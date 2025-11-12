TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Agriculture at the heart of security
The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets
Why climate finance is not enough
Limited options for pushing GDP
Toyota, Pertamina to build $155m bioethanol plant in Lampung: Ministry

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Agriculture at the heart of security
The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets
Why climate finance is not enough
Limited options for pushing GDP
Toyota, Pertamina to build $155m bioethanol plant in Lampung: Ministry

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Mediating in a broken world: How Indonesia can make a difference

Indonesia’s "free and active" foreign policy, its laissez-faire mediation style as well as its cumulative experience, from the national revolution to the post-tsunami Aceh peace process, might succeed in helping to resolve geopolitical conflicts in Southeast Asia as well as the Middle East amid the global breakdown in the rules-based order.

Michael Vatikiotis (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, November 12, 2025 Published on Nov. 10, 2025 Published on 2025-11-10T14:17:52+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Prabowo Subianto (second left) stands among other world leaders (from left) Paraguayan President Santiago Peña, United States President Donald Trump Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán as they gather for a photo op on Oct. 13 during the 2025 Gaza Peace Summit, also known as the Sharm el-Sheikh summit after the Egyptian city that hosted the event. President Prabowo Subianto (second left) stands among other world leaders (from left) Paraguayan President Santiago Peña, United States President Donald Trump Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán as they gather for a photo op on Oct. 13 during the 2025 Gaza Peace Summit, also known as the Sharm el-Sheikh summit after the Egyptian city that hosted the event. (AFP/Pool/Suzanne Plunkett)

I

t might seem strange to propose that Indonesia take up the burden of forging peace in today’s broken world. But then, Indonesia’s very existence seemed improbable enough. Against considerable odds, Indonesia fought a war of independence against the Dutch and persuaded the wider world to support its quest for freedom.

Not content with winning independence, Indonesia went on to propose bold initiatives and ideas for the emerging postcolonial order. The Asia-Africa Conference convened by president Sukarno in Bandung in 1955 brought together, for the first time, all the newly emerging states and urged a new solidarity. It was a cathartic event that seeded collective groupings of states in Africa and helped define new norms and values governing peace and security at the United Nations.

Ever since then, Indonesian foreign policy has strived to contribute to regional and global peace and security, often using the tools of mediation and dialogue. This is the true meaning of “bebas dan aktif” (free and active), with an emphasis on the “active” part.

This was not always easy. There was the contradiction of Indonesia’s own expansionist policy of confrontation in the 1960s, followed by several messy internal conflicts that saw the use of military force to suppress bids for autonomy and abuse human rights. The country’s anti-communist Cold War stance through the 1970s and 1980s was at odds with the nonaligned ethos framed in Bandung.

But these experiences also helped Indonesia understand the nature and the value of peacemaking. In the 1980s and ‘90s, it led mediation efforts to bring peace to civil war-wracked Cambodia and father a ceasefire in the Philippines’ Muslim Mindanao. Having submitted to international mediation efforts that settled the long-running conflict in Aceh, it offered to help settle conflicts in Afghanistan and Myanmar.

Indonesia’s style of mediation is essentially to offer a space to convene conflict parties and facilitate lightly. This sometimes gives the impression of not being all that serious or committed. “Indonesia is too slow,” is what I hear from Middle Eastern interlocutors eager for Indonesia to be more proactive on the issue of Palestine. This reflects a cultural predilection for politeness and an assumption of good intentions.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Arguably, the time for politeness is over today.

Popular

Agriculture at the heart of security

Agriculture at the heart of security
The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets

The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets
Why climate finance is not enough

Why climate finance is not enough

Related Articles

Police reform team begins work amid skepticism

Indonesia, Croatia vow closer cooperation and OECD support

Agriculture at the heart of security

Paradox of control: Indonesia’s fiscal decentralization in reverse

Limited options for pushing GDP

Related Article

Police reform team begins work amid skepticism

Indonesia, Croatia vow closer cooperation and OECD support

Agriculture at the heart of security

Paradox of control: Indonesia’s fiscal decentralization in reverse

Limited options for pushing GDP

Popular

Agriculture at the heart of security

Agriculture at the heart of security
The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets

The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets
Why climate finance is not enough

Why climate finance is not enough

More in Opinion

 View more
Junior high school students play the online game ‘Roblox’ on Sept. 9 during the Edublox extracurricular activity at the Solo Technopark in Surakarta, Central Java.
Academia

Today’s heroes are building Indonesia’s digital future
President Prabowo Subianto (second left) stands among other world leaders (from left) Paraguayan President Santiago Peña, United States President Donald Trump Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán as they gather for a photo op on Oct. 13 during the 2025 Gaza Peace Summit, also known as the Sharm el-Sheikh summit after the Egyptian city that hosted the event.
Academia

Mediating in a broken world: How Indonesia can make a difference
Former Constitutional Court chief justice Jimly Asshiddiqie (second left), former coordinating political, legal and security affairs minister Mahfud MD (center), Coordinating Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra (left), National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo (second right) and former National Police chief Idham Aziz attend the inauguration of members of the Police Reform Acceleration Commission on Friday at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta.
Academia

Police reform: Turning resistance into a path for transformation

Highlight
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (left) welcomes President Prabowo Subianto at Kirribilli House in Sydney on November 12, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Australia, Indonesia agree to sign new security treaty
Reinstated and rebuked: Suspended lawmakers (from right) Adies Kadir, Ahmad Sahroni, Surya “Uya Kuya” Utama, Eko Hendro Purnomo and Nafa Urbach attend a verdict hearing at the House of Representatives ethics committee in the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta, on Wednesday, November 05.
Editorial

Lawmakers’ ethics crisis
Siti Hardijanti Rukmana talks with Bambang Trihatmodjo standing beside the photograph of former Indonesian president Soeharto, as Soeharto receives the title of a national hero during National Heroes' Day at the State Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 10, 2025.
Politics

Positive online sentiment greets Soeharto’s national hero title

The Latest

 View more
Tech

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach
Asia & Pacific

ASEAN ‘benches’ in Jeju celebrate bloc’s ties with South Korea
Jakarta

Jakarta school blast exposes failure to support mental health
Asia & Pacific

Malaysia scrambles to find anyone 'still alive' after migrant shipwreck
Archipelago

Lake Toba Indigenous groups march to demand closure of pulp giant TPL
Asia & Pacific

Cambodia, Thailand trade accusations of fresh border clashes
Economy

World oil and gas demand could grow until 2050, IEA says
Asia & Pacific

Australia, Indonesia agree to sign new security treaty
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Mediating in a broken world: How Indonesia can make a difference

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.