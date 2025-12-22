TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Portugal recovers bodies of two Indonesian fishermen lost at sea
Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow
Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%
Thailand on top at SEA Games clouded by border conflict
Democracy’s slippery slope

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Portugal recovers bodies of two Indonesian fishermen lost at sea
Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow
Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%
Thailand on top at SEA Games clouded by border conflict
Democracy’s slippery slope

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Indonesia’s EV market races ahead with 49% growth despite auto slowdown

Lukmanul Arsyad (Partner at PwC Indonesia)
Jakarta
Mon, December 22, 2025 Published on Dec. 19, 2025 Published on 2025-12-19T19:20:45+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Courtesy of PWC Indonesia) (Courtesy of PWC Indonesia)

E

lectric vehicles are rapidly changing Indonesia’s automotive landscape, gaining remarkable traction and offering hope for a cleaner and more innovative future despite declining traditional car sales.

According to PwC’s latest ASEAN-6 Electric Vehicle Readiness Survey 2025, Indonesia’s EV market grew 49 percent this year, making up 18 percent of all new vehicle sales in 2025. The figure is slightly above the regional average of 17 percent.

Meanwhile, overall light vehicle sales in Indonesia have dropped 11 percent, highlighting a clear shift in consumer preference toward electric mobility.

Across Southeast Asia, including Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam and Singapore, the overall automotive market is relatively stable, with just a slight dip in light vehicle sales.

However, EVs in the region saw a sharp increase of 62 percent, driven largely by exceptional growth in Malaysia (74 percent), the Philippines (656 percent) and Vietnam (84 percent), all of which far outpaced Indonesia’s solid but more moderate 49 percent increase.

This shift reflects strong policy support, local EV initiatives and the growing presence of Chinese manufacturers challenging traditional Japanese, Korean and European brands.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Vietnam and Singapore showed positive growth in vehicle sales at 18 percent and 25 percent, respectively, supported by strong government incentives and registration policies.

By contrast, Indonesia’s decline in overall sales, affected by higher luxury taxes, budget cuts and a weaker rupiah, show how government policies and economic factors influence market trends.

Why are EVs winning domestically?

While conventional car sales are shrinking, electrification is moving forward strongly. In Indonesia, the momentum is fueled by rising government incentives, which boosts affordability. Combined with plans for a domestic battery ecosystem, these factors are helping EVs gain ground even as the broader market contracts.

This trend mirrors a broader regional race toward EVs, which is fueled by tax incentives, investments in battery production and growing consumer demand for environmentally friendly transport.

Thailand and Vietnam are even further ahead in this race, boasting EV adoption rates of 30 percent and 33 percent, respectively. In both countries, the rise in EV adoption rates is sustained by strong policy support and infrastructure development, which accelerate the shift to electric mobility.

Growing interest, real concerns

EV ownership is still new in Indonesia. Currently, 14 percent of PwC survey respondents own an EV, with 70 percent saying they were interested in buying one within the next five years.

Among existing owners, satisfaction is very high at 99 percent, the highest in ASEAN, with key benefits including faster charging times, lower operating costs and better battery life.

However, challenges still remain, as around a third of owners are still considering returning to conventional cars due to concerns about higher maintenance costs, disappointing driving experiences and “range anxiety”: the fear of running out of battery power before reaching a charging station.

At the same time, price remains a key hurdle.

Almost half of ASEAN consumers want EVs priced below US$46,000, and 15 percent even expect entry-level models priced under $11,000. Indonesian buyers mostly favor medium-sized cars, signaling an opportunity for manufacturers to meet this demand.

Interest in used EVs is growing in Indonesia, but remains below the ASEAN average. The development of a healthy secondhand EV market could further reduce cost barriers and encourage more customers to switch to electric vehicles.

Incentives and infrastructure gaps

Indonesia leads ASEAN with the strongest government incentives, scoring 4.0 out of 5. These include full luxury tax exemptions until 2025 and reduced import duties, helping to make EVs more affordable.

Overall, the country’s overall EV readiness improved to 2.8 in 2025, up from 2.0 last year.

Yet infrastructure remains a serious challenge, as reflected in Indonesia’s low score for charging facilities at 1.4, far behind Singapore’s 4.3. Battery supply chains are also underdeveloped at 2.3, lagging behind Vietnam’s 3.0.

In addition, 70 percent of Indonesian EV owners charge their vehicles at home due to a lack of public fast charging stations. This makes expanding charging networks critical to reduce range anxiety and support adoption.

ASEAN competition and outlook

Regionally, Indonesia is in the middle in terms of EV readiness. Singapore ranks second worldwide after Norway, but the Philippines trails behind. Vietnam and Thailand are moving fastest, backed by strong policies and battery manufacturing investments.

Indonesia’s large market offers unique advantages if infrastructure and supply chains improve. Investors and industry leaders are watching closely: The coming two years will be crucial in determining Indonesia’s role as a leader or follower in regional electrification.

Consumer confidence and sustainability

Education is key. Many skeptical consumers worry about battery durability and charging time. Clear and transparent information, warranties and after-sales services can help.

Innovative financing models such as leasing schemes, where consumers pay a monthly fee instead of buying the car outright, and battery-as-a-service, which allows drivers to subscribe to battery usage rather than owning it, could make EVs more accessible.

Environmentally, EVs offer solutions for Indonesia’s growing pollution and carbon emissions problems. But the promise depends on clean energy powering EVs, or emissions will simply move from tailpipes to power plants. Connecting EV adoption with renewable energy development is vital.

The Indonesian EV market is no longer niche: It is now reshaping the automotive industry and offering opportunities for growth, innovation and sustainability.

With strong government support and private sector collaboration, Indonesia can become a regional leader in EV adoption, benefiting the economy, environment and people alike.

Produced by JP Creative Team in collaboration with PwC Indonesia

Popular

Portugal recovers bodies of two Indonesian fishermen lost at sea

Portugal recovers bodies of two Indonesian fishermen lost at sea
Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow

Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow
Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%

Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%

Related Articles

From zero to coverage: Why insurance in Southeast Asia is at a tipping point

Protecting our economic sovereignty

ASEAN floods 2025: Governance at a crossroads

Related Article

From zero to coverage: Why insurance in Southeast Asia is at a tipping point

Protecting our economic sovereignty

ASEAN floods 2025: Governance at a crossroads

ASEAN and East Asia’s response to a fragmenting global economy (2 of 2)

ASEAN needs to closely watch, Central Asia is rising

Popular

Portugal recovers bodies of two Indonesian fishermen lost at sea

Portugal recovers bodies of two Indonesian fishermen lost at sea
Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow

Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow
Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%

Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%

More in Opinion

 View more
An aerial photo shows a newly formed river cutting through a residential area in Pidie Jaya, Aceh, on Dec. 18, 2025. Flash floods and the overflow of the Meureudu River on Nov. 26, 2025, caused the formation of the new waterway that split the neighborhood.
Academia

International aid and the state: Nargis Myanmar vs Senyar Aceh
Facing reality: President Prabowo Subianto (third left), accompanied by North Sumatra Governor Bonny Nasution (second left), greets evacuees at a shelter for victims of flash floods at MAN 1 Islamic senior high school in Tanjung Pura, Langkat regency, North Sumatra, on Dec. 13, 2025.
Academia

Expendable lives, lack of leadership in the Sumatra disaster
Participants march during a protest organized by the Indonesian Women's Alliance (API) on the 50th International Women's Day demanding labor rights, gender equality and protections, in Jakarta on March 8, 2025.
Academia

Women are leaving what no longer serves them

Highlight
Thailand's foreign minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow holds a press conference following a special ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting on the Thai-Cambodian border conflict, in Kuala Lumpur on December 22, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Cambodia and Thailand officials to meet to discuss truce
Bullseye glory:Indonesian shooters Muhammad Iqbal Raia Prabowo (right) and Arista Perdana Putri Darmoyo salute the national flag during a medal giving ceremony on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, after winning the gold medal during the mixed team 10-meter air rifle final at the 2025 SEA Games at the Photharam Shooting Range in Bangkok. They defeated Vietnam’s mixed team of Thu Vinh Trinh and Quang Huy Pham by a score of 17-9.
Editorial

Bittersweet Games
A passenger of a minibus that crashes in Nagreg, West Java, on Monday, sits on the side of the street. The minibus loses balance and rolls over after braking hard from a very high speed, according to the police.
Archipelago

Bus crash kills 16 in Central Java

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Cambodia and Thailand officials to meet to discuss truce
Economy

Malaysia set to revive cross-strait bridge project with feasibility study in 2026
Regulations

Govt imposes gold export tax as prices surge to new high
Companies

Swiss court admits Indonesia islanders climate case against Holcim
Art & Culture

Perspectives On… Weaving Threads traces ancestral roots, colonial history
Archipelago

Bus crash kills 16 in Central Java
Entertainment

The Lantis makes heartbreak look cool
Europe

Portugal recovers bodies of two Indonesian fishermen lost at sea
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.