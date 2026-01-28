TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Davos narrative and domestic realities: Indonesia’s split story
Attempt to smuggle thousands of birds into Bali thwarted
Government halts operations at eight polluting facilities in Greater Jakarta 
Reform team weighs placing police under ministry
Playing with fire

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Davos narrative and domestic realities: Indonesia’s split story
Attempt to smuggle thousands of birds into Bali thwarted
Government halts operations at eight polluting facilities in Greater Jakarta 
Reform team weighs placing police under ministry
Playing with fire

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Why power makes leaders see threats everywhere

Increased power, perhaps counterintuitively, appears to breed increased fear of weaker competitors. This can trigger preventive action such as foreign interventions that, to outsiders, may look illogical.

Joachim Klement (The Jakarta Post)
Reuters/London
Wed, January 28, 2026 Published on Jan. 27, 2026 Published on 2026-01-27T11:47:53+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrives on Jan. 5, 2026, at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport as he heads toward the Daniel Patrick Manhattan United States Courthouse for an initial appearance to face US federal charges including narco-terrorism, conspiracy, drug trafficking, money laundering and others in New York City, the US. Captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrives on Jan. 5, 2026, at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport as he heads toward the Daniel Patrick Manhattan United States Courthouse for an initial appearance to face US federal charges including narco-terrorism, conspiracy, drug trafficking, money laundering and others in New York City, the US. (Reuters/Eduardo Munoz)

F

rom Moscow to Washington, big power politics have returned to the global stage. It would be easy to dismiss the actions of the last few years as large nations doing what they have always done, but recent insights in the field of behavioral geopolitics point to a different dynamic.

Increased power, perhaps counterintuitively, appears to breed increased fear of weaker competitors. This can trigger preventive action such as foreign interventions that, to outsiders, may look illogical.

This new geopolitical era was arguably kicked off in 2022 with Russia's full-scale invasion of its much smaller neighbor, Ukraine. But the shift back toward "big power" thinking truly went into hyperdrive with President Donald Trump's return to the White House.

First came the global trade war, with the United States president making it clear that he expected to set the terms of any trade negotiation, and then came the release of the administration’s National Security Strategy that resurrected the concept of "spheres of influence”.

But the real turning point came when the calendar turned to 2026. In less than one month, the Trump administration has conducted a military raid on Venezuela to seize the country's president, threatened to intervene in Iran and pursued a bellicose campaign to acquire Greenland (which at least for now, looks like it is de-escalating).

One way to make sense of what we're seeing is to look at geopolitics through the lens of behavioral psychology. In two papers from 2023 and 2025, Caleb Pomeroy from the University of Toronto used research on the impact of power on business leaders' thinking and actions to analyze international policymaking.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

This research identified a broad range of behavioral patterns, from the benign to the consequential.

For example, people who feel powerful tend to make the opening argument in a debate or a negotiation, which typically gives them an advantage. But the research found that those who feel powerful also rely more heavily on stereotypes and discount others' views, which can lead them to ignore important input when making decisions.

That last feature can become especially troubling as people move up corporate and government hierarchies, where the issues they face become harder to resolve. As president Dwight D. Eisenhower reportedly said, “No easy problems ever come to the President of the United States. If they are easy to solve, somebody else has solved them”.

As a result of the increasing complexity of the problems at hand and the limited availability of data on how to resolve them, business executives typically rely more on what Nobel-winning psychologist Daniel Kahneman called "System 1 thinking": fast, intuitive decision-making based on heuristics, emotions and experience rather than deliberate thought and deep analysis.

One major downside of System 1 thinking is that it often increases the fear of being challenged. Criticism naturally triggers our innate fight or flight instincts. And in a work setting, distancing oneself from the challenger is often not possible, creating a perception of being attacked without the possibility to deflect the criticism.

Pomeroy’s research argues that these findings from the business world can translate to foreign relations. Using surveys and government documents, he demonstrates that, in many cases, the more dominant a politician thinks their country is, the more they typically fear other nations, big and small.

For example, in a 2020 survey among Russian policy elites, politicians who perceived Russia to be more powerful than the average respondent felt more threatened not only by the US and the potential eastward expansion of NATO, but also by neighboring Ukraine. No other psychological or demographic factor increased the perception of Ukraine as a threat to Russians.

Pomeroy also analyzed US diplomatic cables from the Cold War era. He showed that US politicians and diplomats who expressed a stronger sense of US global power perceived the Soviet Union, China and the Viet Cong (during the Vietnam War) to be bigger threats than those who were more circumspect about American might.

Indeed, an increased perception of power can turn even dovish people into foreign policy hawks. This may help explain ill-fated military interventions such as the US invasion of Iraq in 2003 or the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979.

Of course, feeling threatened by a less powerful neighbor does not mean that the more dominant country will act on that perception, particularly if the nation's institutions inhibit rash actions. Moreover, there are plenty of examples throughout history of countries that have attacked other nations when they felt their grip on power slipping.

But Pomeroy's research highlights one unexpected way that power may distort the decision-making process of policy elites, something investors should keep in mind when trying to navigate this new, rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape.

---

The writer is an investment strategist at independent investment bank Panmure Liberum. The views expressed are personal.

Popular

Davos narrative and domestic realities: Indonesia’s split story

Davos narrative and domestic realities: Indonesia’s split story
Attempt to smuggle thousands of birds into Bali thwarted

Attempt to smuggle thousands of birds into Bali thwarted
Government halts operations at eight polluting facilities in Greater Jakarta 

Government halts operations at eight polluting facilities in Greater Jakarta 

Related Articles

Trump says 'we'll work something out with South Korea' after tariff threat

Greenland and raw geopolitics, Indonesia’s strategic wake-up call

Is Trump facing a familiar ‘Washington Post’ playbook?

Related Article

Trump says 'we'll work something out with South Korea' after tariff threat

Greenland and raw geopolitics, Indonesia’s strategic wake-up call

Is Trump facing a familiar ‘Washington Post’ playbook?

This could be Indonesia’s moment to shape the international order

Has Indonesia forsaken the Bandung Spirit?

Popular

Davos narrative and domestic realities: Indonesia’s split story

Davos narrative and domestic realities: Indonesia’s split story
Attempt to smuggle thousands of birds into Bali thwarted

Attempt to smuggle thousands of birds into Bali thwarted
Government halts operations at eight polluting facilities in Greater Jakarta 

Government halts operations at eight polluting facilities in Greater Jakarta 

More in Opinion

 View more
People stand in front of the Peace statue on Aug. 9, 2025 after the annual memorial ceremony that marked the 80th anniversary of the World War II atomic bombing in Nagasaki, Japan.
Academia

An unwavering pledge for peace
Captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrives on Jan. 5, 2026, at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport as he heads toward the Daniel Patrick Manhattan United States Courthouse for an initial appearance to face US federal charges including narco-terrorism, conspiracy, drug trafficking, money laundering and others in New York City, the US.
Academia

Why power makes leaders see threats everywhere
Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr delivers remarks during the ASEAN chairmanship handover ceremony as part of the closing ceremony of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur on Oct. 28, 2025.
Academia

The Philippines inherits an ASEAN in turmoil

Highlight
Flood-torn: A student folds a mud-stained Indonesian flag on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, while cleaning her flood-affected school with other students and teachers in Padang, West Sumatra. Ruinous floods and landslides have killed more than 900 people in Sumatra, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said on Dec. 6, with fears growing that starvation could send the toll even higher.
Archipelago

Flood-hit Sumatra students still studying in tents two months after disaster
Sky warriors: Indonesian Air Force fighter jet pilots prepare to fly a Rafale aircraft at Escadron de Transformation Rafale (ETR) 3/4 Aquitaine, Base Aérienne 113, Saint-Dizier, France, on Wednesday.
Editorial

Unifying a diverse air fleet
A trader monitors the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) Composite index in South Tangerang, Banten, on April 8, 2025.
Markets

IDX Composite index nosedives at open

The Latest

 View more
Jakarta

Jakarta expands cloud seeing to curb flood risks
Companies

Plasma fractionation plant in Karawang: The ‘donor-to-drug’ journey
Tech

Indonesia logs $1b food delivery growth, region’s highest
Markets

Dollar reels near four-year low after blow from Trump comments
Asia & Pacific

South Korea's ex-first lady jailed for 20 months for taking bribes
Asia & Pacific

Record-breaking Australia heatwave fuels bushfires, cuts power to thousands
Regulations

MRT Jakarta subsidy to rise in revised budget, fares unchanged
Archipelago

West Bandung landslide death toll rises to 34, dozens missing
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.