Indonesian history: A foundation of national identity

T o coincide with National History Day on Dec. 14, the Culture Ministry held the soft launch of Sejarah Indonesia: Dinamika Kebangsaan dalam Arus Global (Indonesian history: National dynamics in global currents).

Cowritten by 123 authors from around 34 universities and 11 nonuniversity institutions, this history reference book was published as part of the 80th anniversary commemoration of Indonesian independence.

Across 10 volumes, the book maps the long historical journey of the Indonesian nation: from the civilizational roots of the Indonesian Archipelago, global interactions with India, China, Persia, the Middle East and the West, through the colonial period, the nationalist movement and the struggle for independence to state consolidation, and across the New Order era to the reform era and democratic consolidation up to 2024.

Sejarah Indonesia: Dinamika Kebangsaan dalam Arus Global places Indonesia as a primary driving force in its own historical formation; the dynamic process of becoming Indonesia.

To uncover this foundational strength, the periodization of Indonesian history begins by tracing the roots of the nation’s civilization, which took shape thousands of years ago through long and complex geographical, sociological and historical processes. Archaeological discoveries of early humans, along with the wide distribution of their cultures, demonstrate that Indonesia is among the world’s oldest civilizations.

Moreover, the book also revises the long-standing narrative claiming that Indonesia was colonized for 350 years, as the simplification of Indonesia’s colonial experience into a single figure of 350 years has been deemed historically inaccurate.

At a time of persisting globalization and rapid technological expansion, the national identity faces significant challenges. These forces, while offering unprecedented connectivity and access to information, often erode local traditions, blur cultural boundaries and weaken shared value systems by disinformation, hoaxes and information overload, the validity of which cannot be verified.

In this context, history plays a critical role in countering such pressures by providing a shared sense of belonging and a foundation of shared values that foster social cohesion and national stability.

The Preamble to the 1945 Constitution affirms that independence is the result of the long struggle of the Indonesian people that must be recorded and passed down as collective memory. The mandate to protect the entire nation and all territories of Indonesia implies that the state has an obligation to safeguard national unity, of which one way is through the preservation of national history.

Initiated by the Culture Ministry, specifically through the revived Directorate of History, the writing of this book represents more than an editorial undertaking: It also marks the restoration of a crucial institutional pillar in the national historiography.

Reactivated after a prolonged period of dormancy, the history directorate’s revival, alongside the establishment of the Culture Ministry by the administration of President Prabowo Subianto, signals the state’s renewed commitment to history as a strategic cultural and civilizational endeavor.

At the same time, this initiative responds to an urgent need for historical renewal, as nearly 13 years have passed since the publication of Indonesia Dalam Arus Sejarah (Indonesia in the currents of history) in 2012, and far longer since Buku Sejarah Nasional Indonesia (national history book of Indonesia) was published in 1975, without a comprehensive rewriting of Indonesia’s national history as is customary in the development of national historiography.

Together, these circumstances affirm that safeguarding historical scholarship, strengthening collective memory and producing a systematic, credible and sustainable national history are essential to Indonesia’s long-term unity, identity and future direction.

Culture Minister Fadli Zon has said that history is the foundation and the compass of the nation, and that to lose history is to lose both strength and direction as a nation. This conviction underpins the initiative as a whole and reflects a fundamental principle: The state does not write history to control public memory but to facilitate an open, scholarly and responsible space in which history can be produced.

In this framework, academic substance is determined independently by historians and scholars, while the state’s role is to ensure sustainability, public access and national relevance. Rather than presenting a single, closed narrative, Sejarah Indonesia: Dinamika Kebangsaan dalam Arus Global is intended to strengthen national identity while providing an open and credible reference that invites discussion, debate and continual reinterpretation.

In an era like today’s, when historical knowledge is increasingly mediated by social media feeds, short videos and algorithm-driven content, historical literacy is a critical skill for all citizens. By presenting history as a process rather than a collection of isolated facts, this reference book equips the younger generation with critical thinking, historical awareness and a deeper sense of belonging to the nation’s long journey.

Ultimately, Sejarah Indonesia: Dinamika Kebangsaan dalam Arus Global invites Indonesians, especially the youth, to engage with history, not as a relic of the past but as a living resource for navigating the future. In doing so, it reinforces national pride, strengthens historical consciousness and contributes to the resilience of Indonesian identity amid the accelerating currents of globalization and digital transformation.

Through this work, history thus becomes a shared intellectual and moral foundation that enables the nation to reflect critically on its past, to respond to contemporary challenges with confidence and to shape its future with clarity, resilience and a firmly rooted national identity. It affirms a decisive shift toward an Indonesian-centric approach to historiography by moving beyond colonial viewpoints, reclaiming historical agency and placing Indonesians as active subjects of history.