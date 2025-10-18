TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Three Australians face death penalty over Bali shooting
Jakarta rolls out free bulky waste pickup to encourage recycling
BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end
CO2 in the atmosphere up by record amount in 2024: UN
Mass poisoning cases surge as free meals continue 

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Three Australians face death penalty over Bali shooting
Jakarta rolls out free bulky waste pickup to encourage recycling
BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end
CO2 in the atmosphere up by record amount in 2024: UN
Mass poisoning cases surge as free meals continue 

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Midwives caught between law and tradition on female genital mutilation

Studies indicate that the tendency toward medicalization in Indonesia is driven by people’s belief that there is a social and religious obligation to circumcise girls.

Lies Marcoes (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, October 18, 2025 Published on Oct. 16, 2025 Published on 2025-10-16T14:13:36+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Feb. 6 is International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). Feb. 6 is International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). (Shutterstock.com/BeataGFX)

A

t a regional public hospital, a nurse encountered a baby less than 40 days old whose vagina was swollen, half her labia missing and black clots of blood present. The mother brought the baby to the hospital because the child was having seizures after being circumcised by a paraji (traditional healer). Sadly, the baby’s life could not be saved, but the death was reported as a case of infection, without mentioning that the cause was Female Genital Mutilation (FGM/C).

This incident occurred a while back, maybe one or two years ago. But similar incidents are far from rare, though they are seldom publicly reported or noticed by the media. Had the media raised this case as a tragedy at the time, the campaign for the eradication of female circumcision in Indonesia would have been easier.

In many countries, especially in Africa, campaigns for eradication of female circumcision succeed when the public becomes outraged and swears to end violence against girls and babies in their country.

Ironically, the difficulty in recognizing female circumcision as gender-based violence stems from the prevalence of its medicalization (FGM/C). In the common understanding, medicalization is seen positively, a necessary medical procedure for health. But internationally, medicalization is problematic because it brings procedures that are culturally or socially driven into the domain of healthcare, fundamentally altering the role of medical professionals.

Medicalization is a process whereby problems, behaviors or social phenomena not previously considered medical become conditions that require medical diagnosis and treatment, with the belief that this will be healthier.

This year, the United National Population Fund (UNFPA) conducted ethnographic research in six regions in Java and West Nusa Tenggara about medicalization of female circumcision as performed by midwives or healthcare personnel. Such an ethnographic study is considered necessary to understand the narratives underlying survey results revealing the high prevalence of medicalization of female circumcision by midwives.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The 2024 National Survey of Women’s Life Experience (SPHPN) stated that the role of midwives in medicalization of FGM/C is dominant, accounting for 45.8 percent of cases. Meanwhile, several qualitative research studies indicate that the tendency toward medicalization is driven by people’s belief that there is a social and religious obligation to circumcise girls, yet the practice is also overshadowed by fears that circumcision may cause damage to female genitalia, whether performed by traditional midwives or by healthcare personnel.

Popular

Three Australians face death penalty over Bali shooting

Three Australians face death penalty over Bali shooting
Jakarta rolls out free bulky waste pickup to encourage recycling

Jakarta rolls out free bulky waste pickup to encourage recycling
BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end

BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end

Related Articles

WhatsApp, Twitch among sites that could face Australia under-16s social media ban

Search continues after two Freeport workers found dead

Trump extends delay on US TikTok ban until mid-December

Trump blasts 'radical left' after killing of influencer Charlie Kirk

Indonesia's leprosy elimination campaign faces uphill battle amid stigma, prejudice

Related Article

WhatsApp, Twitch among sites that could face Australia under-16s social media ban

Search continues after two Freeport workers found dead

Trump extends delay on US TikTok ban until mid-December

Trump blasts 'radical left' after killing of influencer Charlie Kirk

Indonesia's leprosy elimination campaign faces uphill battle amid stigma, prejudice

Popular

Three Australians face death penalty over Bali shooting

Three Australians face death penalty over Bali shooting
Jakarta rolls out free bulky waste pickup to encourage recycling

Jakarta rolls out free bulky waste pickup to encourage recycling
BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end

BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end

More in Opinion

 View more
Fans hold up a banner in support of the Indonesia soccer team at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on Oct. 8, 2025, ahead of the team’s match against Saudi Arabia during the fourth round of the men’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian qualifier.
Academia

Lose, laugh, move on: Turning World Cup defeat into a national habit
Battery power: An electric car recharges Sept. 17, 2025 at a charging station inside an apartment complex in Jakarta.
Academia

From commitment to real execution of the green transition
Feb. 6 is International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).
Academia

Midwives caught between law and tradition on female genital mutilation

Highlight
An Indonesian Military (TNI) soldier carries meal packages to be distributed to students at SMAN 20 Bandung state senior high school in Bandung, West Java on April 14, 2025.
Politics

Military, police role in free meals under scrutiny

A teacher demonstrates the use of a microscope to students at SMAN Unggulan MH Thamrin in Cipayung, East Jakarta, on Oct. 8, 2025. The school is one of 12 schools selected for transformation under the Garuda School program, one of President Prabowo Subianto's education initiatives.
Editorial

Education beyond ambition
Danantara CEO Rosan Roeslani addresses reporters in the State Palace complex in Jakarta on May 7, 2025.
Economy

Investment growth slows in third quarter on weak FDI

The Latest

 View more
Americas

Trump says 100% tariffs on China not sustainable, still plans to meet Xi
Asia & Pacific

South Koreans return from Cambodia facing investigation over online scams
Americas

US court bars NSO Group from installing spyware on WhatsApp
FEATURES

Between the screen and the streets: What it means to watch and not march
Sports

IOC expresses 'great concern' over Israeli gymnasts' worlds exclusion

Companies

Boeing wins FAA approval to hike 737 MAX production
Archipelago

Lack of protection for rice fields leads to deficit in 23 provinces
Jakarta

Jakarta to ban dog, cat meat trade to curb rabies risks
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Midwives caught between law and tradition on female genital mutilation

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.