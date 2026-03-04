TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
If the Iran conflict shuts Hormuz, global economic chaos could follow

There are already signs that the strait will become a major focus of concern because of the huge implications should the conflict disrupt maritime traffic through this narrow outlet of the Persian Gulf.

Sarah Schiffling (The Jakarta Post)
The Conversation
Wed, March 4, 2026

This handout natural-color image acquired with MODIS on NASA's Terra satellite taken on Feb. 5, 2025, shows the Gulf of Oman and the Makran region (center) in southern Iran and southwestern Pakistan, and the Strait of Hormuz (left) and the northern coast of Oman (bottom). This handout natural-color image acquired with MODIS on NASA's Terra satellite taken on Feb. 5, 2025, shows the Gulf of Oman and the Makran region (center) in southern Iran and southwestern Pakistan, and the Strait of Hormuz (left) and the northern coast of Oman (bottom). (AFP/NASA Earth Observatory)

he reported sinking of several Iranian warships by United States missiles in the Gulf of Oman serves as a reminder of the maritime aspect of the conflict which began Saturday with a barrage of Israeli and American missiles targeting Iran. Two other vessels, believed to be tankers, have also been reported as having been hit by missiles, of yet by an undetermined source, in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz, underlining the importance of this vital shipping lane, which is likely to play a key part in all sides’ calculations.

Full details have yet to emerge of the incidents. But there are already signs that the strait will become a major focus of concern because of the huge implications should the conflict disrupt maritime traffic through this narrow outlet of the Persian Gulf. Ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz carry around one-fifth of global oil supplies. That’s about 20 million barrels per day. This makes the strait the most critical energy chokepoint.

There are a small number of strategic passageways, or chokepoints on which global trade depends and which are vulnerable to disruption. Any disruption reverberates instantly through global markets and supply chains. With conflict raging in Iran and attacks across the Middle East, traders, governments and businesses will be watching oil prices closely as the markets open.

After Israel and the US launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliatory strikes across the region from Iran, Tehran broadcast to vessels in the region claiming that the Strait of Hormuz was closed.

Although the shipping lanes are only about two miles wide, actually physically closing them would be difficult to achieve. The most decisive action Tehran could take would be to mine the shipping lanes. With the large US naval presence in the area, this would be very difficult for Iran to achieve.

But a formal blockade is not necessary to stop traffic. When perceived threat levels rise, ships stay away. Big shipping companies such as Hapag Lloyd and CMA CGA have already suspended transit through the strait and advised their ships to proceed to shelter.

Vessel tracking already shows reduced movements in the Strait of Hormuz. Ships are waiting to enter or exit the Persian Gulf or diverting away from the region. An advisory from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Centre has warned of the “increased risk of miscalculation or misidentification, particularly in proximity to military units”.

Several ports have suspended operations after debris from an intercepted missile sparked a fire at Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port. While other ports continue to operate, the risk and uncertainty are disrupting shipping in the region.

Hormuz is dominated by oil tankers and liquid natural gas carriers, so disruption directly hits global energy supplies. In addition, a lesser-known dependency is that one-third of the world’s fertilizer trade passes through the strait. Both energy and agricultural supply chains have already been destabilized by the Ukraine war. Further price rises could have far-reaching consequences.

The main destinations for oil and gas flowing through Hormuz are China, India, Japan and South Korea. India, which imports about half of its crude oil through the strait, has activated contingency plans to safeguard energy supplies.

But apart from amassing strategic national stockpiles to weather immediate disruptions, there may be limited alternatives for countries dependent on getting their energy supplies through the strait. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have some pipelines for both oil and gas that can bypass Hormuz. There is an estimated spare capacity of 2.6 million barrels per day for these pipelines. But that’s a fraction of what is normally shipped through the strait.

Oil and gas are traded globally. So even countries whose energy needs are not met by imports from the Persian Gulf will be affected by price increases. OPEC has agreed to modestly boost oil output in a bid to stabilize markets. But the group of oil producing countries has limited options as key members are affected by the fallout of the attacks on Iran.

Energy price increases will hit consumers directly when filling up their cars or heating their homes. They also affect companies across a wide range of industries. This has the potential to cause further supply chain disruptions.

Supply chains rely on predictability. The persistent geopolitical uncertainty has complicated operations worldwide. Limited alternatives make the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz all the more impactful. The longer the disruption persists, the more significant and structural the economic damage will become.

There is still a potential for a catastrophic escalation in the Strait of Hormuz. The sinking of a tanker would have dramatic consequences for the environment and would likely halt navigation for an extended period of time.

But prolonged instability may also prove destructive for the global economy. Previously, Iran closing the strait was seen as unlikely considering the global backlash and economic harm to Iran itself. But with regime change now the stated goal of the US-Israeli attacks, the cost of holding the world economy hostage might seem justified to the rulers in Tehran.

The writer is deputy director of the HUMLOG (Humanitarian Logistics and Supply Chain Management Research) Institute, Hanken School of Economics. This article is republished under a Creative Commons license. The views expressed are personal.

Academia

Oil markets' bet on a brief Iran shock is about to be tested
Academia

If the Iran conflict shuts Hormuz, global economic chaos could follow
Academia

The case for a long-term ASEAN envoy on Myanmar

Highlight
Middle East and Africa

US says 2,000 targets hit as Iran retaliates across Gulf
Editorial

More than just a pig problem
Middle East and Africa

Pressure grows for Indonesia to quit Board of Peace amid US-Israel war against Iran

Regulations

US trade push rings alarm on data sovereignty, media control
Politics

Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case
Archipelago

Authorities to divert water flow to two regencies as Aceh “sinkhole” grows
Politics

Court rejects graft suspect Paulus Tannos’ second pretrial
Middle East and Africa

At least 101 people missing after submarine attack on Iranian ship off Sri Lanka
Middle East and Africa

South Africa offers to mediate in Middle East conflict if asked
Companies

Chandra Asri declares force majeure amid Strait of Hormuz disruption
Asia & Pacific

Middle East war traps thousands in Bali
