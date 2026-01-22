TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap
Indonesia condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings
Tourism industry warns year-end slowdown may spill into Idul Fitri
Planned bill on anti-disinformation, foreign propaganda draws criticism
Protest articles in penal code stir unease among activists

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap
Indonesia condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings
Tourism industry warns year-end slowdown may spill into Idul Fitri
Planned bill on anti-disinformation, foreign propaganda draws criticism
Protest articles in penal code stir unease among activists

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

How AI-generated sexual images cause real harm

Publicly bombarding women with these images exerts control over how they present themselves online.

Alex Fisher (The Jakarta Post)
The Conversation
Thu, January 22, 2026 Published on Jan. 22, 2026 Published on 2026-01-22T09:13:15+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A billboard on a truck passes through Westminster on Jan. 14, 2026, urging United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer to stand up to Elon Musk and ban X and Grok. A billboard on a truck passes through Westminster on Jan. 14, 2026, urging United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer to stand up to Elon Musk and ban X and Grok. (Reuters/Maja Smiejkowska)

M

any women have experienced severe distress as Grok, the artificial intelligence chatbot on social media site X, removed clothing from their images to show them in bikinis, in sexual positions or covered in blood and bruises. Grok, like other AI tools, has also reportedly been used to generate child sexual abuse material.

In response, the United Kingdom government has announced it will bring forward the implementation of a law, passed in June 2025, banning the creation of nonconsensual AI-generated intimate images. Following bans in Malaysia and Indonesia, Grok has now been updated to no longer create sexualized images of real people in places where it is illegal, which will include the UK.

X’s owner, Elon Musk, has claimed the UK government wants “any excuse for censorship”. The media regulator, Ofcom, is also conducting an investigation into whether X’s activities broke UK law.

Some X users have minimized the harm these “undressed” and “nudified” images cause, describing them as “fake”, “fictional”, “very realistic art at most” and “no more real than a Tom & Jerry cartoon”.

You might think that AI-generated and edited images only cause harm through deception – fake images mislead us about real events. But how can images that everyone knows aren’t real cause harm?

The sexualized content of undressed images is not real, even if they are based on genuine photos. But these images are highly realistic. This, along with the misogyny motivating their creation, is sufficient to cause significant psychological distress to victims.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

British parliament member Jess Asato and other victims report an uncanny feeling at seeing undressed images of themselves: “While of course I know it’s AI, viscerally inside it’s very, very realistic and so it’s really difficult to see pictures of me like that,” Asato told the BBC.

Research in philosophy and psychology can help explain this experience. Think about looking down from a tall building. You know you are completely safe, but might still feel terrified of the drop. Or you watch a horror film, then feel on edge all night. Here, your emotions are “recalcitrant”: you feel strong emotions that clash with what you believe to be true.

Seeing oneself digitally undressed generates powerful recalcitrant emotions. People strongly identify with their digital appearance. And a “nudifed” image really looks like the subject’s body, given it is based on a real picture of them.

So, while knowing these images are fake, their realism manipulates the victim’s emotions. They can feel alienated, dehumanized, humiliated and violated – as if they were real intimate images shared. This effect may worsen as AI-generated videos provide ever more realistic sexual content of users.

Research shows that the nonconsensual sharing of nude or sexual images is “associated with significant psychological consequences, often comparable to those experienced by victims of sexual violence”.

Besides the psychological impact of undressed images, users also feel horrified at the very real motivations behind them. Someone felt entitled to sexualize your photo, directing Grok to strip away clothing and reduce you to a body without consent. Publicly bombarding women with these images exerts control over how they present themselves online.

Sexual deepfake videos and undressed images – whether of celebrities, politicians or members of the public – target women for humiliation. The misogynistic mindset behind these images is real and familiar, even if their content is not.

The distress caused by “undressed” images resembles another prevalent form of digital misogyny: the assault and harassment of women in virtual worlds. Many women in online virtual reality environments report their avatars being assaulted by other users – a common issue in video games that is worsened as virtual reality headsets present an immersive experience of being assaulted.

Whistleblowers have claimed Meta has suppressed the lack of child safety on its VR platform, with girls as young as nine frequently harassed and propositioned by adult men. Meta denies these allegations. A company spokesperson told The Washington Post that Meta’s VR platform has safety features to protect young people, including default settings that allow teen users to communicate only with people they know.

Virtual assault is also often dismissed as “not real”, even though it can cause similar trauma to physical assault. The realistic appearance of virtual reality, strong identification with one’s avatar and the misogynistic motivations behind virtual assault enable it to cause serious psychological harm, even though there is no physical contact.

These cases show how misogyny has evolved with technology. Users can now create and participate in realistic representations of harm: undressed images, deepfake videos, virtual assault and the abuse of chatbots and sex dolls based on real people.

These forms of media cause significant distress, but are slow to be regulated as they don’t physically harm victims. Banning social media platforms like X isn’t the solution. We need proactive regulation that anticipates and prohibits these digital harms, rather than enacting laws only once the damage is done.

Victims undressed by Grok or assaulted in virtual worlds are not being “too sensitive”. It is a mistake to dismiss the real psychological impact of this media just because the images themselves are fake.

---

The writer is Society for Applied Philosophy postdoctoral fellow at University of Leeds. This article is republished under a Creative Commons license. The views expressed are personal.

The Conversation

Popular

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap
Indonesia condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings

Indonesia condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings
Tourism industry warns year-end slowdown may spill into Idul Fitri

Tourism industry warns year-end slowdown may spill into Idul Fitri

Related Articles

Humanity’s oldest known cave art has been discovered in Sulawesi

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap

Europe enters the slop war

Related Article

Humanity’s oldest known cave art has been discovered in Sulawesi

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap

Europe enters the slop war

Policing morality at the expense of women’s rights

Elon Musk's Grok faces global scrutiny for sexualized AI deepfakes

Popular

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap
Indonesia condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings

Indonesia condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings
Tourism industry warns year-end slowdown may spill into Idul Fitri

Tourism industry warns year-end slowdown may spill into Idul Fitri

More in Opinion

 View more
The faded hand stencil that is dated at least 67,800 years old is pointed by a color palette chart held by the archaeologist during an expedition at the Liang Metanduno cave on Muna Island, Southeast Sulawesi in May 2019.
Academia

Humanity’s oldest known cave art has been discovered in Sulawesi
A billboard on a truck passes through Westminster on Jan. 14, 2026, urging United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer to stand up to Elon Musk and ban X and Grok.
Academia

How AI-generated sexual images cause real harm
A researcher looks at the reaction of biological samples for a clinical study at Inotrem's laboratory in Vandoeuvre-les-Nancy, eastern France, on Feb. 08, 2021.
Academia

How academic journals profit from scientific mistakes

Highlight
Paraguay's President Santiago Pena, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani, Argentina's President Javier Milei, Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Bulgaria's former Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban applaud as US President Donald Trump holds a signing founding charter at the “Board of Peace“ meeting during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 22, 2026. US President Donald Trump will show off his new “Board of Peace“ at Davos on January 22, 2026 burnishing his claim to be a peacemaker a day after backing off his own threats against Greenland.
Europe

Trump launches Board of Peace that some fear rivals UN
United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on the Rights Situation in the Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese gestures after a press conference during a session of the UN Human Rights Council, in Geneva, on March 27, 2024.
Editorial

Walking the human rights talk
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo at its headquarters in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF expects Indonesia’s economy to grow 5.1% this year

The Latest

 View more
Markets

RI bond yield spikes on BI independence worries, uncertainty
Europe

Trump launches Board of Peace that some fear rivals UN
Archipelago

Romanian, US fugitives wanted by Interpol arrested in Bali
Weekend Five

Local volunteering paths: Where small acts lead to big change
Middle East and Africa

Israel president says Iran's future 'can only be regime change'
Economy

IMF expects Indonesia’s economy to grow 5.1% this year
Academia

Humanity’s oldest known cave art has been discovered in Sulawesi
Americas

US set to quit World Health Organization
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.