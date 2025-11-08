TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Jakarta school explosions injure 54: Police
Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up
Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto
Even for those born after his heyday, Soeharto still casts a dark shadow
Indonesia to resume shrimp exports to US after Cs-137 contamination scare

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Jakarta school explosions injure 54: Police
Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up
Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto
Even for those born after his heyday, Soeharto still casts a dark shadow
Indonesia to resume shrimp exports to US after Cs-137 contamination scare

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Can the developing world weather the next financial crisis?

Developing countries must recognize the risks and take urgent steps to strengthen their economic resilience.

Jayati Ghosh (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/New Delhi
Sat, November 8, 2025 Published on Nov. 6, 2025 Published on 2025-11-06T15:15:03+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Job seekers register on May 22 at a job fair attended by over a hundred recruiting companies and thousands of job seekers in Jakarta. Job seekers register on May 22 at a job fair attended by over a hundred recruiting companies and thousands of job seekers in Jakarta. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

A

s stock markets hit record highs, rising financial fragility is setting off alarm bells across the United States and Europe. The International Monetary Fund has recently echoed these concerns, stoking fears of a looming crisis.

The warning signs are everywhere – and they are disturbingly familiar. Asset prices are climbing well beyond what can be justified by underlying fundamentals, while nonbank financial intermediaries now play a similar role to that of “shadow banks” in the years leading up to the 2008 financial crisis. At the same time, the rise of stablecoins has pulled regulated banks into the opaque world of cryptocurrencies, and vast sums of speculative capital are flooding into artificial intelligence stocks, driven more by hype than by proven returns.

These trends bear the unmistakable marks of a financial bubble entering its most precarious stage, when even minor shifts in investor sentiment can trigger a sharp correction. The recent collapse of US auto parts supplier First Brands and subprime auto lender Tricolor, both heavily leveraged and closely linked to nonbank financial institutions, may be early indications of structural vulnerabilities that are only just coming into view.

Behind this growing fragility lies the rapid expansion of private financial institutions over the past decade. According to the Financial Stability Board, these entities – which raise funds from retail investors and leverage their positions through aggressive borrowing – now account for nearly half of the world’s total financial assets. Their appetite for risk has helped drive up asset prices, even amid trade uncertainties and policy volatility. And the dismantling of already-weak financial regulations under US President Donald Trump has only compounded the threat.

Taken together, these forces could set in motion the manic cycle famously described by the economic historian Charles Kindleberger. The first stage, “euphoria,” is dominated by optimism and excess. It is inevitably followed by a period of “stringency” as defaults rise and credit tightens, before giving way to “revulsion,” when fear grips financial markets and even solvent borrowers struggle to find financing. Whether this sequence culminates in full-blown panic and collapse depends largely on how governments respond. But even without a crash, the consequences can be severe.

If history is any guide, the question is when – not if – another major financial meltdown will occur. For most of the world’s population, however, the more pressing concern is how a crisis that originates in the US and Europe will affect their own countries.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The precedents are hardly reassuring: both the 2008 crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic showed that turmoil in the US and other wealthy economies can devastate poorer countries with limited fiscal space and little protection against external shocks. When crises spread beyond financial markets, the damage is swift and far-reaching. Investment dries up, growth falters and unemployment rises, triggering a chain reaction that reduces export demand and curtails foreign-exchange inflows from tourism and remittances, spreading the pain worldwide.

Popular

Jakarta school explosions injure 54: Police

Jakarta school explosions injure 54: Police
Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up

Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up
Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto

Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto

Related Articles

It’s time to reform the climate summit

How social protection can accelerate climate action

ASEAN turns geoeconomic turbulence into regional strategy

How Indonesia can navigate the new world order in the making

China plans, the United States reacts

Related Article

It’s time to reform the climate summit

How social protection can accelerate climate action

ASEAN turns geoeconomic turbulence into regional strategy

How Indonesia can navigate the new world order in the making

China plans, the United States reacts

Popular

Jakarta school explosions injure 54: Police

Jakarta school explosions injure 54: Police
Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up

Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up
Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto

Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto

More in Opinion

 View more
Residents exercise during Car Free Day on Oct. 12 at the Bundaran Hotel Indonesia in Jakarta.
Academia

Long nights in the Jakarta streets
United States President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Air Force One at Gimhae International Airport on Oct. 30, 2025, in Busan, South Korea.
Academia

Trumpism 2.0 and America’s authoritarian capitalism
A health worker measures the height of a women participating in the free birthday health screening program at a community health center (puskesmas) on May 15 in Serang, Banten.
Academia

The health workforce equity challenge in Asia

Highlight
A member of civil society movement groups holds a banner reading “Suharto is not a hero“ during the Kamisan (Thursday) rally opposing the government's plan to grant former president Soeharto a national hero title near the presidential palace in Jakarta on Nov. 6, 2025. Former president Suharto, who died in 2008 aged 86, ruled Indonesia with an iron fist for more than three decades after grabbing power in 1967 following a failed military coup.
Politics

‘Betraying reformasi’: Survivors of human rights cases oppose plan to name Soeharto hero
Boys will be boys: Boys play an online game together with smartphones on Jan. 21 as a scooter rider passes by in an alley in Jakarta.
Editorial

Away from smoking screens
A damaged alms box and a fan lie on the ground in the area after an explosion occurred at a mosque inside the school complex of state high school SMAN 72 in Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta, November 7, 2025.
Jakarta

Blasts injure dozens at school mosque in Jakarta, student suspected

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Ikea profits drop on lower prices, tariff costs
Middle East and Africa

Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians reach record number in October: UN
Academia

Long nights in the Jakarta streets
Americas

Brazil top-court panel unanimously rejects Bolsonaro's prison sentence appeal
Academia

Trumpism 2.0 and America’s authoritarian capitalism
Archipelago

Fisheries Ministry seizes Vietnamese vessel for suspected illegal fishing
Academia

The health workforce equity challenge in Asia
Archipelago

Police investigate fire at house of judge who called Bobby to trial
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Can the developing world weather the next financial crisis?

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.