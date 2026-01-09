TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Undoing democratic reform
Women are leaving what no longer serves them
6% economic growth in 2026 within reach, Purbaya says
Pro-Prabowo parties close ranks to scrap direct regional elections
Authoritarian fears loom as new criminal code takes effect

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Undoing democratic reform
Women are leaving what no longer serves them
6% economic growth in 2026 within reach, Purbaya says
Pro-Prabowo parties close ranks to scrap direct regional elections
Authoritarian fears loom as new criminal code takes effect

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

A year of historic global health milestones and challenges

Reflecting on last year's achievements and challenges in public health, ensuring a healthier world through universal coverage remains the overarching goal for 2026.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (The Jakarta Post)
Geneva, Switzerland
Fri, January 9, 2026 Published on Jan. 8, 2026 Published on 2026-01-08T07:20:02+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
An employee (left, front) of the Health Care and Social Security Agency (BPJS Kesehatan) distributes information about the National Health Insurance (JKN) as part of the agency’s Mobile Customer Service initiative in Ternate, North Maluku, during Car Free Day on Aug. 10, 2025. An employee (left, front) of the Health Care and Social Security Agency (BPJS Kesehatan) distributes information about the National Health Insurance (JKN) as part of the agency’s Mobile Customer Service initiative in Ternate, North Maluku, during Car Free Day on Aug. 10, 2025. (Antara/Andri Saputra)

A

s we look back on 2025, the world experienced a year of both remarkable achievement and profound challenge in global health. Multilateralism, science and solidarity were tested as never before, underscoring a fundamental truth: International cooperation is not optional; it is essential if we are to protect and promote health for everyone everywhere in 2026 and beyond.

Perhaps the most significant milestone was the adoption by WHO member states of the Pandemic Agreement, a landmark step toward making the world safer from future pandemics. Alongside this, amendments to the International Health Regulations came into force, including a new “pandemic emergency” alert level designed to trigger stronger global cooperation. And to sustainably finance WHO’s work, governments, in a historic show of support, increased their contributions to our core budget.

Together, these measures demonstrate what multilateralism can deliver when countries choose collaboration over division.

Countries are now negotiating the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS) system of the Pandemic Agreement. This aims to ensure the rapid sharing of pathogens and genetic sequence data as well as equitable access to vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics. We hope this work will be completed by this May, allowing the overall agreement to begin its entry into force as international law.

Beyond pandemic preparedness, WHO advanced public health on multiple fronts in 2025. We validated the safety and lifesaving impact of vaccines; issued guidance on innovations such as injectable lenacapavir for HIV prevention and GLP-1 therapies for obesity; responded to humanitarian crises from Gaza and Sudan to Ukraine; supported countries in achieving universal health coverage through locally tailored solutions and sustainable financing; and saw the United Nations General Assembly adopt a landmark political declaration to tackle noncommunicable diseases and mental health challenges, the deadliest and most widespread health threats of our era.

Science matters. Evidence matters. Trust matters.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

That is why WHO and its partners devoted sustained effort throughout 2025 to strengthening vaccine safety, effectiveness and use. We commit to sustaining this as a priority in 2026.

Immunization remains one of the most powerful public health interventions in history, saving millions of lives every year. Its impact is clear: Global measles deaths have fallen by 88 percent since 2000, malaria vaccines are now being rolled out in 24 African countries and 86 million girls have been vaccinated against human papillomavirus, helping prevent cervical cancer.

At the same time, WHO reaffirmed the safety of vaccines and emphasized the importance of routine immunization to protect children against highly contagious diseases such as measles, polio, hepatitis B and diphtheria. Over the past 25 years, global under-5 mortality has fallen by more than half, from 11 million deaths annually to 4.8 million, and vaccines have been central to this progress.

Immunization is not a luxury; it is an essential health service. It is a cornerstone of universal health coverage and essential for children to be able to grow into healthy adults.

In 2025, WHO also validated major achievements in disease elimination. The Maldives became the first country to achieve triple elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, syphilis and hepatitis B.

Burundi, Egypt and Fiji eliminated trachoma, Guinea and Kenya eliminated sleeping sickness, Niger became Africa’s first country to eliminate river blindness and Brazil eliminated mother-to-child transmission of HIV. Georgia, Suriname and Timor-Leste were certified malaria-free.

We look forward to more such successes this year.

Last year also marked a major step in addressing obesity, one of the fastest-growing global health challenges. More than 1 billion people worldwide live with obesity, a chronic and relapsing condition that drives other noncommunicable diseases and worsens outcomes for infectious diseases.

WHO issued its first guideline on the use of GLP-1 therapies for obesity, with conditional recommendations recognizing that obesity requires comprehensive, lifelong care.

Medication alone will not solve the obesity crisis. But evidence-based tools, used responsibly and equitably, can reduce suffering and improve quality of life.

Rapid advances in digital technologies, including artificial intelligence, robotics, genomics and advanced data sciences, are also transforming health care.

In 2026, WHO will continue helping countries integrate these innovations into their health systems and translate them into scalable solutions. Initiatives such as digital self-monitoring of blood pressure among pregnant women show how innovation can strengthen primary health care and expand access, particularly in rural and remote settings.

Universal health coverage remains our shared destination. Since 2000, access to health services and financial protection have improved by around one-third of people, but progress has stalled. Today, 4.6 billion people still lack access to essential health services and more than one in four face financial hardship due to health costs. This is not inevitable: We can and must make progress.

In response to crises, WHO supported 48 emergencies in 79 countries in 2025, reaching more than 30 million people. This took place amid increased dangers on the ground and drastic cuts to foreign health aid that threaten to persist into 2026. WHO’s work ranged from cholera vaccination campaigns in Sudan to evacuating severely ill and injured patients from Gaza for treatment abroad.

And we will continue working to alleviate the suffering of people in crisis, working with partners to do so. Still, conflict continues to exact a heavy toll, with rising attacks on health care in violation of international law. Health care must never be a target.

The past year highlighted the resilience of the global health community and the power of collaboration.

The Pandemic Agreement’s adoption and successes in disease elimination reflect our capacity for progress. However, ongoing inequalities and funding cuts persist, putting the world’s most vulnerable at continued risk.

As we move into 2026, we must prioritize our collective health to ensure universal health coverage and a healthier world for everyone. By doing so, we can fulfill WHO’s vision from 1948, where people achieve the highest standard of health, not as a privilege for some but as a right for all.

***

The writer is director-general of the World Health Organization.

Popular

Undoing democratic reform

Undoing democratic reform
Women are leaving what no longer serves them

Women are leaving what no longer serves them
6% economic growth in 2026 within reach, Purbaya says

6% economic growth in 2026 within reach, Purbaya says

Related Articles

UN chief calls on Israel to reverse NGOs ban in Gaza

Fuel shortage forces Gaza hospital to suspend most services

US vows Hamas disarmament in talks on next Gaza phase

Related Article

UN chief calls on Israel to reverse NGOs ban in Gaza

Fuel shortage forces Gaza hospital to suspend most services

US vows Hamas disarmament in talks on next Gaza phase

Anti-Semitic terrorism

Alcohol lobby takes on WHO in battle over health impacts

Popular

Undoing democratic reform

Undoing democratic reform
Women are leaving what no longer serves them

Women are leaving what no longer serves them
6% economic growth in 2026 within reach, Purbaya says

6% economic growth in 2026 within reach, Purbaya says

More in Opinion

 View more
People cross the Francisco de Paula Santander International Bridge on the border with Venezuela on Jan. 6, 2026, in Cucuta, Colombia.
Academia

Trump's Venezuela oil grab revives petrodollar debate
An employee (left, front) of the Health Care and Social Security Agency (BPJS Kesehatan) distributes information about the National Health Insurance (JKN) as part of the agency’s Mobile Customer Service initiative in Ternate, North Maluku, during Car Free Day on Aug. 10, 2025.
Academia

A year of historic global health milestones and challenges
Personnel from the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) escort Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (fourth right, in tan shirt) to an armored van on Jan. 5, 2026, at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport in New York City.
Academia

Preventing further derailment of the international order

Highlight
This satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite, and provided by National Institute of Information and Communications Technology, shows cyclone Ilsa approaching Australia's west coast, Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Society

BMKG warns of extreme weather after Cyclone Jenna forms
University students carry flags that read Indonesia Gelap (Dark Indonesia) during a demonstration demanding police reform in Yogyakarta on Sept. 1, 2025. Indonesian authorities ramped up security on Sept. 1 after six people were killed in unrest over economic hardship that escalated into violent anger against the police.
Editorial

New criticism, old terror
A worker tidies up a stack of locally produced rice at state food company Perum Bulog’s warehouse in Indramayu, West Java, on May 30, 2024. The company said that local rice supply as of early of May had reached 590,000 tonnes, and the production was expected to increase in June.
Regulations

Bulog’s expanding role puts private rice millers to the test

The Latest

 View more
Jakarta

Comedian Pandji Pragiwaksono ​​faces police report over ‘provocative’ show
Economy

Free meal program’s fiscal, monetary impact “limited”: INDEF
Europe

Hundreds of thousands without power as Storm Goretti hits France, Britain
Middle East and Africa

Turkish Airlines cancels Friday's Istanbul-Tehran flights
Europe

Russia says it fired hypersonic missile at Ukraine
Economy

RI meets crude lifting target for first time in years, claims Bahlil
Economy

Crunch time for EU's long-stalled Mercosur trade deal
Academia

Trump's Venezuela oil grab revives petrodollar debate
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.