TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

The 5 big problems with Trump’s Gaza peace plan
Government suspends operations of ‘problematic’ free meals kitchens
Danantara raises Rp 50 trillion through patriot bonds, eyes project tenders this month
Layered taxes undercut RI’s downstream ambitions, ministry says
BI to link QRIS with Alipay, WeChat standards in China push

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

The 5 big problems with Trump’s Gaza peace plan
Government suspends operations of ‘problematic’ free meals kitchens
Danantara raises Rp 50 trillion through patriot bonds, eyes project tenders this month
Layered taxes undercut RI’s downstream ambitions, ministry says
BI to link QRIS with Alipay, WeChat standards in China push

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: Debate grows over government sway as BI & Fed slash rates

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, October 4, 2025 Published on Oct. 3, 2025 Published on 2025-10-03T13:07:40+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
The Bank Indonesia logo adorns the gate of the central bank's headquarters in Jakarta in this undated photograph. The Bank Indonesia logo adorns the gate of the central bank's headquarters in Jakarta in this undated photograph. (Antara/File)

B

ank Indonesia (BI) cut its benchmark interest rate for the fifth time this year, lowering it to 4.75 percent just a day before the United States Federal Reserve (the Fed) announcement. The move reflected BI’s bet that the US monetary authority would also ease its policy. A day later, the Fed indeed cut the federal funds rate (FFR) for the first time in 2025. Both central banks’ decisions were driven by concerns over slowing economic growth but also sparking debate on government influence in central bank decisions.

BI reduced the BI rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.75 percent following its Sept. 16–17 board of governors meeting, bringing the cumulative cuts in 2025 to 125 bps. At the same time, the central bank lowered the deposit facility rate by 50 bps to 3.75 percent and the lending facility rate by 25 bps to 5.5 percent. Governor Perry Warjiyo stressed that the decision was aimed at bolstering growth amid stable inflation, which is projected to remain within the 1.5–3.5 percent range in both 2025 and 2026, and a stable rupiah exchange rate.

Inflationary pressures remain subdued. Indonesia’s consumer price index rose 2.31 percent year-on-year (yoy) in August 2025, comfortably within BI’s target range, while core inflation slowed to 2.17 percent yoy. Credit composition has shifted, with working capital loans increasing from 32.6 percent of total loans in December 2024 to 34 percent in August 2025. In contrast, investment loans declined from 12.8 percent to 11.9 percent, and consumer loans slipped to 10 percent. BI also projected a favorable balance of payments (BoP) position this year, with the current account deficit expected to remain low at 0.5–1.3 percent of GDP.

As expected, the Fed cut its FFR by 25 bps to the 4.0–4.25 percent range during its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. The decision reflected concerns over weaker job growth and persistent inflationary pressures. The Fed’s “dot plot” revealed a divided outlook: 10 of 19 FOMC members projected two further rate cuts in 2025, likely in October and December, nine expected only one, while one sought no further cuts. Despite pressure from the US government for steeper easing, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank’s commitment to independence.

Indonesia’s fiscal authorities have also turned expansionary. The Finance Ministry has redirected Rp 200 trillion (US$11.93 billion) of idle government funds held at BI to state-owned banks in order to inject liquidity into the real economy. Of the funds, Bank Mandiri, Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank Negara Indonesia each received Rp 55 trillion, while Bank Tabungan Negara and Bank Syariah Indonesia obtained Rp 25 trillion and Rp 10 trillion, respectively.

In addition to the Rp 200 trillion fund reallocation and the BI rate cut, Bank Indonesia (BI) has also agreed to a burden sharing mechanism to support government programs such as the 3 Million Houses initiative and the Merah Putih Village Cooperative (KDMP). Under this scheme, BI shares the interest burden by evenly distributing the financing costs of government securities (SBN) issued for these programs, after deducting the returns generated from the government’s fund placements in domestic financial institutions. This arrangement underscores the extent of BI’s concessions in supporting fiscal priorities, blurring the line between fiscal and monetary responsibilities.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The Fed’s easing is expected to lower yields on US Treasuries, potentially spurring capital outflows from developed markets into equities and emerging economies such as Indonesia. Yet the effectiveness of BI’s monetary easing remains constrained by sluggish transmission. Banks’ prime lending rates rose 10 bps to 9.23 percent in July 2025 from 9.13 percent in September 2024, even as BI lowered its policy rate by 100 bps over the same period. An expansionary fiscal policy, amid these transmission lags, could undermine the effectiveness of monetary easing.

Popular

The 5 big problems with Trump’s Gaza peace plan

The 5 big problems with Trump’s Gaza peace plan
Government suspends operations of ‘problematic’ free meals kitchens

Government suspends operations of ‘problematic’ free meals kitchens
Danantara raises Rp 50 trillion through patriot bonds, eyes project tenders this month

Danantara raises Rp 50 trillion through patriot bonds, eyes project tenders this month

Related Articles

Analysis: Prabowo and the military: Indonesia’s renewed normal

BI to link QRIS with Alipay, WeChat standards in China push

Indonesia’s fiscal trap: Four pillars of a coming crisis

Analysis: Govt eases food procurement, oversight concerns linger

Analysis: SOEs Ministry faces downgrade amid leadership shake-up

Related Article

Analysis: Prabowo and the military: Indonesia’s renewed normal

BI to link QRIS with Alipay, WeChat standards in China push

Indonesia’s fiscal trap: Four pillars of a coming crisis

Analysis: Govt eases food procurement, oversight concerns linger

Analysis: SOEs Ministry faces downgrade amid leadership shake-up

Popular

The 5 big problems with Trump’s Gaza peace plan

The 5 big problems with Trump’s Gaza peace plan
Government suspends operations of ‘problematic’ free meals kitchens

Government suspends operations of ‘problematic’ free meals kitchens
Danantara raises Rp 50 trillion through patriot bonds, eyes project tenders this month

Danantara raises Rp 50 trillion through patriot bonds, eyes project tenders this month

More in Opinion

 View more
Visitors peruse job vacancy information at JobFest 2025 on Aug. 19 at the Jakarta International Velodrome, Jakarta. The Jakarta administration, through the job fair, helped to offer around 2,000 vacancies from 37 companies.
Academia

Graduate unemployment, what has gone wrong?
Primary guidance: A teacher checks a student’s work on Oct. 2, 2025 at SDN Sudirman II elementary school in Makassar, South Sulawesi.
Academia

Can school become a safe place for children?
Powerful solution: A technician inspects a rooftop solar power plant (PLTS) on Sept. 8, 2025 at Trans Studio Mall in Bandung, West Java. Data from the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry show that as of July 2025, rooftop PLTS have reached a combined installed capacity of 538 megawatt peak across 10,882 customers.
Academia

When Washington denies, Jakarta commits

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto gestures during the 80th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, Sept. 23, 2025.
Politics

Prabowo under pressure to push police reform
Resilient pursuit: Activists of the Justice for Victims Solidarity Network partake in the Kamisan (Thursday) rally on Sept. 19, 2024 in front of Merdeka Palace in Central Jakarta, to demand the settlement of past human rights violations, including the mass killings following the abortive coup on Sept. 30, 1985 that was blamed on the Indonesian Communist Party (PKI).
Editorial

Stepping out of the red shadow
President Prabowo Subianto, who also serves as the chairman of Gerindra Party, is seen on a large screen as he speaks during the party's 17th anniversary in Bogor, West Java, on Feb. 15, 2025.
Politics

Gerindra dominates SOE commissioner seats, survey shows

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

Hamas says ready for peace talks, Trump urges Israel to halt bombing
Society

Incentives vs. liability: Teachers question free meals role
Markets

Shrimp industry suffers after radioactive case, association says
Archipelago

Central Java students develop smart lunch box to ensure free meal safety at school
Society

Jakarta police arrest alleged hacker using Bjorka alias
Opinion

Analysis: Debate grows over government sway as BI & Fed slash rates
Markets

Retail investors upbeat on twin rally of gold, stocks
Politics

Prabowo under pressure to push police reform
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Debate grows over government sway as BI & Fed slash rates

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.