TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy
Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali
Something's gotta give
Women question legal protection as gender violence rages on
Indonesia still ‘free and active’, Prabowo claims

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy
Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali
Something's gotta give
Women question legal protection as gender violence rages on
Indonesia still ‘free and active’, Prabowo claims

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Neither the US nor Iran can halt sea trade, insurance can

While missiles capture the headlines, it is the silent calculations of the insurance market that truly hold the power to paralyze global trade.

Ibrahim Kholilul Rohman and Nada Serpina (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, March 12, 2026 Published on Mar. 11, 2026 Published on 2026-03-11T12:08:27+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Luojiashan tanker sits anchored in Muscat on March 7, 2026, amid the United States-Israeli war with Iran that has disrupted shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Luojiashan tanker sits anchored in Muscat on March 7, 2026, amid the United States-Israeli war with Iran that has disrupted shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. (Reuters/Benoit Tessier)

W

hen two Indonesian oil tankers were forced to wait near the Strait of Hormuz this month, the explanation seemed obvious: geopolitical tension in the Middle East. Yet the real constraint had not been missiles or naval blockades; it had been insurance.

That matters because the modern economy depends on ships. According to UNCTAD (2024), about 80 percent of global merchandise trade moves by sea. Such dependence inevitably exposes the global economy to maritime risk, particularly amid rising tensions in the Gulf.x

While the United States and Israel deploy precision weapons such as Tomahawk cruise missiles and Iran relies on a large arsenal of ballistic missiles, including the Shahab-3 and Emad, weapons rarely stop maritime trade on their own. In modern shipping, the true switch that halts vessels is insurance.

In modern maritime trade, insurance is not merely a financial safeguard. It is a critical infrastructure that determines whether shipping can occur at all, particularly during periods of geopolitical conflict. Commercial vessels typically require multiple layers of insurance, including marine hull insurance, which covers damage to the vessel itself, and war-risk insurance, which protects against losses caused by military attacks.

Marine hull insurance protects the physical structure of ships, including machinery and onboard equipment, against risks such as collision, piracy and severe weather. Because ships are capital-intensive assets operating in inherently risky environments, this insurance is essential for stabilizing global logistics.

While war-risk insurance is typically structured as a separate endorsement, marine hull insurance remains the core product. Globally, this market is concentrated in a handful of centers. Europe dominates with more than US$5.1 billion in premiums, driven by Nordic insurers and the London market, while in Asia, China has emerged as the largest market, followed by Singapore and Japan.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The importance of maritime insurance becomes most visible during crises. When conflict escalates, insurers reassess risk almost immediately. If coverage is withdrawn or premiums rise sharply, ships often stop sailing even without a physical blockade.

Popular

Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy

Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy
Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali

Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali
Something's gotta give

Something's gotta give

Related Articles

Trump and Iran signal no quick end to war as tankers burn in Iraqi waters

Analysis: Chasing the godfather: Oil corruption iceberg far from melted

Drones fall near Dubai airport, ships hit as Iran presses on with attacks

Related Article

Trump and Iran signal no quick end to war as tankers burn in Iraqi waters

Analysis: Chasing the godfather: Oil corruption iceberg far from melted

Drones fall near Dubai airport, ships hit as Iran presses on with attacks

Reforming LPG subsidy scheme in uncertain times

Indonesia offers 10 new oil and gas projects as Middle East conflict heats up

Popular

Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy

Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy
Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali

Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali
Something's gotta give

Something's gotta give

More in Opinion

 View more
An elderly person carries a staple food package on March 10, 2026, that was distributed at the courtyard of the Darussalam Palangka Raya Great Mosque in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan. The provincial administration held a low-cost market operation providing various food staples at prices below market rates to help stabilize supply and prices ahead of the Idul Fitri holiday.
Academia

Indonesia’s fiscal crisis in plain sight
A pedestrian wearing a mask is seen walking in front of the Tosari Transjakarta bus shelter in Central Jakarta on Dec. 8, 2025.
Academia

Clean air cannot wait for Asia’s megacities
Luojiashan tanker sits anchored in Muscat on March 7, 2026, amid the United States-Israeli war with Iran that has disrupted shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
Academia

Neither the US nor Iran can halt sea trade, insurance can

Highlight
Tensions soar: A fireball rises from the site of an Israeli air strike in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut on Monday, March 9, 2026. Lebanon was drawn into the Middle East war last week when Iran- backed militant group Hezbollah attacked Israel in response to the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during United States-Israeli strikes.
Economy

Govt sticks with high growth projection despite global turmoil
Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel attends a Christmas security briefing at the National Monument (Monas) complex in Jakarta on Dec. 24, 2025.
Editorial

Prabowo and the military
Indonesian military (TNI) troops prepare at the National Monument (Monas) complex for deployment on Aug. 31, amid the widespread anti-government protests and rioting over issues such as extra pay for lawmakers, in Jakarta.
Politics

High alert order for troops draws scrutiny

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Indonesia’s fiscal crisis in plain sight
Archipelago

Indonesia braces for wildfire, drought ahead of longer dry season
Middle East and Africa

Trump and Iran signal no quick end to war as tankers burn in Iraqi waters
Economy

US opens new unfair-trade probes to rebuild Trump's tariff pressure
Academia

Clean air cannot wait for Asia’s megacities
Politics

High alert order for troops draws scrutiny
Academia

Neither the US nor Iran can halt sea trade, insurance can
Opinion

Analysis: Chasing the godfather: Oil corruption iceberg far from melted
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Neither the US nor Iran can halt sea trade, insurance can

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.