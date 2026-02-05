TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy
Layoffs rise for fourth straight year, ministry data show
Parenting teenagers: Choosing connection over correction
Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Flawed judicial selection

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy
Layoffs rise for fourth straight year, ministry data show
Parenting teenagers: Choosing connection over correction
Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Flawed judicial selection

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Dollar risk premium is rebuilding

The year is already so jarring that many in markets barely have time to digest one seismic news event from Washington before another one hits. But a dollar risk premium appears to be rebuilding regardless, most clearly in last week's sudden swoon.

Mike Dolan (The Jakarta Post)
Reuters/London
Thu, February 5, 2026 Published on Feb. 4, 2026 Published on 2026-02-04T10:27:46+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A teller shows US dollar and rupiah banknotes at a foreign currency exchange counter in Jakarta on May 15, 2025. A teller shows US dollar and rupiah banknotes at a foreign currency exchange counter in Jakarta on May 15, 2025. (Antara/Muhammad Adimaja)

T

he year is already so jarring that many in markets barely have time to digest one seismic news event from Washington before another one hits. But a dollar risk premium appears to be rebuilding regardless, most clearly in last week's sudden swoon.

Like all attempts by Wall Street to model measures of risk, there are many different ways to slice and dice what a dollar risk premium might look like and even what it might represent. A weakening exchange rate, by itself, may be perfectly reasonable and warranted. But sometimes pricing throws up obvious anomalies that raise red flags.

Risk premiums typically capture uncertainty or doubt in the market beyond what can be explained simply by fundamentals and relative economic performance, even if precise measurement often just hinges on the inputs you use, or the analyst you read.

For currencies, that uncertainty shows up in two common places: how far an exchange rate moves from "fair value" models, and how much it deviates from what relative interest-rate gaps would normally suggest.

It was seen most clearly during the April tariff shock last year, when United States stocks, bonds and the currency fell in tandem amid US capital-flight fears. The dollar plunged versus the euro despite a 50 basis point widening of the two-year transatlantic yield differential in favor of the US in the month through April 10.

As last year wore on, that peculiar market behavior appeared to normalize again to some degree. But it has reemerged after the fresh geopolitical, trade and Federal Reserve independence worries of 2026 so far.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

This adds to anxiety that US President Donald Trump's administration is happy to see the dollar weaken as part of its global trade reset. The greenback nosedived again to four-year lows against the euro and other European currencies last week and recoiled against Japan's yen after US authorities pointedly checked dollar/yen rates on the market.

That latter move was read as a warning shot about intervention to weaken the dollar more broadly.

Once again, a risk premium seemed to reopen and the euro surged up through US$1.20 even though the US two-year yield gap in favor of the dollar had climbed some 20bps through January.

Writing before Friday's nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next Fed Chair steadied the dollar ship somewhat, strategists at Morgan Stanley detailed how they view this dollar risk premium. They said a gauge they watched had increased above averages seen since the "Liberation Day" tailspin last year.

Even though political and policy uncertainty had risen again this year, they said it had not yet exceeded last April's blowup. Still, they said currency hedging behavior now bears close watching.

The main measures they looked at were 10-day dollar moves versus major currencies that exceeded what rate differentials would imply. At one point last week, those deviations reached about 4–5 percent against the euro, yen, Swiss franc and others.

"While we are neutral right now, we think that the stars continue to align that the dollar-negative breakout is coming," the Morgan Stanley team told clients.

Barclays currency analysts also reckon dollar risk premiums have jumped again this year after the Greenland row and the joint US-Japan currency action, and this has offset other dollar positives from economic and wider market performance.

"The size of the premium is first and foremost a function of confidence in US policy-making," they told clients.

"The main second-round risk is that dollar weakness spills over to capital outflows and generalized US asset price weakness."

To gauge it, they measure the dollar against the euro, "the main anti-dollar", and look how far it diverges from relative real 10-year yields. And that showed a premium of as much as 5 percent had reemerged, compared with roughly 7 percent in April last year. The premium is "wide but, by historical standards, not extreme", they wrote.

Reinforcing that view, one-month implied volatility in the euro/dollar pair spiked midweek last week to its highest since last May and close to 10 percent.

Warsh's nomination as new Fed chair, and a perception that he may not be as aligned with Trump's demands to halve current interest rates as other candidates, may ease pressure for now.

But that assumes the frenetic, and at times alarming, news flow of the year so far begins to calm down a bit.

---

The writer is a columnist for Reuters. The views expressed are personal.

Popular

Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy

Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy
Layoffs rise for fourth straight year, ministry data show

Layoffs rise for fourth straight year, ministry data show
Parenting teenagers: Choosing connection over correction

Parenting teenagers: Choosing connection over correction

Related Articles

Dollar risk premium is rebuilding

Pushing rupiah to 15,000 per dollar ‘not that difficult’, says Purbaya

Kremlin says no statements from India on halting Russian oil purchases

Related Article

Dollar risk premium is rebuilding

Pushing rupiah to 15,000 per dollar ‘not that difficult’, says Purbaya

Kremlin says no statements from India on halting Russian oil purchases

US tariff talks concluded, deal awaits signing, says Airlangga

Dollar reels near four-year low after blow from Trump comments

Popular

Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy

Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy
Layoffs rise for fourth straight year, ministry data show

Layoffs rise for fourth straight year, ministry data show
Parenting teenagers: Choosing connection over correction

Parenting teenagers: Choosing connection over correction

More in Opinion

 View more
A teller shows US dollar and rupiah banknotes at a foreign currency exchange counter in Jakarta on May 15, 2025.
Academia

Dollar risk premium is rebuilding
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (center), European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (right) and European Council President Antonio Costa hold hands for a photograph on Jan. 27, 2026 prior to their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.
Academia

What the EU–India deal means for global trade
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) welcomes President Prabowo Subianto on Jan. 25, 2025, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.
Academia

Indonesia Open Network: A new paradigm for an inclusive digital economy

Highlight
Workers load and unload containers at the Tanjung Priok International Export-Import Port in Jakarta on February 4, 2026.
Economy

Indonesian economic growth tops 5% on consumption boost
Police fire tear gas to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the Jakarta Police Mobile Brigade (Brimob) in front of the East Java gubernatorial residence in Surabaya, East Java on Aug. 29, 2025 after the death of 21-year-old 'ojol' (online motorcycle transportation) driver Affan Kurniawan, who was killed after being struck by a police tactical vehicle amid a protest against lavish allowances for lawmakers in Jakarta on Aug. 28.
Editorial

Elusive police reform
Environment Ministry enforcement officers inspect PT Vopak Terminal Merak in Cilegon, Banten, on Feb. 4, 2026, after a thick yellow-brown smoke release caused health concerns.
Archipelago

Nitric acid leak in Cilegon hospitalizes dozens, raises safety concerns

The Latest

 View more
Europe

Indonesia, Slovakia lay groundwork for strategic partnership
Economy

2025 GDP growth misses target
Companies

Pertamina merges fuel, refining and shipping units to ‘improve efficiency’
Companies

Boeing eyes booming Southeast Asian skies
Americas

Mark Carney wins admiration globally but struggles to lower food costs at home
Europe

Kremlin laughs off idea Epstein was Russian spy
Economy

Indonesian economic growth tops 5% on consumption boost
Americas

Trump declines to take sides between Vance, Rubio in 2028 successor debate
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.