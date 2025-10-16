Prabowo prioritizes human development, so why isn't Indonesia happy?

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
While investments in human capital are essential for long-term growth, they do not address Indonesia’s pressing short-term challenges: Low productivity, a weak job market and the lack of formal employment.
resident Prabowo Subianto is passing his one-year mark in office this month, having spent the initial year building large, populist programs that show strong intent to prioritize human development.
Inspired by the economic concepts of his father, economist Sumitro Djojohadikusumo, Prabowo has launched human-centered programs, including the free nutritious meal program, free health screenings and free boarding schools for the poor and gifted.
This direction of development is a refreshing shift from the infrastructure-heavy approach of his predecessor, Joko “Jokowi” Widodo. However, the reality is a cause for concern.
Deadly unrest in August, thousands of children who have been struck down by food poisoning and dissenting regional leaders have left us with a question: Are these programs truly designed with the people in mind, or are they political statements rolled out too fast and too forcefully?
The vision behind Prabowo’s programs holds merit. It resonates with economist Amartya Sen’s idea that development should be measured not merely by economic growth, but by the expansion of human freedoms, the ability of people to live well-nourished, healthy, educated lives while participating fully in their communities.
Sen’s capabilities approach sees people not as passive recipients of aid but as active drivers of development. In this sense, Prabowo’s focus follows the textbook of well-known human development strategies.
Prabowo’s flagship program, the free meals program, aims for an ambitious reach of over 82 million beneficiaries by the year-end. The scale is ambitious, but implementation is faltering. The kitchens built to serve these meals are underprepared. In several cities, food has ended up being unfit for consumption due to poor oversight and rushed logistics.
