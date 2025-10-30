Setting the benchmark higher for ASEAN

United States President Donald Trump ('center') joins performers for a dance during the welcome ceremony next to Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim ('left') on Sunday, as he arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang. (AFP/Hasnoor Hussain)

Malaysia has proven its ability to walk and balance the delicate path of non-alignment.

It is never easy dealing with United States President Donald Trump, as his unpredictability and mood swings are legendary.

But Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has been able to pull off what many world leaders had failed disastrously at.

Not only was he able to establish a close rapport despite only meeting for the first time, but he also successfully walked away with tangible economic wins for Malaysia.

The zero tariffs on Malaysian electronics exports to the US are a landmark.

Up to 1,700 Malaysian products amounting to 21.9 billion ringgit (US$5.2 billion) into the US, which will enjoy tariffs lower than the 19 percent imposed on Malaysia earlier.

While there are those who claim we have given in too much to the US, we should not overlook the crucial areas.

The electronics and electrical sector contributes to 40 percent of the country’s exports.

The US agreement to stick to the zero tariffs is a game-changer. It is a win for Malaysia.

As with all negotiations, there are wins and losses, but a deal must be reached. There cannot be a winner-takes-all formula.

It is a breakthrough for both nations, while for some countries, the talks are still dragging on.

It is about securing Malaysia’s economic future through deft diplomacy and calm leadership.

It is also about managing unpredictability, which many leaders have found themselves caught in tight spots when dealing with Trump.

Depending on which side of the bed he wakes up on, tariffs have shot up for no clear reason.

Instead of pandering excessively or trying to outmatch Trump, Anwar used his charm, wit, patience, focus and empathy to win over.

These are skills which he has honed in his decades of political career.

The right vibes began when Trump walked down from Air Force One at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, where he was greeted by traditional performances reflecting Malaysian culture.

But it was done differently as Trump swayed to the tune of the iconic Hawaii Five-O television theme, which was captured on television cameras and broadcast around the world.

The video that @margomartin (Special Assistant to the President and Communications Advisor) captured of Trump dancing in Malaysia has just surpassed 1 million likes on @TeamTrump Instagram and has a whopping 21.5 million views.

It also has 17.7 million views on Facebook and 9.3 million on TikTok.

Breaking away from protocol, Trump even invited Anwar into “The Beast”, as the US presidential limousine car is called.

It is indeed a rare honor extended by Trump, and in that short ride to Kuala Lumpur, Anwar turned formality into friendship.

What is evident now is that Malaysia has proven itself as a reliable trading partner.

We will do business with any country, and we do not want to be dragged into any geopolitical rivalry. Malaysia will give the same grand welcome to China’s President Xi Jinping as we did to Trump.

There are many Malaysians who dislike Trump, as with many Americans, too. But he remains a powerful political figure whose decisions have a global impact, politically and economically, and Malaysia needs to be on the comfortable side.

We have also become a global semiconductor supply chain player, and we should be proud of it.

Under the agreement, our microchips and related goods will enter the US market duty free.

It will boost high value job creations in Penang, Kulim and other industrial areas.

We can now assure the world that Malaysia remains a secure hub for high-tech component production.

Malaysia has sizable rare earth material, but extraction requires high technology, which only a few countries like the US and China are able to do.

There are also environmental laws for us to look into, as they are buried deep under gazetted jungles.

All these posed challenges, and it will take a long time before actual work can start.

For ASEAN, as his chairmanship comes to an end, Anwar has demonstrated a leadership that will be hard to match by other leaders in the region.

Many ordinary Malaysians have openly expressed their pride in Anwar’s diplomatic performance.

It cannot be denied that his competence in speaking English has helped him win the hearts and minds of our guests.

The reality is that the English language matters, and it is required to engage other personalities on equal footing.

Anwar has elevated Malaysia’s standing in the eyes of the world, without doubt.

As one report rightly put it, “his steady hand turned unpredictability into opportunity. And in doing so, he reminded the world that Malaysia’s voice, calm, confident and constructive, carries farther than ever before.”

---

The writer is group editorial and corporate affairs advisor to The Star.