trump and Musk sit side-by-side, months after messy split
ASEAN-centered trade bloc looks to expand, upgrade deal
Jakarta’s ‘invisible’ lives: Undocumented coastal children denied basic rights
Purbayanomics and the Rp 200 trillion question
Indonesia eyes Chinese fighter jets amid strategic, cost concerns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: The contrasting sides of the House of Representatives

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, September 23, 2025 Published on Sep. 22, 2025 Published on 2025-09-22T13:40:29+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Lawmakers attend a House of Representatives plenary session on July 1 at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta. Lawmakers attend a House of Representatives plenary session on July 1 at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta. (Anatara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

A

mid intensifying public protests against lawmakers for their behavior and statements that hurt their voters, the House of Representatives has faced a crisis of confidence. Gerindra Party politician Rahayu Saraswati's resignation stands in sharp contrast to other legislators who have left their political futures in the hands of their parties.

Rahayu, a former entrepreneur, stepped down after her February 2025 statement, in which she encouraged the younger generation not to rely on the government for jobs, was reposted amid recent protests. Many considered her comment offensive.

The divergent responses highlight the varied approaches of representatives in fulfilling their roles. The current public backlash stems from a proposed significant increase in housing benefits for lawmakers, at a time when the country grapples with economic sluggishness and limited job opportunities.

The public's anger was further fueled by the inappropriate behavior of several lawmakers, showcased through social media and public events. Videos of legislators dancing during the People’s Consultative Assembly’s annual plenary session, combined with displays of extravagant lifestyles from figures like Eko Patrio and Uya Kuya of the National Mandate Party (PAN), exacerbated public frustration.

Other lawmakers courted controversy with provocative remarks: the NasDem Party's Ahmad Sahroni insulted citizens who called for the House's dissolution, while fellow NasDem politician Nafa Urbach insisted lawmakers were entitled to the incentives.

Meanwhile, Adis Kadir, the deputy House speaker from the Golkar Party, worsened the situation by poorly explaining the incentive components, further damaging the House's credibility.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Many of these controversial lawmakers—Eko and Uya, both former celebrities, and Nafa, an ex-actress, have a background in entertainment. Eko, now in his third term, was recently appointed PAN's secretary general, while Uya and Nafa are in their first terms. Sahroni, known for his wealth and flamboyant lifestyle, serves as the NasDem Party's treasurer.

Popular

Trump and Musk sit side-by-side, months after messy split

Trump and Musk sit side-by-side, months after messy split
ASEAN-centered trade bloc looks to expand, upgrade deal

ASEAN-centered trade bloc looks to expand, upgrade deal
Jakarta’s ‘invisible’ lives: Undocumented coastal children denied basic rights

Jakarta’s ‘invisible’ lives: Undocumented coastal children denied basic rights

Related Articles

Analysis: The contrasting sides of the House of Representatives

Analysis: BI burden-sharing scheme with the government draws scrutiny

House's Legislation Body pushes to deliberate asset forfeiture bill

BREAKING: Constitutional Court rejects 5 petitions challenging TNI Law

Analysis: Protesters now have a common “reform agenda”

Related Article

Analysis: The contrasting sides of the House of Representatives

Analysis: BI burden-sharing scheme with the government draws scrutiny

House's Legislation Body pushes to deliberate asset forfeiture bill

BREAKING: Constitutional Court rejects 5 petitions challenging TNI Law

Analysis: Protesters now have a common “reform agenda”

Popular

Trump and Musk sit side-by-side, months after messy split

Trump and Musk sit side-by-side, months after messy split
ASEAN-centered trade bloc looks to expand, upgrade deal

ASEAN-centered trade bloc looks to expand, upgrade deal
Jakarta’s ‘invisible’ lives: Undocumented coastal children denied basic rights

Jakarta’s ‘invisible’ lives: Undocumented coastal children denied basic rights

More in Opinion

 View more
The United States President Donald Trump attends a cabinet meeting with members of his administration in the White House in Washington, DC, on Aug. 26, 2025.
Academia

US foreign policy is restructuring the world order
Female workers plant shallot bulbs at a farm in Kawatuna village, Palu, Central Sulawesi, on Aug. 8, 2024. The regional administration is encouraging farmers to plant shallots, as the food commands high prices in the domestic market.
Academia

How EUDR could leave Indonesian women farmers behind

This file photo shows French utility EDF's Penly Nuclear Power Plant on Dec. 9, 2022, in Petit-Caux, near Dieppe, France.
Academia

Between coal and atoms: Indonesia’s choice

Highlight
The Presidential Palace is seen before a ceremony marking Indonesia’s 80th Independence Day at the Ceremonial Plaza in Indonesia’s future capital Nusantara in East Kalimantan on August 17, 2025.
Politics

Prabowo gives Nusantara certainty with new regulation
A student, mask-clad due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, uses a computer at a lab room at the '1337' information technology training center in Morocco's central city of Khouribga on November 17, 2020.
Editorial

Smart screens, familiar flaws
The head of the OJK's banking regulation and development department Indah Iramadhini (second left) during a press briefing on POJK 19/2025 in Jakarta on Sept. 19, 2025.
Regulations

MSMEs to get easier loans but with ‘rigorous’ assessment

The Latest

 View more
Academia

US foreign policy is restructuring the world order
Regulations

Govt adds year-end travel discounts under latest stimulus package
Academia

How EUDR could leave Indonesian women farmers behind

Market Pulse

From mattresses to melatonin: The sleep economy is booming
Academia

Between coal and atoms: Indonesia’s choice
Tech

Nvidia to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI
Americas

Scientists urge global AI 'red lines'

Asia & Pacific

Top economists warn about 'collapse' of public interest media
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: The contrasting sides of the House of Representatives

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.